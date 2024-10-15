Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for...
Desperation SHOWING: Kamala DRAGGED for Retweeting Community-Nuked LIE From Kamala HQ About Trump Rally

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 15, 2024
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP

The Kamala HQ account just lied it's arse off, again.

In other news, water is still wet and a pig's backside is still pork.

They edited video from Trump's rally trying to make him look lost, confused, and frozen (to feed the talking point that he's too old) knowing damn well Trump actually took these moments because there were medical emergencies in the crowd.

This is what they shared:

And then Queen Heifer herself retweeted it.

Yeah.

Someone's desperation is showing.

See?

The post continues:

The Kamala campaign is releasing a coordinated smear campaign with edited videos as Harris slumps in the polls. 

Here are the facts:

- There were two medical emergencies that occurred during the town hall.  

- Trump’s pauses come from him seeing if a doctor or a medic was administering to the issue. 

- This has been confirmed by multiple outlets. 

Here is what Axios reports:“Trump was holding the town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pa., with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem when the first medical incident occurred about 30 minutes into the event.The Republican presidential nominee asked for "Ave Maria" to be played following the first incident at the exhibition center after calling for a doctor, and an instrumental version of the song was played.After the second disruption, Trump joked "would anybody else like to faint?" before requesting "Ave Maria" again and saying he wished someone could open the doors.”

Could Kamala's campaign be any nastier and more divisive? 

We're being facetious, FYI. 

They are the opposite of joy and unity, just sayin'.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

