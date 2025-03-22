Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him...
VIP
Talking Chop: AOC ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ Attendee Shouts ‘Bring Back the Guillotine!’ for Elon Musk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:37 AM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

‘Off with their heads!’ That’s not that far-fetched for a leftist political rally. Why? Because it essentially just happened at a rally put on by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Friday, during her 'Fighting the Oligarchy' tour event in Colorado someone yelled out, ‘Bring back the guillotine!’ The person said it when AOC was talking about Elon Musk.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

With President Donald Trump moving forward with his agenda and Democrats legislatively unable to stop it, it’s no surprise leftist Democrats are putting violence on the table. It’s already being deployed against Musk.

Commenters say they’re not surprised AOC didn’t call out the person in the audience.

Democrats are doing nothing to condemn the violence being directed at Tesla right now.

Commenters say the Democrat Party's embrace of violence and increasingly insane behavior is being rejected by sane voters.

The leadership vacuum in the Democrat Party is real and extreme, abrasive young pols like AOC and Jasmine Crockett are quickly becoming the new faces of the party. Those two might bring a guillotine but the only thing getting cut is their chances of winning back voters.

