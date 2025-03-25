Attendees at AOC and Bernie Sanders Denver Rally Openly Threaten to Kill President Trump

Attendees of a recent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders rally in Denver were openly calling for the murder of President Donald Trump. We guess the Democrat Party has abandoned its ‘Joy’ message from the 2024 presidential election.

Have a listen, they’re not bashful. (WATCH - PROFANITY WARNING)

Open calls for vioIence against Trump at the AOC + Bernie rally in Denver pic.twitter.com/ppo6ZbbDgY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

It is obvious that AOC and Bernie breed hate. — Brenda (@paisleylizard1) March 25, 2025

As ambassadors of the far left wing of the Democrat Party, this sentiment is in line with the socialism and Marxism the two advocate.

We’ll be hearing a lot more of this the closer we get to the midterm elections. Commenters say it’s bad for America.

This is not okay—and not the sign of a healthy society — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2025

Or a national party. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveOreno11) March 24, 2025

And it’s doubly offensive that it comes from weaklings



They’re asking to learn hard lessons — Alaric (@Alaric_Returns) March 25, 2025

The left promised violence if Trump won and they're following through. This summer is going to make 2020 look like an episode of Mr Roger's Neighborhood. — Snakeflag (@thatsnakeflag) March 24, 2025

Posters say we should prepare for summer violence from frustrated Democrats.

Commenters wonder what it will take for Democrats to abandon violence.

Will they ever stop being violent? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2025

When they have toe tags on, absolutely. It sounds like they’re begging for help with that. — Ghost Rider (@RidingHappy) March 24, 2025

Not until they start going to prison for at least 10 years. — Shari VanSlooten (@ShariMerrihew) March 24, 2025

Not until they are met with it — ProudDeplorablePatriot (@ProudbeingSouth) March 24, 202

You ever notice how the majority of these people run their mouth but they’re always wearing mask. Protest on campuses most of them have mask on. It seems to me anyway. — Brian4,nsense (@BrianDCheek) March 24, 2025

These threats of murder are on video. Posters wonder why the FBI hasn’t been called on the ones making them.

Threatening the president of the United States is a class D felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. It is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a $100 special assessment, and up to 3 years of supervised release. — Mark Anthony (@MyLoveofChrist) March 24, 2025

Still no accountability with all the increased death threats to our President and Elon.



FBI, local law enforcement, anyone? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 24, 2025

The silence is deafening — Jewels (@Sissylee721) March 24, 2025

With Trump surviving two assassination attempts, you would think federal authorities would act on these threats now. This is not the first time threats have been made at an AOC/Sanders rally. At an earlier rally, someone in the crowd called for Elon Musk to be beheaded by a guillotine.