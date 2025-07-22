Capitalist, Go Home! Zohran Mamdani’s Team Says 'Not Interested' in Meeting with Investor Kevin O’Leary

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is a businessman with vast knowledge of finance, investing, and real estate. He’s also the type of person Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani doesn’t want to talk to. O’Leary said he called Mamdani’s people, and they said the self-described Democratic Socialist has no interest in speaking with him.

I’m in New York for two days and reached out twice to Zohran Mamdani’s team to request a face-to-face meeting. No reply last night. This morning, they said “no interest.” That’s disappointing. If he wants to lead this city, he should be open to hearing from investors. I’m not partisan. I care about policy. And I had real advice on housing, real estate, tech, and economic growth.

Here’s O’Leary on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

If he wants to lead this city, he should be open to hearing from investors. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/qrI6QEzRMu — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) July 22, 2025

He and his team have been rejecting tons of requests and it’s not a good look. — Adem Vessell (@AdemVessell) July 22, 2025

It’s not a good sign at all.

Posters say it’s no mystery why Mamdani doesn’t want to get advice or insight from capitalists.

He’s avoiding the meeting because because he’s afraid you’ll shine a light on his communist blueprint. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2025

He is scared to speak to people who know what their talking about. — Mitch (@Mitch1791918) July 22, 2025

He’s scared to be challenged on his nonsensical ideas. — Army Castle 🇺🇸 (@ArmyCastle1) July 22, 2025

Inexperience, arrogance and close mindedness make a terrible combination for such an important role. He should have been thrilled you were willing to meet with him. — Sarah Finn (@Sarahfinn54) July 22, 2025

He has zero experience in anything. He doesn’t even have any life experience. He has zero interest in anything that would be productive. He’s a Communist. — Lady (@lovingit111) July 22, 2025

He wants to get rid of private property. im not surprised. — NickTatorship (@NickTatorship__) July 22, 2025

Others say Mamdani is not a communist, which is laughable since he keeps talking like one.

Posters say they’ve seen this movie before. Mamdani is consumed by political ideology, not with facilitating economic growth and upward mobility for voters.

I've listened to you long enough to know that this guy has no interest in hearing from successful people.



WA State has had people like him in office for years now, and they'd rather burn the place down than go against their ideology. — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) July 22, 2025

Because it’s more about a culture shift not prosperity — Rawhide 0302 (@Rawhide0302) July 22, 2025

Truth...its not about politics but about domination — ReadyEddy (@EndTimeEddy2) July 22, 2025

Control is the endgame.

Posters say if you live in New York City and believe in capitalism and individual liberty, you might want to start packing.

Big business stayed in San Francisco until it hit bottom of the toilet level. I hope that NYC will do better at bailing faster. — Steve Wolf (@swolf1625) July 22, 2025

Get out while you can!



He will likely institute an exodus tax to keep businesses from leaving. — Little_Yodaa (@Little_Yodaa) July 22, 2025

Of course, Mamdani still has to win the election. But getting out of New York City is always good advice.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

