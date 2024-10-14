Seriously, WHAT Is Wrong With Her? Watch Kamala Harris Give WEIRD Astrology Lesson...
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'

Democrats DOUBLE DOWN on Shaming Black Men: James Clyburn Is 'Concerned' About Them Voting for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Twitter

The other day, Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris. Like the great Napoleon, we're not ones to correct our enemy when he's making a mistake, but perhaps shaming black men into voting for Kamala wasn't the best campaign strategy. But it seems to be the tactic the Democratic Party is going with to gin up votes for Kamala.

Here's Rep. James Clyburn chiming in, saying he's 'concerned' about black men voting for Donald Trump:

Holy racism, Batman!

More from The Hill (emphasis added):

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he is “concerned” that Black men will vote for former President Trump in the upcoming election — or sit it out entirely.

“I am concerned about Black men staying home or voting for Trump,” Clyburn said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But my concerns don’t tend to keep me from being energetic about this campaign.”

Oh? Obama has a problem with black men deciding to vote for Trump or sit out the election? 

Boo-freaking-hoo.

Like all voting blocs, black men can decide who they want to vote for.

And -- based on these polls -- it isn't Kamala Harris.

We're sure Clyburn adding his scolding to Obama's will sway people.

NOT.

They don't. And that's why Kamala is hemorrhaging black voters.

It certainly didn't help.

But Clyburn and Obama are concerned.

Really. Think about the mentality here. Obama and Clyburn and the entire Democratic Party truly believe black men owe them their votes simply because they're black men and the Democrats don't think they have to do anything to earn that vote.

It's breathtaking in its arrogance and presumptiveness.

Joe Biden said so himself.

That's what they're saying.

That seems to make Democrats really, really mad.

