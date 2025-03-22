Talking Chop: AOC ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ Attendee Shouts ‘Bring Back the Guillotine!’ for Elon Musk

‘Off with their heads!’ That’s not that far-fetched for a leftist political rally. Why? Because it essentially just happened at a rally put on by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Friday, during her 'Fighting the Oligarchy' tour event in Colorado someone yelled out, ‘Bring back the guillotine!’ The person said it when AOC was talking about Elon Musk.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Somebody in AOC's crowd at her rally in Colorado just yelled "bring back the guillotine" while she was talking about Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/0JiDFLr70r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2025

A French Revolution reference when that sign is on the podium is not cool, not cool at all. — ❤️ American Heart ❤️ (@MyHeartAmerica) March 21, 2025

If you can't tell that they are openly calling for a revolution, then maybe you aren't paying attention. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 21, 2025

With President Donald Trump moving forward with his agenda and Democrats legislatively unable to stop it, it’s no surprise leftist Democrats are putting violence on the table. It’s already being deployed against Musk.

Commenters say they’re not surprised AOC didn’t call out the person in the audience.

Of course she didn’t correct them



Because she and her party want this — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) March 21, 2025

They just want to kill their political opponents at this point. It's not even a joke. There isn't a doctor in this world that can help cure what these people have. — JayDan (@JayDanOfficial) March 21, 2025

The left is all for violence when it’s against someone they disagree with. They are blind with hate. — Beth 🪩 (@BethO29114) March 21, 2025

The Dems know exactly what they're doing — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) March 21, 2025

Democrats are doing nothing to condemn the violence being directed at Tesla right now.

Commenters say the Democrat Party's embrace of violence and increasingly insane behavior is being rejected by sane voters.

Yeah, that'll really win over voters. Promoting a new Reign of Terror. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 21, 2025

There's many reasons the Democrat party approval rating is at 27%... This is one of them. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) March 21, 2025

If Bernie and AOC are the future leaders of the Democrat Party, that’s great for the Republicans of course, but bad for America. I look forward to good competition between the parties for constructive ideas, not whatever this is. — Browsus Maximus (@DadlyDoNothing) March 21, 2025

If AOC is the future of the Democratic Party- the Dems are doomed for 20 years. Here's a Presidential ticket for the ages - AOC and Crockett. — Jack Bowers (@robpgole) March 21, 2025

The leadership vacuum in the Democrat Party is real and extreme, abrasive young pols like AOC and Jasmine Crockett are quickly becoming the new faces of the party. Those two might bring a guillotine but the only thing getting cut is their chances of winning back voters.