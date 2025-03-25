WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That...
Democrats' Latest 'Signal Scandal' Is a Complete Hoax!
Chris Cillizza Mocks Tim Walz’s Delusion of Being the Democratic Savior ... Spoiler:...
WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Tra...
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW...
Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist...
VIP
OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure...
Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As...
'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and...
Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame...

Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg Abbott Remarks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy

We're really glad the Democratic Party decided to make Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett the de-facto face of their party.

She's doing a great job.

In the last 24 hours, she threatened to hit Ted Cruz and cheered the collapse of Tesla stock (even though the stock rebounded) and now she's made this really childish comment about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Keeping it classy, we see.

This is (D)ifferent.

This is who the Democrats are.

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Advertisement

But he's a Republican, so Democrats think it's funny to make a joke about his disability.

We prefer the Democrats keep her front and center because she does them no favors.

They should keep it up. They're doing great!

That's the best way to respond.

Yes, it is.

So tolerant.

Advertisement

Hear that?

Yep. It's crickets.

Lean into it, and make her look even worse.

That's exactly what she did.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DISABLED GREG ABBOTT GOV. GREG ABBOTT SCOTT JENNINGS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)
Sam J.
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces
Sam J.
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already
Amy Curtis
*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes justmindy
Advertisement