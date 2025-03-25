What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List...
Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In...
President Trump Says He'd 'Love' to Defund NPR and PBS
Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitter

She's all class. As Twitchy mentioned earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, in an address to the Human Rights Campaign, referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "the Hot Wheels Governor." Because he's confined to a wheelchair, get it? "So we out in these hot ass streets with the hot wheels governor who a hot ass mess" So profound and becoming of a member of Congress.

Advertisement

As this editor always says, don't dismiss Crockett as dumb. She knows what she's doing. And she knew she'd screwed up. 

Clean-up in Aisle Crockett:

… he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oh, she's appalled.

She wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition … honest.

She was thinking of the movie, "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles." And while we're at it, how is transferring illegal immigrants into communities led by black mayors "deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable." Please explain.

Advertisement

That's what she was thinking when she said it, although it still doesn't explain the planes part.

It's also kind of cute that whoever posted this for her censored her own speech for X.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have Made It Home Without Him
Amy Curtis
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch a Golden Gig
justmindy
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement