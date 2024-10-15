Dana Loesch Destroys Tim Walz’s Elmer Fudd Hunting Photo Op

'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 15, 2024
AngieArtist

As our own Amy Curtis just reported, folksy Tim Walz (in red flannel) tried to dunk on J.D. Vance by calling him a venture capitalist cosplaying as a cowboy. Walz then dunked on himself by claiming he didn't know what a venture capitalist does. Speaking of cosplay, how about Walz's quail-hunting trip? That was very manly.

Advertisement

Dana Loesch appeared on Laura Ingraham's show to critique Walz's skill with a firearm, and boy, was she brutal.

"Tim Walz … the real-life Elmer Fudd."

Loesch also has a question she wants Bret Baier to ask Kamala Harris during their interview Wednesday:

Earlier this year, Harris said we should follow Australia's example of gun confiscation. Someone's cosplaying here, and it's not Vance.

***

