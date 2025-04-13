'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money

Did you all know the Biden family bank records were subpoenaed? Yeah, we didn't either and considering we cover this insanity 24/7 that tells you how little attention the media has paid to this news. They're far too busy attacking Elon Musk and looking for ways to smear Donald Trump to actually report on something newsworthy.

Like this.

As Wall Street Apes says, HOLY CRAP.

Take a look:

WOAH 🚨 Biden Family bank records subpoenaed “THEY TOOK IN $27 MILLION (TAX FREE) FROM BAD PEOPLE IN BAD COUNTRIES”



Charlie Kirk “How did Joe Biden get so rich?”



James Comer “No one's ever been able to figure that out. What we were able to do is subpoena the bank records of his… pic.twitter.com/T5v2Mp8pWC — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 12, 2025

Post continues:

... son and his brother. We found that they took in $27 million from bad people in bad countries, not for any business purpose, because the Bidens didn't own a real business. The only business that we could determine in our year and a half long investigation was they were selling access to Joe. There's a term for that that's called lobbying, I guess you could say. - Number 1, You're not supposed to have immediate family members that lobby - Number 2, If you lobby foreign entities, you're supposed to register as a foreign agent There's a bill, a law called the Foreign Agents Registration Act. None of his family registered for that. What we found during our investigation was from the IRS whistleblowers that they never paid a penny of taxes on this $27 million.So $27 million coming in tax free, that's a pretty good start.”

Interesting how once Biden stopped serving a purpose the media and so-called shadow government who was actually in charge stopped protecting him. Who'da thunk it?

What's congress waiting on.... do something — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) April 12, 2025

$27 million to Biden’s family?! Now we know why Biden pardoned his whole family. Subpoena them and make them testify before Congress. Expose them all. — Lisalovesshells (@lisalovesshells) April 12, 2025

Can't help but wonder if those pardons are actually legit since they were signed with the autopen.

Seriously, what is Congress waiting for?

