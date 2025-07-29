AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Sorry, Pete Buttigieg: We All See RIGHT Through You on the Issue of...

Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz was quite possibly the worst Vice Presidential running mate Kamala Harris could've chosen. And he's a terrible governor.

He's weird, he's a liar, and he's got a propensity to make a bad situation worse.

So we have to wonder if Roy Cooper welcome's Walz's endorsement as Cooper eyes a North Carolina Senate seat:

If there's one thing Americans love, it's when out-of-state people tell us who to vote for.

It certainly won't help Cooper.

Oof.

He comes back like a bad burrito.

Heh.

So do we.

Doing the opposite of what Tim Walz says is solid policy.

A Walz Democrat.

Shudder.

Which is why Walz likes him. Walz was a petty tyrant, too.

The biggest of red flags.

