Dana Loesch Destroys Tim Walz’s Elmer Fudd Hunting Photo Op

As our own Amy Curtis just reported, folksy Tim Walz (in red flannel) tried to dunk on J.D. Vance by calling him a venture capitalist cosplaying as a cowboy. Walz then dunked on himself by claiming he didn't know what a venture capitalist does. Speaking of cosplay, how about Walz's quail-hunting trip? That was very manly.

Dana Loesch appeared on Laura Ingraham's show to critique Walz's skill with a firearm, and boy, was she brutal.

‘Out there with his boujee Beretta 8400, acting like he's one of us. Everything about him screams fake.’ - @DLoesch on Tim Walz’s attempt to appeal to unregistered hunters. pic.twitter.com/jWjQ05GLwa — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 15, 2024

"Tim Walz … the real-life Elmer Fudd."

Striking resemblance — PvT (@realpvt) October 15, 2024

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/xRYLb01XFh — Gianni POV (@giannipov) October 12, 2024

Wait, could it be that Walz is even a bigger fraud than Harris? — Donna M (@donnadecor08) October 15, 2024

I was just grateful he didn’t misfire. This was odd. — Tanya (@TanyaRezRez) October 15, 2024

The Great Pretender - everything on his resume is embellished. He's like a 7 year old child making up stories. — Trump The Trumpet (@Simone34982) October 15, 2024

WOW. A $2000 shotgun and he doesn't even own a house. This guy makes great financial decisions. Just the guy to help run the country.....into the ground. — Ryan (@ryanthekeymaker) October 15, 2024

Someone please take the gun out of the hands of this man. Secret Service guys probably hiding behind nearest rock so not to be shot. — MissSophie0 (@MSophie0) October 15, 2024

He also was violating state law by having more than 3 cartridges loaded in a wildlife protection area. How as the governor and supposed hunter would he not know that? The way he handled his firearm was hard to watch. — Ken Siegel (@inaheartbeatOG) October 15, 2024

Loesch also has a question she wants Bret Baier to ask Kamala Harris during their interview Wednesday:

Please @BretBaier , ask Harris which gen Glock she owns and why she owns an "unsafe" gun that she pushed to ban in CA -- and is going after as head of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 14, 2024

Earlier this year, Harris said we should follow Australia's example of gun confiscation. Someone's cosplaying here, and it's not Vance.

