DESPERATE Kamala Harris Tries to Win Back Black Men With Last-Minute Policy Proposals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We've told you Kamala Harris is struggling with black voters. In the polls, she's far behind where Joe Biden was in 2020 -- a death knell for her campaign, frankly. And the Kamala campaign knows it, which is why they tapped Obama to chide black men for shying away from Kamala and why Rep. James Clyburn said he's 'concerned' black men may vote for Donald Trump (the horror!).

So now, at the eleventh hour of her campaign, Kamala realized maybe just assuming black men would vote Democrat was a mistake and the Democratic Party actually needs to do something to earn their votes:

Huffpost explains:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday unveiled a list of policies aimed toward Black men, her latest attempt to engage a voting bloc former President Donald Trump and his campaign have attempted to court this election season.

Harris’ opportunity agenda for Black men includes a laundry list of policy proposals, including providing a million loans to Black entrepreneurs and others to start businesses, investing in Black male mentorship and training programs, protecting cryptocurrency assets, launching a health equity initiative focusing on diseases that disproportionately impact Black men like diabetes and prostate cancer, and legalizing recreational marijuana for Black men to participate in the burgeoning industry.

This seems so fake, because it's being rushed at the last minute and only in response to bad polls. Voters -- who are clearly fed up with the Biden-Harris administration's failures -- are aware about how inauthentic and insincere Kamala is.

And let's be real: Kamala's record as prosecutor (where she threw a lot of black men in prison for marijuana and kept people in prison to use them as cheap labor) is working against her.

Brutal.

And it doesn't appear anyone is falling for this.

An absolute nuclear-level meltdown.

They probably don't, if we're honest.

This isn't a campaign that's acting like it's winning.

Because she didn't care until she realized how bad the polls were.

YUP.

They do not know this.

It sure is, so this would get smacked down in court.

And this has already happened. Earlier this year, a court ruled the Minority Business Development Agency's eligibility parameters violated the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantees.

She'll never do that.

Another policy proposal that sounds like it was workshopped by some Dem strategists who have never left the Beltway.

The Kamala campaign clearly think they need it to win over voters. It's not going to work, though.

