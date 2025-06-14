ANOTHER PLOT TWIST! That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked It As...
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Dilley Meme Team has done it again. It’s delivered a timely parody music video that sums up everything Democrats are doing to destroy the Golden State. The video is called ‘California Freedom’ and is inspired by ‘California Dreamin’’ by The Mamas & the Papas. Keep an eye (and an ear) out for President Donald Trump’s guest appearance.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

These videos keep getting better.

Ok, you’re probably still laughing. How about that flute solo?

Don’t lose your life over that fife. Yes, we even have flute humor at Twitchy.

Even though many were laughing during the video, it made many people sad, as they longed for the way California used to be.

Oh, that Senator Dianne Feinstein cameo is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene. When you realize it’s DiFi, you have to rewind the video to catch her apology. Too funny!

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS

