WATCH: Tim Walz Makes an Absolute KNUCKLEHEAD of Himself Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance

There are a lot of insulting things coming from the Kamala Harris campaign. From her racist pandering to black men to trying to dunk on Trump while a rally attendee was having a medical issue, it's less joy and more Mean Girls.

But the most astonishing insult is their endless attacks on J.D. Vance and his success. Vance grew up very poor in Appalachia and went to Yale. He wrote a successful book that was adapted into a movie -- 'Hillbilly Elegy' -- and is a Senator from Ohio. And the next Vice President of the United States.

And for some reason, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz think this is a bad thing worthy of scorn and derision.

So here's Walz -- once again -- dunking on Vance (and making himself look like a fool in the process):

Walz: "JD Vance is a venture capitalist cosplaying as a cowboy. I don't even know what a venture capitalist does."pic.twitter.com/5tN89dkFrW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2024

Oh no. Not a venture capitalist. That monster.

And Walz just admitted he's a moron.

Great pick there, Kamala.

Tampon Tim be like "vote for me. JD Vance is smart and I'm an idiot" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2024

What a pitch two weeks before the election.

🤣 His actual pitch to voters is his lack of intelligence? This is what he actually touting? — TwasBrillig (@JohnBronco_1944) October 15, 2024

He sure is.

But the campaign will gladly send him to court money from venture capitalists. — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) October 15, 2024

Their hatred of venture capitalists doesn't extend to their money, naturally.

🥴 he really needs to stop talking. Announcing you are a complete idiot is a really terrible look. — NN (@NnPnemck) October 15, 2024

Quite the opposite. He needs to talk more.

I seriously don't know how they get away with constantly accusing their opponents of being exactly what they are. It's mind boggling. — Politically Homeless (@homelesspolster) October 15, 2024

It's the media.

Oh, look.

Of course he's lying.

Walz is a real life Ralph Wiggum. pic.twitter.com/dioi3DK8h6 — BenjiCarver (@CarverBenji) October 15, 2024

He sure is.

What a pitch.

You'd think he'd know this.

You'd be wrong.

His argument to be vice president is that he is stupid and uninformed?



Strange flex https://t.co/d9KLcghoWx — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 15, 2024

Strange flex, indeed.

Oh cool, lets make him Vice President. https://t.co/VNzGcw0Eed — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 15, 2024

What could go wrong?

Given that literally every major tech company that fuels America's economy would not exist today without venture capitalists, this is a startling admission of extreme and willful stupidity. https://t.co/tuwTbEhuBR — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 15, 2024

The red flannel is a nice touch, too.

The Harris campaign’s strategy for Walz is now “dress him like Elmer Fudd and tell him to say incredibly stupid things.” https://t.co/XBHUS17yfH — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 15, 2024

This'll win electoral votes, surely.

“I’m a knucklehead cosplaying as a hunter” https://t.co/WokRGfAbYj — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 15, 2024

We'll take the venture capitalist cowboy, thanks.