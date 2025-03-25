Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess

She's all class. As Twitchy mentioned earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, in an address to the Human Rights Campaign, referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "the Hot Wheels Governor." Because he's confined to a wheelchair, get it? "So we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess" So profound and becoming of a member of Congress.

It’s not remarkable that a trashy ghetto dimwit like Jasmine Crockett would make fun of disabled people. What’s revealing is that the crowd at the “Human Rights Campaign” loudly applauded. Everything you need to know about leftist “human rights” groups.



pic.twitter.com/llGB1sQI1T — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 25, 2025

As this editor always says, don't dismiss Crockett as dumb. She knows what she's doing. And she knew she'd screwed up.

Except she's not ghetto, though. I grew up in STL. She went to *THE* most exclusive and expensive private school in the area if not the state -- MICDS. She was born into privilege, educated in privilege, and grew as an adult into privilege. Her attitude is cosplay. https://t.co/SGZSHJVg2c — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2025

Clean-up in Aisle Crockett:

I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.



Literally, the next line I said was that… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 25, 2025

… he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

Oh, she's appalled.

Honey, you’re going to want to fire the moron who came up with this excuse. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 25, 2025

She wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition … honest.

You're doing just great. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2025

On behalf of the American people, please continue, you're doing great! — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) March 25, 2025

Yes, the first thing I think of when I think about planes are wheels. — Melissa (@melissanwbu) March 25, 2025

She was thinking of the movie, "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles." And while we're at it, how is transferring illegal immigrants into communities led by black mayors "deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable." Please explain.

Whoever came up with this lie isn’t your friend. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 25, 2025

No one believes you.



You’re trash.



Resign. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 25, 2025

Jasmine Crockett thinks you’re as stupid as she is. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 25, 2025

“Actually, I called him Hot Wheels because he puts migrants on airplanes. You know, the things that fly in the air.” pic.twitter.com/vJGj8Nd1Ux — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 25, 2025

Simple thermodynamics & physics. Trains roll on railroads at fast speeds, so their wheels literally get hot for all the friction they need to endure during all those long journeys. — SilSinn9801: 16-bit FM-Synth Chiptune × VocalSynth (@SinnerSilent) March 25, 2025

That's what she was thinking when she said it, although it still doesn't explain the planes part.

First of all, with all the hate you've been spewing out lately, nobody believes you.



Since nobody believes you, yet again you miss the point. Conservatives aren't that sensitive, honey. 😆



All we're doing is pointing out liberal hypocrisy for others to see. — Americano (@moraltreason) March 25, 2025

That's a huge lie, even for you. — JohnCommonSense🇺🇸 (@JohnPatriot20) March 25, 2025

It's also kind of cute that whoever posted this for her censored her own speech for X.

