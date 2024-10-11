WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on October 11, 2024
Meme

Greg Gutfeld is even less impressed with Howard Stern going full fan-girl over Kamala Harris than we are, and considering we think Stern has self-neutered and gone woke, you know it's got to be vicious.

Gutfeld took him APART:

His post continues:

So a guy who's supposed to be funny for a living now claims her candidacy is too important to joke about. This is a guy who once joked right after the Columbine massacre that the killers should have raped the students before killing them.  Not that I like that Stern, but this pendulum swing from saying the most tasteless thing in the universe to putting your balls in a tic tac container. You got to wonder what's going on here. It's striking that the king of the most misogynistic humor ever now turns into a breathless over a progressive, hopelessly shallow candidate."

Howard Stern went from mocking prostitutes to promoting one for president.

Damn son.

And yet, accurate.

Stern became everything he used to make fun of after he married Beth the vegan and we're not even sorry for saying so.

