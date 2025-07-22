As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine...
Now Democrats Care About Free Speech

Capitalist, Go Home! Zohran Mamdani’s Team Says 'Not Interested' in Meeting with Investor Kevin O’Leary

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 AM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is a businessman with vast knowledge of finance, investing, and real estate. He’s also the type of person Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani doesn’t want to talk to. O’Leary said he called Mamdani’s people, and they said the self-described Democratic Socialist has no interest in speaking with him.

Start here. (READ)

I’m in New York for two days and reached out twice to Zohran Mamdani’s team to request a face-to-face meeting. No reply last night. This morning, they said “no interest.” That’s disappointing.

If he wants to lead this city, he should be open to hearing from investors. I’m not partisan. I care about policy. And I had real advice on housing, real estate, tech, and economic growth.

Here’s O’Leary on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

It’s not a good sign at all.

Posters say it’s no mystery why Mamdani doesn’t want to get advice or insight from capitalists.

Others say Mamdani is not a communist, which is laughable since he keeps talking like one.

Posters say they’ve seen this movie before. Mamdani is consumed by political ideology, not with facilitating economic growth and upward mobility for voters.

Control is the endgame.

Posters say if you live in New York City and believe in capitalism and individual liberty, you might want to start packing.

Of course, Mamdani still has to win the election. But getting out of New York City is always good advice.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

