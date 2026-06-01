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Graham Platner and Staff Were Eager to Take Questions After This Campaign Event (JK!)

Doug P. | 10:03 AM on June 01, 2026
Meme

Graham Platner, the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine, has new "issues" that are coming out almost every day. It started with a Nazi tattoo that many Democrats were willing to overlook, and most recently the Platner campaign sent his wife out to try and do clean up duty on the latest:

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Many Democrats are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend Platner even as things continue to get worse for the candidate and his campaign: 

However, despite all the mounting issues, Platner and his staffers are demonstrating an eagerness to take questions from reporters.

Wait, no, that's not what's happening at all: 

Yep, the campaign really seems to be going well!

Not surprisingly, there will be zero "press freedom" hyperventilating about this from Acosta or Stelter.

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Too bad! We even had more jokes ready. Bummer.

Yeah, this was... interesting:

Additionally, there's a hypocritical aspect to Platner's anti-billionaire rhetoric:

We couldn't be less surprised. Some billionaires are "D"ifferent and get a pass. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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