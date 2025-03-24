Jasmine Crockett Pulls a Walz! TX Rep. Cheers Tesla Stock Dropping, but Missed This One Important Fact

The other day, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was downright gleeful that Tesla stock was dropping in price, saying watching the company that employs tens of thousands of people lose value gave him a 'boost' (no, really). Because Walz is an idiot, he didn't realize his state's own pension plan included Tesla stock, and Walz ended up backpedaling on his remarks, calling them a joke.

The only joke here is Timmy, but we digress.

Rooting for a company to fail because they don't like the person who owns it is what Democrats do, and here's Jasmine Crockett making sure we're all reminded neither she nor Walz are joking when they say they want Tesla to go broke.

WATCH:

“I'm excited to see that Elon Musk.. that his money as it relates to Tesla … well Tesla is tanking right now” - Rep Jasmine Crockett



Republicans build, create, and innovate



Democrats celebrate destruction and chaos pic.twitter.com/MvdduaNJ8a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

This is the same woman who asked supporters to 'take down' Elon Musk and Tesla for her birthday (which is March 29, by the way).

Democrats suck.

Jasmine Crockett is the great orator of our time…



It is unbelievable that these people are going after Tesla. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 24, 2025

The Democratic Party should totally make her the face of their side.

Maybe even nominate her in 2028.

Libs of TikTok misrepresents Rep. Crockett’s point. She’s highlighting Tesla’s struggles under Musk’s divisive leadership, not celebrating chaos. Democrats like Crockett push for accountability, not destruction, while Musk’s political stances alienate customers and tank Tesla’s… — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 24, 2025

If anyone believes this, we have a bridge to sell you.

Democrats were in love with Tesla until Musk decided to take a role in the Trump administration. We all know what they're doing here, no matter how much they lie about it.

"Evil cannot create anything new, they can only corrupt and ruin what good forces have invented or made." pic.twitter.com/pCYMSMT49x — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 24, 2025

J.R.R. Tolkien was a smart man.

This is an elected representative essentially calling for the demise of Tesla



And not only that – she is happy that the stock is tanking.



Does she know the Tesla employees thousands is and is the number one American car company in the world and growing?



Does she also know… — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 24, 2025

She knows and she doesn't care.

Democrats will punish their political opponents and if any innocent citizens get taken out in the process, it's fine by them.

But the best part of all this?

Crockett is grossly misinformed about Tesla stock:

"Tesla is tanking right now."



Don't take your investment advice from Tim Walz or Jasmine Crockett. pic.twitter.com/yBX72TN2pr — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 24, 2025

Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

TSLA is at 271. It was $225 when Tim Walz was so excited about the stock dropping. It was $172 a year ago. Can Democrats do anything right? https://t.co/p7c5OWXCoq — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 24, 2025

They cannot.

Trump Derangement Syndrome broke their brains.

If this is 'tanking', we're fine with it.

We're dying laughing over here.

Tesla stock is up like 7% in the last week, Jasmine. https://t.co/Zbw5q8q8I6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2025

She clearly didn't get the memo.

*****

