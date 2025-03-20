VIP
This Is Who They Are: Jasmine Crockett Asks Leftists to 'Take Down' Tesla, Musk As Her Birthday Present

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Leftists have decided that Elon Musk is Public Enemy Number One because he's not a Leftist like them. To that end, they're vandalizing and destroying Teslas (and Tesla dealerships), and calling for the death of both his electric vehicle company and Elon himself.

They are dangerous and unhinged.

And here's the de facto face of the Democratic Party calling on supporters and activists to 'take down' Elon Musk and Tesla for her birthday.

WATCH:

Gee, this writer got a Lego set for her birthday.

She should've upped her game to political anarchy.

Where are the Congressional Republicans? 

She should be censured for this.

Imagine if a Republican said this about George Soros and his businesses.

You're not missing anything.

That's exactly what's happening here.

Explain to us why she shouldn't be removed and prosecuted.

We'd love to hear that argument.

Keep it up and they'll be in the teens for approval ratings soon.

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

It's completely believable. This is who the Left is.

Please. Send a message.

