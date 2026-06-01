Graham Platner and Staff Were Eager to Take Questions After This Campaign Event (JK!)

Graham Platner, the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine, has new "issues" that are coming out almost every day. It started with a Nazi tattoo that many Democrats were willing to overlook, and most recently the Platner campaign sent his wife out to try and do clean up duty on the latest:

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Platner's campaign confirms he sent sexual texts to women while married https://t.co/NGvZenEfhy — POLITICO (@politico) May 30, 2026

Many Democrats are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend Platner even as things continue to get worse for the candidate and his campaign:

Platner’s consultants are a disaster. Some of the worst crisis management I’ve ever seen in politics.



Fight Agency has gotten some plaudits for Fetterman (who they now mostly disown) and Zohran (who did not have real competition).



But this is horrendous blocking and tackling. https://t.co/Lf8M5Vm9rn — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 31, 2026

However, despite all the mounting issues, Platner and his staffers are demonstrating an eagerness to take questions from reporters.

Wait, no, that's not what's happening at all:

WILD: Graham Platner's staff physically shield him and bodycheck reporters out of the way at the end of the rally.



Smallest Platner event we have ever been to in terms of crowd size. pic.twitter.com/1qjroXcndQ — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

Yep, the campaign really seems to be going well!

Weird. Sure hope we get strongly worded letter about press freedoms and the First Amendment. https://t.co/TvivKSP35h — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2026

Not surprisingly, there will be zero "press freedom" hyperventilating about this from Acosta or Stelter.

We can also confirm...



There were conspicuously NO porta potties at the event. https://t.co/7WdxPPULzP — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

Too bad! We even had more jokes ready. Bummer.

Yesterday Platner throws his wife into the crossfire.



Today he’s shielded by women and a furry. https://t.co/O1IkAS4eNs — Cereal Killer (@PatchoSombrero) May 31, 2026

Yeah, this was... interesting:

Is this from his Kik network? pic.twitter.com/JboG7R6S3h — Ed Hansberry (@ehansalytics) May 31, 2026

I'm sorry, how is this guy not the subject of the story? https://t.co/2ujsiWTDni pic.twitter.com/TEAMNc8JKk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2026

Additionally, there's a hypocritical aspect to Platner's anti-billionaire rhetoric:

Despite the anti-billionaire rhetoric, the staffers here represent the Maine People's Alliance, a left-wing dark money organization funded by George Soros. — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

We couldn't be less surprised. Some billionaires are "D"ifferent and get a pass.

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