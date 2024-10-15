WATCH: Tim Walz Makes an Absolute KNUCKLEHEAD of Himself Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance

'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Townhall Media

There are a lot of insulting things coming from the Kamala Harris campaign. From her racist pandering to black men to trying to dunk on Trump while a rally attendee was having a medical issue, it's less joy and more Mean Girls.

But the most astonishing insult is their endless attacks on J.D. Vance and his success. Vance grew up very poor in Appalachia and went to Yale. He wrote a successful book that was adapted into a movie -- 'Hillbilly Elegy' -- and is a Senator from Ohio. And the next Vice President of the United States.

And for some reason, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz think this is a bad thing worthy of scorn and derision.

So here's Walz -- once again -- dunking on Vance (and making himself look like a fool in the process):

Oh no. Not a venture capitalist. That monster.

And Walz just admitted he's a moron.

Great pick there, Kamala.

What a pitch two weeks before the election.

He sure is.

Their hatred of venture capitalists doesn't extend to their money, naturally.

Quite the opposite. He needs to talk more.

It's the media.

Oh, look.

Of course he's lying.

He sure is.

What a pitch.

You'd think he'd know this.

You'd be wrong.

Strange flex, indeed.

What could go wrong?

The red flannel is a nice touch, too.

This'll win electoral votes, surely.

We'll take the venture capitalist cowboy, thanks.

Tags: CAPITALISM KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE TIM WALZ

