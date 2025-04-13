WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story W...
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Did you all know the Biden family bank records were subpoenaed? Yeah, we didn't either and considering we cover this insanity 24/7 that tells you how little attention the media has paid to this news. They're far too busy attacking Elon Musk and looking for ways to smear Donald Trump to actually report on something newsworthy.

Like this.

As Wall Street Apes says, HOLY CRAP.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... son and his brother. We found that they took in $27 million from bad people in bad countries, not for any business purpose, because the Bidens didn't own a real business.

The only business that we could determine in our year and a half long investigation was they were selling access to Joe. There's a term for that that's called lobbying, I guess you could say.

- Number 1, You're not supposed to have immediate family members that lobby

- Number 2, If you lobby foreign entities, you're supposed to register as a foreign agent

There's a bill, a law called the Foreign Agents Registration Act. None of his family registered for that. What we found during our investigation was from the IRS whistleblowers that they never paid a penny of taxes on this $27 million.So $27 million coming in tax free, that's a pretty good start.”

Interesting how once Biden stopped serving a purpose the media and so-called shadow government who was actually in charge stopped protecting him. Who'da thunk it?

Can't help but wonder if those pardons are actually legit since they were signed with the autopen.

Seriously, what is Congress waiting for?

