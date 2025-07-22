As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine...
COMEDY! Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart Class It Up By Shouting Expletives at Trump, Paramount

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:20 AM on July 22, 2025
Twitter

Whenever we feature a post or a video that includes some salty language, we like to put a warning ahead of that for those who don't like profanity. Generally, we just write, 'Warning: NSFW language below.' 

We're thinking of changing that to, 'Warning: Unhinged leftists speaking below.' Because most of them can't go five seconds without dropping some scripted profanity. 

For some unknown, narcissistic reason, last night, canceled failure of a late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert, decided to have a valediction on his show even though he isn't being removed from the airwaves until next spring. A bunch of other hosts decided to show up for this farewell (but not really) program, probably because they know their pink slips will be coming soon as well. 

First, on his own program, The Daily Show, Jon Stewart decided that high comedy is bringing on a choir so that he could sing 'Go F yourself!' at Paramount for firing Colbert. 

And here comes the warning: 'Unhinged leftist speaking below.'

Are you laughing yet? 

How dare Paramount fire the $15 million a year host of a show that costs $100 million to produce and loses $50 million annually?

Townhall's Larry O'Connor summed up the whole segment pretty perfectly. 

But then came the main event, so to speak. Colbert delivered the monologue on his show, admitting that the show deserved cancellation because of its awful numbers, and then dropping an F bomb of his own at President Donald Trump.

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden Exited the 2024 Election
Grateful Calvin
Stop it. Our sides are splitting. 

Look, a well-placed F bomb can be effective, like when President Trump said it while being critical of Israel and Iran earlier this year. That was genuine frustration he was showing. 

But it's just lame when it is obvious to everyone that it is scripted, rehearsed, and meant as a substitute for actual, you know, humor. 

Network broadcasts are dinosaurs already. It's unintentionally hilarious that these hosts think that the secret to regaining viewers in the key demographic is just to shout (or sing) swear words. 

They just don't get it. And that is why they'll all be going down the same drain that Colbert has. 

As Joe Rogan has said, there is no such thing as 'woke comedy.' Because it's not laughter these performers are going for, it is 'clapter.'

He wasn't even all that good back then when he was doing his Bill O'Reilly schtick, but it's even funnier (again, at his expense) that he can't see that he became the very person he was originally trying to parody. 

A whole weekend and an entire team of overpaid writers. 

We hope they know how to make a cup of coffee. 

And Trump didn't need an entire writer's room to help him come up with it. 

As many have said in the past, including The Spectator's Stephen Miller, all of these shows (except for Gutfeld!) stopped being about comedy a long time ago. 

They're now just late-night group therapy for libs. 

Not going. Gone. Past tense. 

Trump made them all lose their minds years ago, and now that reality is catching up to them, they've got nothing to come back with except screaming the F word. 

He is funnier, and it's not even particularly close. 

They're all sad little men. And, amazingly, they don't mind demonstrating that to the world publicly. 

If Stewart actually HAD the principles he purports to have, he would have resigned in solidarity. So would many of the other hosts, like Jimmy Kimmel, who have been screaming about Colbert rightfully losing his job. 

But we prefer it if they don't quit. They deserve to suffer the humiliation of being fired. They earned that. 

It's pathetic and sad that they think that's what this is. 

Speaking of which, what was the lame joke that all of the other hosts showed up on Colbert's show to deliver? 

A kiss-cam. 

That's right. A joke that has already been played out ad infinitum on social media. 

This is what Colbert and his compatriots think is 'cutting-edge comedy.'

And it, along with the repeated F bombs, is exactly why he was canceled, and the rest of them will not be far behind. 

