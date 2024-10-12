Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them...
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left...
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administr...
VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was...
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video...
VIP
Democrats Openly Vow to Undermine Our Republic to 'Defend Democracy'
Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting...
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...

Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to Biden's 2020 Number)

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on October 12, 2024
Meme

The Harris campaign has apparently decided that it's time to try and make as many people as possible believe that Barack Obama is on the ticket (well, maybe in a way he is), because the former president has been hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala, who is being kept partly under wraps as usual.

Advertisement

Politics Obama launches campaign blitz in Pennsylvania, calls on Black men to support Harris' candidacy By Allison Novelo Updated on: October 11, 2024 / 9:28 AM EDT / CBS News Former President Barack Obama kicked off a campaign blitz for Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday in Pennsylvania, where he delivered remarks at a rally and spoke candidly to Black men at a campaign field office in Pittsburgh, urging them to get behind the vice president's candidacy. 

Obama thanked the volunteers working at the field office and said that he wanted to "speak some truths" after saying he heard reports that "we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," noting that this lack of enthusiasm appeared to be "more pronounced" with Black men.

Obama's job now is to point a finger at black men and shame any of them who won't cooperation and vote for Harris without question.

Here's a poll that on the surface might not look like a whole lot but given how close this election is going to be could make a huge difference. In other words, Obama and the Harris campaign won't like where things stand at the moment:

Recommended

'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris
Doug P.
Advertisement

With black men Biden was at 80 percent in 2020, and Harris is at 70 percent with that demographic so far this year according to the poll.

Brutal news for Harris does indeed translate to great news for the U.S.

We'll find out for sure next month.

Maybe the Democrats sending Biden out to do more of his "you ain't black" lecturing would do the trick... and secure a Trump win.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris
Doug P.
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD
Amy Curtis
Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them Seriously
Amy Curtis
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference
Doug P.
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris Doug P.
Advertisement