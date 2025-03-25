Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg Abbott Remarks

We're really glad the Democratic Party decided to make Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett the de-facto face of their party.

She's doing a great job.

In the last 24 hours, she threatened to hit Ted Cruz and cheered the collapse of Tesla stock (even though the stock rebounded) and now she's made this really childish comment about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

WATCH:

Th Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has used a wheelchair since 1984 when he was tragically paralyzed in an accident. Today, the unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocks him with the insult “Governor Hot Wheels.” https://t.co/2etrTie8LP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 25, 2025

Keeping it classy, we see.

In a speech for the Human Rights Campaign. They were incensed when they said, incorrectly, that Trump mocked the handicapped.



Every Democrat should be asked today where they stand on Jasmine Crockett's Hot Wheels comment. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 25, 2025

This is (D)ifferent.

The party of “kindness and inclusion” mocking a man in a wheelchair like it’s open mic night at a crackhouse. These people have zero class, zero morals, and somehow still think they’re the good guys. Total trash. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 25, 2025

This is who the Democrats are.

“Governor Hot Wheels”? Really? That’s not just an insult to Governor Abbott, it’s a slap in the face to every disabled American who’s fought to live with dignity and strength. Abbott has literally done more from a wheelchair than most of these loudmouths have done on two feet.… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) March 25, 2025

But he's a Republican, so Democrats think it's funny to make a joke about his disability.

I wish legacy media, actually everyone, would just stop covering her. Don’t give her any media coverage.



She’s not interested in helping her constituents.



She doesn’t have a plan to work across the aisle to benefit Americans.



She’s the definition of irrelevant. Treat her that… — Deb Mallery (@544pibble) March 25, 2025

We prefer the Democrats keep her front and center because she does them no favors.

Checks dem approval rating…. Math is mathing pic.twitter.com/NjRh4iZ9jX — JonnyJpegs.sol (@thejonnyjpegs) March 25, 2025

They should keep it up. They're doing great!

if I was abbott, i'd lean into this insult and get some hotwheels decals for my chair. https://t.co/xoKuAinhqp — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 25, 2025

That's the best way to respond.

Yes, it is.

So kind. So inclusive. https://t.co/fLEDnNn6b9 — She questions everything (@Reunioninfrance) March 25, 2025

So tolerant.

Let’s see how many other folks in the media condemn mockery of a person with a disability. https://t.co/hWZTjgRxB9 — John Bash (@JohnBashTX) March 25, 2025

Hear that?

Yep. It's crickets.

He should use it as a meme like Mitch did with cocaine Mitch and turtle stuff. If what she was saying wasn't intended so maliciously it wold almost make him sound cool https://t.co/8PC02YVN5Y — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 25, 2025

Lean into it, and make her look even worse.

Crockett is so intent on chasing the popularity with the activist base of the Left that she has quite successfully transformed into a walking pile of excrement. https://t.co/V4pr4Ba6xG — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) March 25, 2025

That's exactly what she did.

