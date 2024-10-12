Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to Biden's 2020 Number)

The Harris campaign has apparently decided that it's time to try and make as many people as possible believe that Barack Obama is on the ticket (well, maybe in a way he is), because the former president has been hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala, who is being kept partly under wraps as usual.

Politics Obama launches campaign blitz in Pennsylvania, calls on Black men to support Harris' candidacy By Allison Novelo Updated on: October 11, 2024 / 9:28 AM EDT / CBS News Former President Barack Obama kicked off a campaign blitz for Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday in Pennsylvania, where he delivered remarks at a rally and spoke candidly to Black men at a campaign field office in Pittsburgh, urging them to get behind the vice president's candidacy. Obama thanked the volunteers working at the field office and said that he wanted to "speak some truths" after saying he heard reports that "we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," noting that this lack of enthusiasm appeared to be "more pronounced" with Black men.

Obama's job now is to point a finger at black men and shame any of them who won't cooperation and vote for Harris without question.

Here's a poll that on the surface might not look like a whole lot but given how close this election is going to be could make a huge difference. In other words, Obama and the Harris campaign won't like where things stand at the moment:

#NEW NATIONAL poll - black voters



🔵 Harris: 78% (+63)

🔴 Trump: 15%



- 2020: D+81

- 2016: D+85



Black males:

🔵 Harris: 70% (+50) [Biden: 80% in 2020]

🔴 Trump: 20%



NYT | Sept. 29-Oct. 5 | N=589LV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2024

With black men Biden was at 80 percent in 2020, and Harris is at 70 percent with that demographic so far this year according to the poll.

The higher-IQ libs who can do math know Kamala is en route to a crushing defeat, and honestly, it’s just a great time to be alive https://t.co/C0vYhfKSFl — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 12, 2024

This is brutal for Harris and great news for the United States. #staysteady https://t.co/GWPPgPNtQF — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 12, 2024

Brutal news for Harris does indeed translate to great news for the U.S.

I bet Trump is up in the mid to high 20% range. — Joey No Nose🇺🇸🤌🥃 (@the_realnose) October 12, 2024

My man @ClayTravis has been saying this would happen for 2 years, to his credit — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 12, 2024

We'll find out for sure next month.

Blacks overwhelmingly endorse being pandered to. https://t.co/mfdzmRmLOI — Razor Fist (@Razorfist01) October 12, 2024

Maybe the Democrats sending Biden out to do more of his "you ain't black" lecturing would do the trick... and secure a Trump win.