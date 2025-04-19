Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman at the Same Time

We're not sure exactly where or when this was — we think we spy Al Sharpton and the National Action Network logo in the background —but Rep. Jasmine Crockett wants the world to know that she's a serious lawmaker. And if you try her, you will find out that she's also a black woman. What does that mean? Well, despite claiming she's never called for violence, she has said that you need to "punch" your opponents. We can already tell she's a black woman from the accent she's adopted since graduating private school and being elected to Congress.

Jasmine Crockett: I am a serious lawmaker, but if you try me, you will find out. I’m truly a black woman! pic.twitter.com/4KfDzShE3z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 19, 2025

I know everyone is going to focus on the last part of this comment from Jazzy, but to me, the first part is hilarious.



It's the Iron Law of Self-Aggrandizement:



If you have to tell everyone that you are _________, then you are absolutely not _________.



(Fill in the blank.) https://t.co/Y8j4JLS8V4 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 19, 2025

Who got the impression she's not a serious lawmaker?

She is doing no favors for the Democrat party, but please keep this up.



We will win the midterms by a landslide. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q4cNa3ueIu — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) April 19, 2025

She's the face of the Democratic Party, which is now known from working as hard as it can to get a deported illegal alien returned to the United States.

What's her point? Is that supposed to be a threat? — AprilDawnQ17 (@TNTaylor2012) April 19, 2025

What is that supposed to even mean … — Marlene Hudson🇺🇸 (@MarleneHudson2) April 19, 2025

There is no doubt she's a black woman; plays the ghetto queen every time she opens her mouth.

A serious lawmaker is in question. #JasmineCrockett — Heckler Pix (@ohheckorama) April 19, 2025

Yikes. Why is she so violent? — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 19, 2025

What does that mean? — Defund Communism (@MadPatriot004) April 19, 2025

Like totally super serious guys — Duke Codington the Third (@DukeCoderIII) April 19, 2025

She's implying her race is violent? — fletis (@fletisX) April 19, 2025

"Try me" can mean so many different things... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) April 19, 2025

You can be a reporter and try to ask her a question about the violent attacks on Tesla lots and charging stations, but she apparently has her own Capitol Police escort to keep journalists away.

You are, indeed, a black woman. No one can dispute this; what we also note is that you are an educated woman who pretends to be unable to speak standard English, and we are not impressed. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) April 19, 2025

That made this editor laugh, and he never laughs.

Let’s try her. — John 7:7 (@JesusBull77) April 19, 2025

Whatever that's supposed to mean.

