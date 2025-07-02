Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis certainly know how to trigger the libs. They've built a detention center for illegal aliens — one much nicer than the cages President Obama built — and called it "Alligator Alcatraz." Others have gone with "Gator Gitmo," but Alligator Alcatraz seems to have stuck. In fact, we learned yesterday that Alligator Alcatraz is on Google Maps and is getting rave reviews.

The people over at Etsy, the online site where childless cat ladies sell their arts and crafts, are threatening to leave the site unless Etsy removes all Alligator Alcatraz merchandise.

cc: @Etsy we are seeing a lot of these messages pic.twitter.com/AhvNkKXtz6 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 2, 2025

Had no idea there was merch! Thanks for the tip 🐊 — Lori W 🇺🇸 (@LoriWescott) July 2, 2025

Sure...feel free to destroy your own business because you don't like somebody else's! Great plan! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) July 2, 2025

Thanks!

I was wondering where to buy Alligator Alcatraz merch. — C F (@CFoster0726) July 2, 2025

1.6k life time sales they won't be missed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ctEXRGEEa3 — Robert Cain (@UCYIMD0NE) July 2, 2025

There's no way we're clicking over to Etsy to check out what she tries to sell.

Super derpy. Why is it one group's constant outrage gets catered to? It's literally the same people over and over — Gmacarol2023 (@Carolyn26591696) July 2, 2025

I just bought Alligator Alcatraz merch to give out at my 4th of July party. 35 pieces overnighted. — Jerry Curlan (@WorkforLife3) July 2, 2025

I bought mine from Amazon! — jon_gault (@jongault_523581) July 2, 2025

We did click over to Amazon and found a whole lot of Alligator Amazon caps on sale for $13.99. T-shirts too.

Lmfao remember when these people were furious a Christian owned bakery wouldn’t make a gay marriage cake? Now they want to demand businesses to not sell shit they don’t agree with 💀



Typical democrat hypocrisy. — Snizzy (@SnizzyOTB) July 2, 2025

They've still got Masterpiece Cake Shop tied up in the courts; they won't leave the owner alone.

Don't care. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) July 2, 2025

You know who does? This woman who warns you against wearing any Alligator Ally merchandise around her. We're not sure if she's threatening assault or homicide of if she just won't stop talking to you, but you'll pay.

Triggered liberal woman says she’ll go to jail if she sees anyone wearing ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ merchandise. pic.twitter.com/19zqzZo98i — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 2, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz shirts sold here: pic.twitter.com/PbLwLF86Iv — Jammles (@jammles9) July 2, 2025

"It's a concentration camp!" With air conditioning!

It's funny how badly the nickname Alligator Alcatraz has triggered them. There are ICE detention facilities all over the country — this one just happens to have a catchy name.

So I guess you won't be coming to the new store I opened... pic.twitter.com/6YLsDLQuKB — Marc Somelofski (@MarcSomelofski) July 2, 2025

They aren't gonna make it. They're way too young to be this angry 24/7. Its not sustainable — Toddikus Decimus Meridius (@tmk1733) July 2, 2025

Challenge accepted. — Nathan Blodgett (@NathanBlodgett) July 2, 2025

She doesn't look that tough, but she might be packing … you never know.

The Secret Service had better keep an eye out; the White House posted this to X yesterday:

ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ: MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kfMZuMwc9N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2025

***