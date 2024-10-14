Democrats DOUBLE DOWN on Shaming Black Men: James Clyburn Is 'Concerned' About Them Voting for Trump

The other day, Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris. Like the great Napoleon, we're not ones to correct our enemy when he's making a mistake, but perhaps shaming black men into voting for Kamala wasn't the best campaign strategy. But it seems to be the tactic the Democratic Party is going with to gin up votes for Kamala.

Here's Rep. James Clyburn chiming in, saying he's 'concerned' about black men voting for Donald Trump:

Rep. James Clyburn says he’s "concerned" about Black men voting for Trump https://t.co/2UqgWBkAtw — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2024

Holy racism, Batman!

More from The Hill (emphasis added):

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he is “concerned” that Black men will vote for former President Trump in the upcoming election — or sit it out entirely. “I am concerned about Black men staying home or voting for Trump,” Clyburn said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But my concerns don’t tend to keep me from being energetic about this campaign.” Clyburn’s comments come days after former President Obama issued a call to action to Black men amid signs that Vice President Harris’s level of support among the key demographic may be softening. “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses; I’ve got a problem with that,” Obama said Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Oh? Obama has a problem with black men deciding to vote for Trump or sit out the election?

Boo-freaking-hoo.

Like all voting blocs, black men can decide who they want to vote for.

And -- based on these polls -- it isn't Kamala Harris.

We're sure Clyburn adding his scolding to Obama's will sway people.

NOT.

Wished they showed “concern” about our everyday problems, inflation or even the national debt… — Brian 🏴‍☠️🦍💯 (@BrianCh70046490) October 14, 2024

They don't. And that's why Kamala is hemorrhaging black voters.

Obama told black men “they’re lucky my wife isn’t here,” which is the most beta thing he could’ve said. No wonder men aren’t voting democrat. — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) October 14, 2024

It certainly didn't help.

Black men voting for the party that freed the slaves. That should be the headline. — Steven Ursell (@steveursell) October 14, 2024

But Clyburn and Obama are concerned.

God (the Democrat Party in this case) forbid they think for themselves — Jasper Jennings (@Florida_Hunk) October 14, 2024

Really. Think about the mentality here. Obama and Clyburn and the entire Democratic Party truly believe black men owe them their votes simply because they're black men and the Democrats don't think they have to do anything to earn that vote.

It's breathtaking in its arrogance and presumptiveness.

Chill, dude, If they vote for Trump, they ain't Black. — I_miss_poke (@i_miss_poke) October 14, 2024

Joe Biden said so himself.

Democrats SURE don't like the idea of black men getting any uppity ideas. They want them to stay in line. https://t.co/tRv6XcFXa1 — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) October 14, 2024

That's what they're saying.

Maybe @RepJamesClyburn is concerned about Back men having an opinion. Like getting off the plantation https://t.co/GV43g7G8A3 — ChefPaxx (@ChefPaxx) October 14, 2024

That seems to make Democrats really, really mad.