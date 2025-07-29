Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement

Tim Walz was quite possibly the worst Vice Presidential running mate Kamala Harris could've chosen. And he's a terrible governor.

He's weird, he's a liar, and he's got a propensity to make a bad situation worse.

Advertisement

So we have to wonder if Roy Cooper welcome's Walz's endorsement as Cooper eyes a North Carolina Senate seat:

Roy Cooper knows how to win tough races. I was proud to serve alongside him as a Governor and I know he’ll make a fantastic Senator for the great state of North Carolina. https://t.co/rEeLSWZ0gq — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 28, 2025

If there's one thing Americans love, it's when out-of-state people tell us who to vote for.

This endorsement is political suicide 🤣🤣🤣 — Pamela McNabb (@PamelaMcNabb22) July 28, 2025

It certainly won't help Cooper.

Tim Walz does not know how to win tough races.



Himself and Kamala Harris got absolutely obliterated by Donald Trump at the last election.



Running on illegal immigration and tampons in the boys bathroom was never going to work.



Ask your wife how those burning tires smelt. pic.twitter.com/5sWL7yjfIK — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) July 28, 2025

Oof.

YOU again. 🙄🧟‍♂️ — LOW COUNTRY PATRIOT 369 (@LowCountryBK369) July 28, 2025

He comes back like a bad burrito.

Tampon Tim’s endorsement is heavy absorbent and carries no weight in NC. — @AZBigCountry 🇺🇸 (@azbigcountry) July 28, 2025

Heh.

Funny when I seek recommendations I normally avoid any from failures — Jennifer (@Jeni41671) July 29, 2025

So do we.

North Carolina.



When Tim Walz endorses your candidate for the Senate, you should vote the exact opposite. Unless you want your state to look like Minnesota. A complete socialist s**t hole. https://t.co/QHQq70869H — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) July 28, 2025

Doing the opposite of what Tim Walz says is solid policy.

This is who Cooper is. A Walz democrat. https://t.co/Ekb5iBHX4o — 14one4 (@luckynumber5417) July 28, 2025

A Walz Democrat.

Shudder.

Nope, we don't need Governor Lockdown in DC!

That man managed COVIID in NC like a tyrant showing his true colors. https://t.co/U4HsVxz8Gg — David Riley (@riley34180) July 28, 2025

Which is why Walz likes him. Walz was a petty tyrant, too.

This should be a clear warning that Cooper is not the best person for NC. https://t.co/ouFEqEOTKt — Vicki (@scvic_travels) July 29, 2025

The biggest of red flags.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



