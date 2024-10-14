CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

We have been reading and talking about the VERY REAL situation in Aurora, Colorado where Venezuelan gangs are taking over apartment buildings for months. Now, we know Democrats can't have this story going viral because it would make Kamala Harris look even worse for doing such a lousy job securing the southern border.

Cbz Management put out a thread to set the record straight and WOW, it's eye-opening to say the least.

Take a look:

Grab some popcorn.

The post continues:

This was an ambitious project that would significantly benefit the people of Aurora while providing returns to the new owners.

We understood this project would take years to yield results and would be both time-consuming and costly, involving comprehensive upgrades to every unit and the overall structure. To manage the project effectively, given our New York-based operations, our representative moved to Colorado with his family.

We also undertook a complete renovation of nearly every unit in the now well-known building you’ve seen in the news. (The images shown depict our newly renovated apartments.)

Everything was progressing smoothly: property values were rising, and vacancy rates were dropping. It was a win-win for both the owners and the city of Aurora.

Then, the gangs arrived...

Keep going.

The post continues:

He had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment (a rare occurrence for such a large unit) only to find a group of men already inside. When he refused their $500 bribe to overlook the situation, they brutally attacked him. (This photo was taken shortly after he escaped, just before being admitted to the hospital. The video footage comes from one of our security cameras, capturing part of the assault.)

Looks like he was beaten up.

Huh.

The post continues:

We even received a call from a tenant returning from vacation, only to find strangers living in his apartment. This legitimate tenant was forced to find a new home after police couldn’t help him.

Wow.

The post continues:

To address this entity (gangs) we contacted every city official we could think of for help with the problem. Unfortunately, none were willing to take meaningful action.

Meanwhile, our CBZ representative continued receiving threatening messages, in which these criminals revealed his home address and his spouse’s name.

Finally, the APD, FBI and Homeland Security informed us that those sending the messages and controlling our buildings were part of the notorious Tren De Aragua gang from Venezuela. They also mentioned that our situation was just "a blip on the radar," as this gang is causing significant problems nationwide.

Two days after our FBI meeting, the gang confronted our on-site manager, asserting control over all three properties. They offered an ultimatum: share rental income 50/50 or lose the buildings permanently. They also threatened to harm him and his family.

For the safety of our management team and their families, we withdrew them from the properties and focused on seeking help from government agencies.

Gosh, nobody in government was willing to help them. Color us shocked.

The post continues:

Instead, we were left helpless, watching as violence, bullets, and destruction overtook our buildings. Many of our legitimate tenants fled out of fear.

Despite the obvious crisis, several city officials refused to acknowledge the reality. Instead, they blamed us, citing "code violations" as the reason for shutting down our property—violations we couldn’t resolve for tenants who weren’t even ours.

Because this would look bad politically for Democrats locally, at the state level, and yes, at the federal level.

The post continues:

Luckily, Cindy had her own cameras (most of ours had been destroyed by the gangs) and provided video proof to the councilwoman.

She realized the city could no longer ignore the situation if it was documented on camera.

Once she gathered sufficient video evidence, she assisted the tenant in relocating to safety before publicly releasing the footage.

Wow again.

The post continues:

Yes, gangs did take control of our apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and the government did nothing. 

That is the real story.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask.

This is America under Democrats.

This is America under Biden.

This would be America under Kamala.

Vote accordingly.

=======================================================================

