Attendees at AOC and Bernie Sanders Denver Rally Openly Threaten to Kill President Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Attendees of a recent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders rally in Denver were openly calling for the murder of President Donald Trump. We guess the Democrat Party has abandoned its ‘Joy’ message from the 2024 presidential election.

Have a listen, they’re not bashful. (WATCH - PROFANITY WARNING)

As ambassadors of the far left wing of the Democrat Party, this sentiment is in line with the socialism and Marxism the two advocate.

We’ll be hearing a lot more of this the closer we get to the midterm elections. Commenters say it’s bad for America.

Posters say we should prepare for summer violence from frustrated Democrats.

Commenters wonder what it will take for Democrats to abandon violence.

These threats of murder are on video. Posters wonder why the FBI hasn’t been called on the ones making them.

With Trump surviving two assassination attempts, you would think federal authorities would act on these threats now. This is not the first time threats have been made at an AOC/Sanders rally. At an earlier rally, someone in the crowd called for Elon Musk to be beheaded by a guillotine.

