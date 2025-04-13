TDS Turns DEADLY: WI Teen Kills Parents As Part of Plot to Assassinate Trump, Overthrow Government

The other day, this writer's colleague Grateful Calvin wrote a great piece about Democrat's purposeful, intentional culture of violence.

Here's a little bit of what he wrote:

Conservatives are winning almost all of the major political arguments right now, and that is a very scary proposition for America. ... No, the reason that it's dangerous for America that conservatives are winning is because Democrats on the Left are removing their masks and revealing who they truly are. A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported on a frightening poll conducted by Rutgers University in which more than HALF of self-identified leftists said that they were OK with assassinating President Trump. Read that again. Fifty-five percent. This is shocking but not surprising. This is the same party that celebrates Luigi Mangione, the same party that allows and even encourages attendees at rallies for Bernie Sanders and AOC to call for killing the President, and the same party that puts '86 47' on their protest signs.

Now, in Wisconsin, two innocent people are dead. Tatiana Casap, 35, and her husband Donald Mayer, 51, were killed by Casap's 17-year-old son, Nikita Casap, as part of what authorities allege is a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow the government.

A Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents to "obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary" to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government, federal authorities said in court documents.



Read more: https://t.co/JztPhVm7vE pic.twitter.com/OI1NRfIHL7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2025

More from ABC News:

A Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents to 'obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary' to kill President Donald Trump and overthrow the U.S. government, federal authorities said in court documents. Nikita Casap, 17, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to Waukesha County authorities. Other charges include theft of property over $10,000 and misappropriating ID to obtain money. Court documents show investigators are pursuing federal charges including conspiracy, presidential assassination and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Good job, Lefties.

TDS was way worse than that 2020 thing 😭😭😭 — 🇲🇽 Brandon Sepulveda (@sepulveda9721) April 12, 2025

TDS is deadly.

How is a kid so fulled with rage and hatred towards the president that they would do something like this. — TinaInTexas (@TinaBrunz) April 12, 2025

The Left has told us for years President Trump is LITERALLY HITLER and a threat to democracy, our Constitution, and our way of life. Their rhetoric is meant to drive people to harm the President and anyone who stands in their way.

mate when i was 15-16, i was not even thinking about politics, what the hell are they teaching in these schools nowadays? — Sonic (@uncensoredsonic) April 12, 2025

There's a reason the Left pushes politics in every facet of life, from kindergarten on up.

This. This is the reason.

You can't hate the media enough. The media has pushed rhetoric that causing fear and chaos. — Not Impressed (@GloAnnie1225) April 12, 2025

We cannot despise the media enough.

Let's address this for a second: who is marching against Israel and in favor of Hamas? Leftists.

His target was President Donald Trump, the guy the media has been telling us is an existential threat for a decade. He's a Leftist, inspired by Leftists.

Case closed.

This is the result of violent language by people like Schumer and other democrats. https://t.co/SWoA0aBb53 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 12, 2025

Yes it is.

The left is violent. https://t.co/JcGCwDUPdy — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) April 12, 2025

Very much so.

