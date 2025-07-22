COMEDY! Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart Class It Up By Shouting Expletives at Trump, Paramount

Whenever we feature a post or a video that includes some salty language, we like to put a warning ahead of that for those who don't like profanity. Generally, we just write, 'Warning: NSFW language below.'

Advertisement

We're thinking of changing that to, 'Warning: Unhinged leftists speaking below.' Because most of them can't go five seconds without dropping some scripted profanity.

For some unknown, narcissistic reason, last night, canceled failure of a late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert, decided to have a valediction on his show even though he isn't being removed from the airwaves until next spring. A bunch of other hosts decided to show up for this farewell (but not really) program, probably because they know their pink slips will be coming soon as well.

First, on his own program, The Daily Show, Jon Stewart decided that high comedy is bringing on a choir so that he could sing 'Go F yourself!' at Paramount for firing Colbert.

And here comes the warning: 'Unhinged leftist speaking below.'

Jon Stewart’s rebuttal to CBS canceling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is every bit as cringey and terrible as you would expect it to be. pic.twitter.com/vyuAjHgjIR — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 22, 2025

Are you laughing yet?

How dare Paramount fire the $15 million a year host of a show that costs $100 million to produce and loses $50 million annually?

Townhall's Larry O'Connor summed up the whole segment pretty perfectly.

But then came the main event, so to speak. Colbert delivered the monologue on his show, admitting that the show deserved cancellation because of its awful numbers, and then dropping an F bomb of his own at President Donald Trump.

After making jokes about how his show loses $50 million a year, Colbert responds to President Trump mocking his show being cancelled by telling him "go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/0rgKrCBRn4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2025

Stop it. Our sides are splitting.

Look, a well-placed F bomb can be effective, like when President Trump said it while being critical of Israel and Iran earlier this year. That was genuine frustration he was showing.

But it's just lame when it is obvious to everyone that it is scripted, rehearsed, and meant as a substitute for actual, you know, humor.

“Go F yourself.” This is all they ever have. They shout it really loudly, they set it to music, and they think this passes for wit. It’s pathetic. Will enjoy seeing them all get canceled eventually. https://t.co/T0TIl82w2X — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 22, 2025

Network broadcasts are dinosaurs already. It's unintentionally hilarious that these hosts think that the secret to regaining viewers in the key demographic is just to shout (or sing) swear words.

They just don't get it. And that is why they'll all be going down the same drain that Colbert has.

Note the audience's response. Not laughter, which is involuntary.



Applause. Cheers.



He's signaling to his tribe that he belongs, and they respond by celebrating their shared hatred of the out-group. Whatever else it is, it ain't comedy. https://t.co/5xn1KA6g55 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 22, 2025

As Joe Rogan has said, there is no such thing as 'woke comedy.' Because it's not laughter these performers are going for, it is 'clapter.'

Advertisement

Colbert broke in parodying the narcissistic political pundit and miserably goes out as one. 👺 https://t.co/lTAeSxYKbp — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 22, 2025

He wasn't even all that good back then when he was doing his Bill O'Reilly schtick, but it's even funnier (again, at his expense) that he can't see that he became the very person he was originally trying to parody.

Just more evidence for why his show got cancelled. https://t.co/XtLf4COEdE — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 22, 2025

They had a whole weekend to come up with something funny and that's the best they could do. Can't imagine why CBS decided they'd rather not spend $100M per year on this show. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2025

A whole weekend and an entire team of overpaid writers.

We hope they know how to make a cup of coffee.

Trump’s line was better — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) July 22, 2025

And Trump didn't need an entire writer's room to help him come up with it.

I’m shocked that CBS didn’t find it profitable to keep running this type of stuff. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 22, 2025

Difficult to maintain the line that you are being persecuted by the government when you can say this on television and receive no punishment. But the emotional fulfillment of the outburst was more important to them- that’s how you know they’re losing, and this is therapy. https://t.co/WGiirH5Tqm — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) July 22, 2025

As many have said in the past, including The Spectator's Stephen Miller, all of these shows (except for Gutfeld!) stopped being about comedy a long time ago.

Advertisement

They're now just late-night group therapy for libs.

Jon Stewart: WATCH ME PLEASURE MYSELF ON TELEVISION!



So he's openly criticizing the powers that be and for some reason they didn't come on stage and haul him off in chains. It's almost as though his schtick here is ignorant and imbecilic... https://t.co/D0ElxqydBy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 22, 2025

They’re all going insane. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 22, 2025

Not going. Gone. Past tense.

Trump made them all lose their minds years ago, and now that reality is catching up to them, they've got nothing to come back with except screaming the F word.

This hasn’t been a comedy show in a long time. You’d think a comedian, with a team of writers, would go to the trouble of being funnier than the politician that they hate. I’m sorry, Trump is funnier than Colbert. https://t.co/kXbrLqbkS8 — Randall Heywood (@HeywoodRan14072) July 22, 2025

He is funnier, and it's not even particularly close.

Turns out the "comedian" is really just a sad little man,

a propped up failure. https://t.co/HuNmbCYhDT — Maddox (@Maddox8212) July 22, 2025

They're all sad little men. And, amazingly, they don't mind demonstrating that to the world publicly.

Those who thought Jon Stewart might quit last night over Colbert didn’t have it quite right - instead, he protected his millions, his vanity, his pathetic dollop of “power” and … sang a mean song. https://t.co/J1YJ0VgyA2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 22, 2025

If Stewart actually HAD the principles he purports to have, he would have resigned in solidarity. So would many of the other hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel, who have been screaming about Colbert rightfully losing his job.

Advertisement

But we prefer it if they don't quit. They deserve to suffer the humiliation of being fired. They earned that.

It's pathetic and sad that they think that's what this is.

Speaking of which, what was the lame joke that all of the other hosts showed up on Colbert's show to deliver?

A kiss-cam.

An animated "Donald Trump" was caught embracing Paramount during a Coldplay song on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.' https://t.co/qCuF53zHkQ pic.twitter.com/496mGHxw20 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 22, 2025

That's right. A joke that has already been played out ad infinitum on social media.

This is what Colbert and his compatriots think is 'cutting-edge comedy.'

And it, along with the repeated F bombs, is exactly why he was canceled, and the rest of them will not be far behind.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and sore loser Stephen Colbert continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and their own failures.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.