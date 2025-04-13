'Totally SCREWED': Catherine Herridge Spills Some TEA with Heavily-Redacted Russia Texts from James Comey

James Comey. Now there's a jack-a-ninny we haven't written about in what seems like a long time. Since Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger started investigating 'Russia Gate' for real we are seeing more and more info coming out about what really happened ...

Herridge shared texts from a couple of heavily-redacted pages in what she called the 'Russia Binder.'

Take a look:

RUSSIAGATE BINDER:



Comey Text Messages “I’m totally screwed”



Joint review nearly 700 pages @shellenberger @galexybrane



The Russia Binder contains two heavily redacted pages labelled “Comey Text Messages”



A handful of texts stand out. We did our best to enlarge the type.… pic.twitter.com/SOUhZjXMLz — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 11, 2025

Post continues:

On or around October 30, 2016, just days after Comey reopened the Clinton email probe, there is a note of encouragement in what appears to be Comey’s inbox. The sender’s name is blacked out. “Thanks for being a beacon of integrity inside the USG (US Government) Stand tall - wait - you are tall )

PS. Tired of seeing your picture on TV and in the newspaper. Seriously, I appreciate your efforts!” In what appears to be Comey’s outbox, “Yup. I’m totally screwed but tall. All is well. Thanks for the goodwork. Andy (McCabe) is in good place too.”

Good place too, eh? What exactly does that mean?

Looking back, considering none of them have been held accountable for any of this we can only assume they thought they were in the clear even if Comey said he was 'totally screwed.'

They knew what they were doing, and they were proud of it. Saving "democracy" for Democrats to loot. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) April 11, 2025

Aww yes. Democrats love to talk about saving our democracy, knowing full well we are a republic. We suppose they need to feel like their sideways, corrupt, desperate tactics to maintain power are for the greater good.

When we all know it's actually the opposite.

