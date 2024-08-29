Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview
We KNOW Who She Really Is! Majority of Americans Think Kamala Harris LACKS SINCERITY, Find Trump Genuine

Amy Curtis
August 29, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Golly gee, maybe hiding from the media, lying about your record, distancing yourself from the administration you work for, and changing all your policy positions via campaign staff isn't a winning campaign strategy.

Maybe it makes you come off as a liar and -- well -- insincere?

This isn't just perception: it's reality.

And a majority of Americans see right through the smoke and mirrors show that is the Kamala Harris campaign:

More on that poll from Breitbart:

A majority of Americans say that Vice President Kamala Harris lacks sincerity in her message and that she says what she thinks the American public wants to hear rather than what she actually believes, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

The poll, conducted August 25-27, found that 53 percent of 1,554 Americans sampled believe Harris is placating the public and merely telling folks what they want to hear. Conversly, just over a third of voters, 35 percent, say Harris believes in what she actually says. Twelve percent are unsure.

The trend holds among the 1,368 registered voters sampled in the poll. A slightly larger share of 54 percent of the demographic thinks Harris is disingenuous in her message and is merely appeasing voters. Another 39 percent think she is sincere in her comments, and seven percent are not sure if she is genuine or not.

And it's not even Labor Day.

Nothing.

And vibes. Don't forget the vibes.

It's really amazing and gives us hope.

This writer doesn't believe any of the new policy positions Kamala has adopted in the last couple of weeks.

She believes what Kamala said in 2020: gun bans, fracking bans, no private insurance, massive tax hikes.

She does have a platform, but being honest about it will cost her the election.

Plenty of TDS though.

If the shoe fits.

No lies detected.

Yes. But she can't say that or Trump wins 48 states.

We're glad others seem to realize this, too.

Thank goodness.

We sure hope so.

This, and the economy, and illegal immigration.

Bless their hearts, indeed.

