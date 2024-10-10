Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You Ignore All the Times She Has)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 10, 2024
The reason Kamala Harris was knocked out of the 2020 Democratic Primary before Iowa was because Tulsi Gabbard absolutely bodied Kamala on her record as a California District Attorney and Attorney General. During that tenure, Kamala routinely kept prisoners behind bars beyond their sentences for free labor and blocked evidence that freed a man on death row (you can watch that glorious moment here).

So it's adorable that The Atlantic endorses Kamala because she 'won't abuse the power of the highest office':

Spare us.

She already showed she abused the power of her office as a DA and AG. She would abuse it as POTUS.

In fact, she plans to -- see what she's said about the DOJ and free speech, gun control and every other pet cause.

More appropriate than they know.

We bet they didn't even think that image through.

Yeah, we don't buy that, either.

Her own words.

Ooof.

Exactly.

They're hilarious.

We're sure this is just a coincidence.

Not surprising at all.

Of course it is.

Tags: ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS THE ATLANTIC 2024 ELECTION

