We KNOW Who She Really Is! Majority of Americans Think Kamala Harris LACKS SINCERITY, Find Trump Genuine

Golly gee, maybe hiding from the media, lying about your record, distancing yourself from the administration you work for, and changing all your policy positions via campaign staff isn't a winning campaign strategy.

Advertisement

Maybe it makes you come off as a liar and -- well -- insincere?

This isn't just perception: it's reality.

And a majority of Americans see right through the smoke and mirrors show that is the Kamala Harris campaign:

BREAKING: A majority of Americans say that Kamala Harris lacks sincerity in her message and that she says what she thinks the American public wants to hear rather than what she actually believes, according to an Economist/YouGov poll. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 29, 2024

More on that poll from Breitbart:

A majority of Americans say that Vice President Kamala Harris lacks sincerity in her message and that she says what she thinks the American public wants to hear rather than what she actually believes, according to an Economist/YouGov poll. The poll, conducted August 25-27, found that 53 percent of 1,554 Americans sampled believe Harris is placating the public and merely telling folks what they want to hear. Conversly, just over a third of voters, 35 percent, say Harris believes in what she actually says. Twelve percent are unsure. The trend holds among the 1,368 registered voters sampled in the poll. A slightly larger share of 54 percent of the demographic thinks Harris is disingenuous in her message and is merely appeasing voters. Another 39 percent think she is sincere in her comments, and seven percent are not sure if she is genuine or not.

And it's not even Labor Day.

There’s nothing genuine about Harris — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2024

Nothing.

But atleast she has Joy, right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/muB6bMGWq5 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 29, 2024

And vibes. Don't forget the vibes.

Well, surprise, surprise—Americans can spot a performance when they see one. It turns out lip service and tick-box politics fool no one, not even in the age of 24/7 spin. — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) August 29, 2024

It's really amazing and gives us hope.

Do you believe anything Kamala says she will do when president? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 29, 2024

This writer doesn't believe any of the new policy positions Kamala has adopted in the last couple of weeks.

She believes what Kamala said in 2020: gun bans, fracking bans, no private insurance, massive tax hikes.

She has no platform!



Just fear mongering and TDS hate. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 29, 2024

She does have a platform, but being honest about it will cost her the election.

Plenty of TDS though.

Are you saying Kamala is phony?😂 — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 29, 2024

If the shoe fits.

There is nothing authentic about her. Her whole campaign is manufactured. In fact, most of her campaign is just the fake news media and her social media team spinning stories to try and make her look good. She’s a professional grifter! — The Adam Theory (@TheAdamTheory1) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

No lies detected.

“You will own nothing and be happy” is the Agenda with Kamala Harris. — AURA (@tradewithAURA) August 29, 2024

Yes. But she can't say that or Trump wins 48 states.

We're glad others seem to realize this, too.

Apparently people aren’t that stupid https://t.co/G55hF5n3xc — Jamie Gustafson (@IndianKid23) August 29, 2024

Thank goodness.

Hopefully these same people prove their belief in November. https://t.co/rYonizXskA — Al (@0kwhyn0t) August 29, 2024

We sure hope so.

A majority of Americans also want to maintain the protection biological women received under Title IX. That is my issue. Harris-Biden gutted Title IX and threw biological women to the wolves. https://t.co/UTm1minoH2 — Rachel Hartman (@RachelHart1911) August 29, 2024

This, and the economy, and illegal immigration.

No kidding.



And bless the hearts of those that are in that minority https://t.co/rzcmkGP9Tv — The Conlee (@conlee_the) August 29, 2024

Bless their hearts, indeed.