Has Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discovered the Police Can Be Useful for Keeping Reporters Away?

As we told you yesterday, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett tried to clean up the mess after she referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "governor hot wheels."

Instead of just apologizing or saying it wasn't appropriate Crockett decided to keep on digging via a statement released by her office:

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

Sure, Jan.

Also this week, Rep. Crockett physically attacked a DC journo and slapped his phone away. She also said Sen. Ted Cruz "has to be knocked over the head."

Some DC reporters would now like to ask Crockett about some of these things, but she doesn't seem to be eager to talk to them.

Before we get to Rep. Crockett's apparent attempt to avoid any questions about that from journos, here's a reminder about her support for "Defund the Police" a few years ago:

Here is Defund the Police activist Jasmine Crockett in 2021:



"The Defund movement seeks to actually bring about healing... Defund is about finally being smart on crime." https://t.co/N7qRk3z603 pic.twitter.com/qQMiFwrTYy — McCormick War Room (@TeamMcCormickPA) October 18, 2024

Fast forward to today, and apparently there are some police who Crockett supports keeping funded, and those are the ones helping keep reporters away from her:

Jasmine Crockett l has a police escort to stop reporters from asking her questions.



She either knows she can't control her temper, or afraid she'll get chewed up for her disgusting comments yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zXgLdjwRMn — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 26, 2025

It looks like @RepJasmine is now running around with extra security👇🏼@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/dR5qHN658V — Myles Morell (@MylesMorell) March 26, 2025

You can't make this stuff up!

Wow, Jasmine Crockett, who went out of her way to grab my phone, is now roaming Capitol Hill with additional USCP security. It’s astonishing that Representative Crockett can attack a journalist, threaten a United States Senator, and still portray herself as the victim. https://t.co/S86tXNs0Oq — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 26, 2025

That's the game Crockett's trying to play, and it's not unpredictable.

Defund those police details. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 26, 2025

How pathetic.

So the one who was the aggressor, is the one who hired security...🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YaNNJZJHdE — Jared (@rocker_261) March 26, 2025

That's what it looks like. More likely, taxpayers are picking up the tab.

So she represents her constituents but no one is allowed to ask her questions? — LifesAJourney (@LifesAJourney79) March 26, 2025

The first question should be "so you no longer support defunding the police?"

***

