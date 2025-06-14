California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)

The Dilley Meme Team has done it again. It’s delivered a timely parody music video that sums up everything Democrats are doing to destroy the Golden State. The video is called ‘California Freedom’ and is inspired by ‘California Dreamin’’ by The Mamas & the Papas. Keep an eye (and an ear) out for President Donald Trump’s guest appearance.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

As a Native Californian, this is brilliant, thank you. — The Detroit Scanner (@DetroitScanner) June 13, 2025

These videos keep getting better.

Ok, you’re probably still laughing. How about that flute solo?

Trump on the flute 🤣🤣🤣 — Jen X🗽 (@jenreneeX) June 13, 2025

OMG that flute montage 🤣😂 — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) June 13, 2025

The flute, just like Jethro Tull😍😝 — William-of-Ockham (@WillOckhamMemes) June 14, 2025

Every second of this is gold, but DJT playing the flute had me in stitches! — The Voice of Reason AKA Mindy (@Legionkid) June 14, 2025

kills me every time — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) June 14, 2025

I know! I was DED! — The Voice of Reason AKA Mindy (@Legionkid) June 14, 2025

Don’t lose your life over that fife. Yes, we even have flute humor at Twitchy.

Even though many were laughing during the video, it made many people sad, as they longed for the way California used to be.

I’m sooo sad for my California ☀️🏄‍♀️🌲🏂 — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachisheree) June 13, 2025

Genius! As a native Californian it breaks my heart wide open what has happened to this beautiful state. It should be the crowning glory of this nation. Not a garbage heap because of greed, selfishness and gross incompetence. 😥 — SilverMyst (@LuvLondon777) June 14, 2025

As a CaliBear for over 50+odd years before movin to the Great State of Texas Amen, this had me just 😭😭😭😭

I hope n 🙏🙏🙏 that someday California becomes once again that beautiful amazing Golden State it once was.

Altho I’ll never move back, least maybe someday Ill go visit https://t.co/mJFyAATh1i — TuefelhundenMoM (@Tuefelhundenmom) June 14, 2025

Excellent. Love the DiFi cameo! — Miracleair (@Miracleaires) June 13, 2025

I literally can’t stop laughing and rewatching this 😂😂😂🤩😍 — Black Dynamite (@BigartJosh95885) June 14, 2025

Oh, that Senator Dianne Feinstein cameo is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene. When you realize it’s DiFi, you have to rewind the video to catch her apology. Too funny!