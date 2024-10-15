Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ About Trump Rally

The Kamala HQ account just lied it's arse off, again.

In other news, water is still wet and a pig's backside is still pork.

They edited video from Trump's rally trying to make him look lost, confused, and frozen (to feed the talking point that he's too old) knowing damn well Trump actually took these moments because there were medical emergencies in the crowd.

Advertisement

This is what they shared:

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

And then Queen Heifer herself retweeted it.

Yeah.

Someone's desperation is showing.

Your desperation is showing — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2024

See?

This is a lie.



Kamala tends to do that.



If you’d like see the truth, look below: https://t.co/HxOry7y51g — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 15, 2024

THE LIE: Trump was lost, confused, and frozen on stage as the event ends early.



THE TRUTH: KamalaHQ desperately edited this video in an attempt to slander Trump.



The Kamala campaign is releasing a coordinated smear campaign with edited videos as Harris slumps in the polls.… pic.twitter.com/VQvNg9cgg9 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 15, 2024

The post continues:

The Kamala campaign is releasing a coordinated smear campaign with edited videos as Harris slumps in the polls. Here are the facts: - There were two medical emergencies that occurred during the town hall. - Trump’s pauses come from him seeing if a doctor or a medic was administering to the issue. - This has been confirmed by multiple outlets. Here is what Axios reports:“Trump was holding the town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pa., with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem when the first medical incident occurred about 30 minutes into the event.The Republican presidential nominee asked for "Ave Maria" to be played following the first incident at the exhibition center after calling for a doctor, and an instrumental version of the song was played.After the second disruption, Trump joked "would anybody else like to faint?" before requesting "Ave Maria" again and saying he wished someone could open the doors.”

Could Kamala's campaign be any nastier and more divisive?

We're being facetious, FYI.

They are the opposite of joy and unity, just sayin'.

=======================================================================

Related:

OOPSIE! Kamala's Spokesman's Attempt to Downplay TENSIONS with Biden Only Makes Things Look WORSE (Watch)

YOU Allowed It! JD Vance OWNS MN Dem Rep. for LYING About His Minneapolis Comments in HEATED Back & Forth

Legit INSULTING --> Kamala Harris and Democrats Just DISRESPECTED Every Single Black Man in America

FATALITY! NYT Tries Playing Race Card Defending Kamala's Plagiarism AND Chris Rufo AIN'T Havin' ANY of It

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

=======================================================================