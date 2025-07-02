LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
VIP
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies...
He's 'Furious': Congressman Eugene Vindman Whines About Pause In Weapons Shipments To Ukra...
Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting...
Former FBI Employee and Sister Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scheme
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements

Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 02, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis certainly know how to trigger the libs. They've built a detention center for illegal aliens — one much nicer than the cages President Obama built — and called it "Alligator Alcatraz." Others have gone with "Gator Gitmo," but Alligator Alcatraz seems to have stuck. In fact, we learned yesterday that Alligator Alcatraz is on Google Maps and is getting rave reviews.

Advertisement

The people over at Etsy, the online site where childless cat ladies sell their arts and crafts, are threatening to leave the site unless Etsy removes all Alligator Alcatraz merchandise.

There's no way we're clicking over to Etsy to check out what she tries to sell.

Recommended

Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We did click over to Amazon and found a whole lot of Alligator Amazon caps on sale for $13.99. T-shirts too.

They've still got Masterpiece Cake Shop tied up in the courts; they won't leave the owner alone.

You know who does? This woman who warns you against wearing any Alligator Ally merchandise around her. We're not sure if she's threatening assault or homicide of if she just won't stop talking to you, but you'll pay.

"It's a concentration camp!" With air conditioning!

It's funny how badly the nickname Alligator Alcatraz has triggered them. There are ICE detention facilities all over the country — this one just happens to have a catchy name.

Advertisement

She doesn't look that tough, but she might be packing … you never know.

The Secret Service had better keep an eye out; the White House posted this to X yesterday:

***

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
Amy Curtis
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to Trump
Warren Squire
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide
Brett T.
Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention Amy Curtis
Advertisement