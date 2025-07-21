Colbert's Cancellation Cry-Fest: Fallon and Friends Throw a Pity Party for Late Night's Least Funny

The other humorless scolds are coming to Colbert's defense, apparently.
Jimmy Fallon and other top comedians set to hit ‘The Late Show’ to rally around cancelled Stephen Colbert https://t.co/oMIJfG1n0b pic.twitter.com/Sfyc9399eZ— New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025
“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will cross the street from his NBC headquarters to offer support for CBS rival Stephen Colbert on Monday, The Post has learned.
Fallon and a handful of other top comedians are expected to make a cameo at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan to speak out against the cancellation of Colbert’s top-rated late-night talk show, sources said.
The names of the other comedians could not be immediately learned. Sources speculated that Jimmy Kimmel — who is on vacation from taping episodes of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — would be among Colbert’s famous friends to appear. Kimmel lashed out at CBS, after learning of the cancellation Thursday, writing on Instagram: “Love you, Stephen. F—k you and all your Sheldons, CBS.”
John Oliver, host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” also spoke out against CBS’ decision to can Colbert.
“Late-night shows mean a lot to me, not just because I work in them, because even growing up in England, I would watch (David) Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was,” Oliver told the Associated Press on Sunday.
“So it’s very, very, very sad news. I look forward to seeing what [Colbert is] gonna do next because that man will not stop.”
lol top comedians— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 21, 2025
At one time, comedians had to be funny.
Periodic reminder that the late night talk show format has been a walking corpse since 2021 https://t.co/J4WwzPMSOR pic.twitter.com/ksmH2SJ3do— Bob Baseball (@bobbbaseball) July 21, 2025
They have been a PR arm for the DNC for decades. That is why the Democrats are so mad.
CBS is gonna regret their decision to give this guy a year to say goodbye. https://t.co/1hudcWOm67— Mike Gallagher Show (@GallagherShow) July 21, 2025
It's only been a few days and he's already been insufferable.
No one does self-congratulatory, sanctimonious nonsense like the entertainment industry …a sermon factory run by wealthy narcissists who preach tolerance while enforcing absolute ideological conformity https://t.co/05cmSwIMrO— PJE (@PJENGLAND1) July 21, 2025
They really are legends in their own minds.
Going to be more insufferable than you imagine https://t.co/6Ok2KnpHad— t (@tomdesee) July 21, 2025
Seems like something Bluesky will love! https://t.co/6zu0RmCkQ5— Benjie (@sethamin) July 21, 2025
He's a superhero over there.
This sounds really https://t.co/HmivVyAikA pic.twitter.com/SGWPFWM9bz— Wade Gallagher (@GallagherWade23) July 21, 2025
If your show loses ten-of-millions of dollars per year and it’s been in a financial downward spiral for years, it takes a lot of gall to act as if that wasn’t part of the network’s decision to change course. https://t.co/wvLqkKUeag— Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) July 21, 2025
It's much like the WNBA demanding more money when they are losing money every season.
This has the potential to be the most stupendously obnoxious self-congratulatory spectacle of the post-Covid era. https://t.co/hH0ntnRC09— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2025
He was also awful during COVID, so that tracks.
