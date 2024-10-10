The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You Ignore All the Times She Has)

The reason Kamala Harris was knocked out of the 2020 Democratic Primary before Iowa was because Tulsi Gabbard absolutely bodied Kamala on her record as a California District Attorney and Attorney General. During that tenure, Kamala routinely kept prisoners behind bars beyond their sentences for free labor and blocked evidence that freed a man on death row (you can watch that glorious moment here).

So it's adorable that The Atlantic endorses Kamala because she 'won't abuse the power of the highest office':

For only the fifth time, The Atlantic is endorsing a presidential candidate: Kamala Harris. “She believes in the freedom, equality, and dignity of all Americans,” our editors write. “She won’t abuse the power of the highest office in order to keep it.” https://t.co/uP4VN4xoDH pic.twitter.com/lUvXsZKj4e — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 10, 2024

Spare us.

She already showed she abused the power of her office as a DA and AG. She would abuse it as POTUS.

In fact, she plans to -- see what she's said about the DOJ and free speech, gun control and every other pet cause.

More appropriate than they know.

An empty desk would sum up a Kamala presidency. Thanks for warning everyone with the powerful visual. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 10, 2024

We bet they didn't even think that image through.

“She won’t abuse the power of the highest office in order to keep it.” pic.twitter.com/uNfAZ5mS3T — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 10, 2024

Yeah, we don't buy that, either.

“She won’t abuse the power of higher office in order to keep it.” Really?



In her own (very drunken) words: https://t.co/i5lYNHDVtL — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) October 10, 2024

Her own words.

Is Kamala under the desk rn or is it empty to signify the work she doesn't do? — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) October 10, 2024

Ooof.

She won’t abuse the power of the highest office to keep it?



B*tch she already abused the power of the second highest office to become the nominee. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 10, 2024

Exactly.

They're hilarious.

The Atlantic pretending like it's rare for The Atlantic to endorse candidates for president when they've endorsed the Democrats in the last three elections.



Ponderous. https://t.co/qDdTRQ1qQT pic.twitter.com/ijXo1J042i — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 10, 2024

We're sure this is just a coincidence.

The last time The Atlantic endorsed a Republican for President was in 1860 when they endorsed Abraham Lincoln (they notably didn’t endorse in 1864). Other than an endorsement of LBJ in 1964 all of their endorsements have been an endorsement of “not Trump” so this isn’t surprising https://t.co/d4dOLthX3h — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 10, 2024

Not surprising at all.

It would be hard to imagine a single image that better conveys the desire for a deep state puppet/figurehead in the White House, instead of an active president actively governing, than the empty Resolute Desk.



So of course that's what The Atlantic went with. https://t.co/0ixjjskxWV — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 10, 2024

Of course it is.