Jasmine Crockett Pulls a Walz! TX Rep. Cheers Tesla Stock Dropping, but Missed This One Important Fact

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The other day, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was downright gleeful that Tesla stock was dropping in price, saying watching the company that employs tens of thousands of people lose value gave him a 'boost' (no, really). Because Walz is an idiot, he didn't realize his state's own pension plan included Tesla stock, and Walz ended up backpedaling on his remarks, calling them a joke.

The only joke here is Timmy, but we digress.

Rooting for a company to fail because they don't like the person who owns it is what Democrats do, and here's Jasmine Crockett making sure we're all reminded neither she nor Walz are joking when they say they want Tesla to go broke.

WATCH:

This is the same woman who asked supporters to 'take down' Elon Musk and Tesla for her birthday (which is March 29, by the way).

Democrats suck.

The Democratic Party should totally make her the face of their side.

Maybe even nominate her in 2028.

If anyone believes this, we have a bridge to sell you.

Democrats were in love with Tesla until Musk decided to take a role in the Trump administration. We all know what they're doing here, no matter how much they lie about it.

J.R.R. Tolkien was a smart man.

She knows and she doesn't care.

Democrats will punish their political opponents and if any innocent citizens get taken out in the process, it's fine by them.

But the best part of all this?

Crockett is grossly misinformed about Tesla stock:

Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

They cannot.

Trump Derangement Syndrome broke their brains.

If this is 'tanking', we're fine with it.

We're dying laughing over here.

She clearly didn't get the memo.

*****

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the Left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

