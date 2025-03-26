No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on...
NY Rep. Daniel Goldman Gets Absolutely WRECKED Claiming Tesla Terrorism Investigations Are...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen...
Domestic Terrorists Are Running Wild: Democrats Don't Care, But You Can Join Us...
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About...
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechl...
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WAT...
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After...
VIP
Of Course! Seattle Mayor Tries to Make City's Massive Revenue Shortfall About Trump
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'

Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters Away?

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on March 26, 2025
Meme

As we told you yesterday, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett tried to clean up the mess after she referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "governor hot wheels." 

Instead of just apologizing or saying it wasn't appropriate Crockett decided to keep on digging via a statement released by her office: 

Advertisement

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. 

Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

Sure, Jan.

Also this week, Rep. Crockett physically attacked a DC journo and slapped his phone away. She also said Sen. Ted Cruz "has to be knocked over the head."

Some DC reporters would now like to ask Crockett about some of these things, but she doesn't seem to be eager to talk to them.

Before we get to Rep. Crockett's apparent attempt to avoid any questions about that from journos, here's a reminder about her support for "Defund the Police" a few years ago: 

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

Fast forward to today, and apparently there are some police who Crockett supports keeping funded, and those are the ones helping keep reporters away from her: 

You can't make this stuff up!

That's the game Crockett's trying to play, and it's not unpredictable.

Advertisement

That's what it looks like. More likely, taxpayers are picking up the tab.

The first question should be "so you no longer support defunding the police?"

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
No-Brainer: Charles C.W. Cooke Shares Hill Op-Ed on How to Save Trillions on Entitlement Programs
Amy Curtis
NY Rep. Daniel Goldman Gets Absolutely WRECKED Claiming Tesla Terrorism Investigations Are 'Lawfare'
Amy Curtis
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless
justmindy
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'
Doug P.
SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen an Attack Plan'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement