This Is Who They Are: Jasmine Crockett Asks Leftists to 'Take Down' Tesla, Musk As Her Birthday Present

The Leftists have decided that Elon Musk is Public Enemy Number One because he's not a Leftist like them. To that end, they're vandalizing and destroying Teslas (and Tesla dealerships), and calling for the death of both his electric vehicle company and Elon himself.

Advertisement

They are dangerous and unhinged.

And here's the de facto face of the Democratic Party calling on supporters and activists to 'take down' Elon Musk and Tesla for her birthday.

WATCH:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett asks activists to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday pic.twitter.com/Y0chSa8IB1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

Gee, this writer got a Lego set for her birthday.

She should've upped her game to political anarchy.

Calling Dan Bongino. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 20, 2025

Where are the Congressional Republicans?

She should be censured for this.

I’m sorry. But inciting violence is a felony. Anyone? @FBI? — Lee (@Lee_LovingLife) March 20, 2025

Imagine if a Republican said this about George Soros and his businesses.

"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down"



Am I missing something, or is she calling for exactly what it sounds like? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fhhwdmOIUl — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 20, 2025

You're not missing anything.

That's exactly what's happening here.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is in violation of federal law and should be removed and prosecuted. -VJ pic.twitter.com/v771H3o9nt — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) March 20, 2025

Explain to us why she shouldn't be removed and prosecuted.

We'd love to hear that argument.

Dems are at 29% approval bc they are failing as an opposition party.



Their only visibility right now is their most extreme members behaving like clowns and focusing more on punishing a business run by someone they don't like than any coherent message on how to help Americans. https://t.co/E7BC3dKjMs — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2025

Keep it up and they'll be in the teens for approval ratings soon.

This woman is one of the "new" leaders of the Democrat party. Urging the takedown of one of the most incredible businessmen, and innovators in the modern world. Disgusting. https://t.co/msZG7CuoMR — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 20, 2025

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

Hard to believe that people want to "takedown" a US company that employes 60,000 US citizens because they don't like Elon...And She represents TEXAS, SICK... https://t.co/lWGeAPfhe7 — Busster (@mbusster) March 20, 2025

It's completely believable. This is who the Left is.

This is incitement to violence.



IDGAF that she's a sitting member of Congeress.



Go talk to her.



Open an investigation.



Do what you said you were going to do.



Please.@FBIDirectorKash @FBI @FBIDDBongino https://t.co/LL4RnZS8sb — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) March 20, 2025

Please. Send a message.