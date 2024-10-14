DESPERATE Kamala Harris Tries to Win Back Black Men With Last-Minute Policy Proposals

We've told you Kamala Harris is struggling with black voters. In the polls, she's far behind where Joe Biden was in 2020 -- a death knell for her campaign, frankly. And the Kamala campaign knows it, which is why they tapped Obama to chide black men for shying away from Kamala and why Rep. James Clyburn said he's 'concerned' black men may vote for Donald Trump (the horror!).

So now, at the eleventh hour of her campaign, Kamala realized maybe just assuming black men would vote Democrat was a mistake and the Democratic Party actually needs to do something to earn their votes:

Kamala Harris unveiled new policy proposals aimed at Black men which includes:



-providing a million loans to Black entrepreneurs

-creating more Black male mentor programs

-a health initiative for diseases like prostate cancer

-protecting crypto assets https://t.co/pAx3W9IoiB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 14, 2024

Huffpost explains:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday unveiled a list of policies aimed toward Black men, her latest attempt to engage a voting bloc former President Donald Trump and his campaign have attempted to court this election season. Harris’ opportunity agenda for Black men includes a laundry list of policy proposals, including providing a million loans to Black entrepreneurs and others to start businesses, investing in Black male mentorship and training programs, protecting cryptocurrency assets, launching a health equity initiative focusing on diseases that disproportionately impact Black men like diabetes and prostate cancer, and legalizing recreational marijuana for Black men to participate in the burgeoning industry.

This seems so fake, because it's being rushed at the last minute and only in response to bad polls. Voters -- who are clearly fed up with the Biden-Harris administration's failures -- are aware about how inauthentic and insincere Kamala is.

And let's be real: Kamala's record as prosecutor (where she threw a lot of black men in prison for marijuana and kept people in prison to use them as cheap labor) is working against her.

She cares so much about Black men she’s allowed Illegals to flood Black communities for the past four years and just now gives tax funded handouts for Black men 3 weeks before the election lol are y’all falling for this? — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) October 14, 2024

Brutal.

And it doesn't appear anyone is falling for this.

Replace the words Harris with Trump, and black with white, and imagine what the media reaction would be to this overt racism…

🤦‍♂️ — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 14, 2024

An absolute nuclear-level meltdown.

Does she really think this is going to work? — Allen (@AllenIn2112) October 14, 2024

They probably don't, if we're honest.

This isn't a campaign that's acting like it's winning.

Very disingenuous. This also feels like a “hail mary” play to garner the BM vote in the 4th quarter. If she genuinely cared, why weren't these initiatives coming from her start? — Soulfull 👁♠️👋🏽 𓋹 (@SoSoulfull) October 14, 2024

Because she didn't care until she realized how bad the polls were.

Hard pass from me. I don't trust Kamala. None of those policies will matter when she allows another 10M + illegals to pour over our border during her tenure, or if she gets us into a major war. Those men will be drafted. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) October 14, 2024

YUP.

A campaign made by Twitter. Most Black men, like most White men, are not college educated entrepreneurs. You'd think the OG party of the lower/discriminated working class would know this. @CarlPaulus https://t.co/IM8HihVpXf — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) October 14, 2024

They do not know this.

Well anything involving racial discrimination is unconstitutional. https://t.co/v6faFxYtxj — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 14, 2024

It sure is, so this would get smacked down in court.

And this has already happened. Earlier this year, a court ruled the Minority Business Development Agency's eligibility parameters violated the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantees.

Lol. A bandaid on a gushing wound.



How about close the school/hood-to-prison pipeline.



Make prisons nonprofit.



Change the laws that heavily favor women in divorce.



Change the laws that are designed to imprison men in the hood.



End the “war on drugs” https://t.co/XFcHFSNZXB — ♛ E (@algorithmbroke) October 14, 2024

She'll never do that.

Black men should be offended by this. Crypto assets?? https://t.co/60bdPlPBc3 — fa.eth (@fa_61497) October 14, 2024

Another policy proposal that sounds like it was workshopped by some Dem strategists who have never left the Beltway.

It’s vibes and this honestly hurts the vibes more than it helps. Seems desperate. No need for it. https://t.co/8ibndcISgc — Caleb (@Calebej37) October 14, 2024

The Kamala campaign clearly think they need it to win over voters. It's not going to work, though.