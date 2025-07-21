Colbert's Cancellation Cry-Fest: Fallon and Friends Throw a Pity Party for Late Night's Least Funny

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on July 21, 2025

The other humorless scolds are coming to Colbert's defense, apparently. 

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will cross the street from his NBC headquarters to offer support for CBS rival Stephen Colbert  on Monday, The Post has learned.  

Fallon and a handful of other top comedians are expected to make a cameo at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan to speak out against the cancellation of Colbert’s top-rated late-night talk show, sources said.

The names of the other comedians could not be immediately learned. Sources speculated that Jimmy Kimmel — who is on vacation from taping episodes of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — would be among Colbert’s famous friends to appear. Kimmel lashed out at CBS, after learning of the cancellation Thursday, writing on Instagram: “Love you, Stephen. F—k you and all your Sheldons, CBS.” 

John Oliver, host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” also spoke out against CBS’ decision to can Colbert.

“Late-night shows mean a lot to me, not just because I work in them, because even growing up in England, I would watch (David) Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was,” Oliver told the Associated Press on Sunday.

“So it’s very, very, very sad news. I look forward to seeing what [Colbert is] gonna do next because that man will not stop.”

At one time, comedians had to be funny. 

They have been a PR arm for the DNC for decades. That is why the Democrats are so mad. 

It's only been a few days and he's already been insufferable. 

They really are legends in their own minds.

He's a superhero over there.

It's much like the WNBA demanding more money when they are losing money every season. 

He was also awful during COVID, so that tracks. 

 

