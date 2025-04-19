Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman at the Same Time

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're not sure exactly where or when this was — we think we spy Al Sharpton and the National Action Network logo in the background —but Rep. Jasmine Crockett wants the world to know that she's a serious lawmaker. And if you try her, you will find out that she's also a black woman. What does that mean? Well, despite claiming she's never called for violence, she has said that you need to "punch" your opponents. We can already tell she's a black woman from the accent she's adopted since graduating private school and being elected to Congress.

Who got the impression she's not a serious lawmaker?

She's the face of the Democratic Party, which is now known from working as hard as it can to get a deported illegal alien returned to the United States.

You can be a reporter and try to ask her a question about the violent attacks on Tesla lots and charging stations, but she apparently has her own Capitol Police escort to keep journalists away.

That made this editor laugh, and he never laughs.

Whatever that's supposed to mean.

***

