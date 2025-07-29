Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in...
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on...
MSNBC: Sydney Sweeney Ad Shows ‘Unbridled Cultural Shift Toward Whiteness’
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for...
Axios Is Suddenly Unconcerned About 'Misinformation' When It Comes to 'Gender-Affirming Ca...
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Rashida Tlaib Calls for Total Nuclear Disarmament (Except for Iran,...
POLICE STATE: U.K. Pol Admits Online Safety Bill Will Target Adults and Free...
Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Absurd Nazi Claims on Good Morning America: Legacy Media's...
VIP
Sorry, Pete Buttigieg: We All See RIGHT Through You on the Issue of...
'Nature Is Healing:' As Zohran Mamdani Prays for Fallen NYPD Officer, NEVER Forget...
EPA Chief Zeldin Unleashes Trump Agenda: Scrapping Obama-Era Climate Rules to Slash Costs
It's the Hypocrisy: Champagne Socialist Zohran Mamdani Addresses Manhattan Shooting From U...
Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against...
VIP
Dems Unleash Human Cicada Beto O'Rourke on the Texas Rally Trail and He's...

WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is Deporting 'WI Drunk Driver'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 29, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, we told you how Wisconsin's Dane County and its soft-on-crime policies led an illegal immigrant drunk driver to kill two teens. 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling died after Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, a 30-year-old Honduran, crashed into their vehicle on the highway.

Advertisement

Martinez-Avila had a lengthy history of traffic violations, but authorities refused ICE detainers and kept her out of prison.

Now that we have an administration that will enforce immigration laws and protect Americans, the Left are struggling to cope. 

To do that, they've resorted to doing what they do best: lying. 

Like this headline from the Minnesota Star Tribune, which leaves out some pretty salient facts:

Here's more:

Immigration officials are seeking deportation for an allegedly drunken driver charged in connection with a wrong-way crash on a Wisconsin interstate that killed two Minnesota teenagers.

Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, 30, of Portage, Wis., stands charged in Dane County Circuit Court with two counts of homicide by use of vehicle, driving after her license was revoked and other counts in connection with the fiery crash shortly after midnight on July 20 on Interstate 39 near DeForest. Officials say Martinez-Avila was driving south in the northbound lanes.

Killed in the other SUV were the driver, Brady Heiling, 19, of Clara City, Minn., and passenger Hallie Helgeson, 18, of Montevideo, Minn., according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Heiling died Saturday, while Helgeson died soon after the crash about 15 miles north of Madison.

Martinez-Avila remains held Monday in the Dane County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail for each count ahead of an Aug. 28 court appearance. Her attorney declined to comment about the allegations.

Recommended

Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Four paragraphs into the story, and they don't once mention her status. They pretend Martinez-Avila is from the town of Portage.

She's not. She's from Honduras, and she's here illegally.

We don't despise the media enough.

Yes. Yes, it is.

Deport them all.

This writer is also a Wisconsin driver and she's not getting deported.

Almost like we're citizens, right, Eryk?

Hallie and Brady would be alive if Dane County officials did their jobs.

Advertisement

They don't care. The narrative is more important than the lives of two teenagers.

Journalists are neither civilized nor sane.

Beginning to doubt whether or not they're people.

Deport her and deport them all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME HONDURAS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC: Sydney Sweeney Ad Shows ‘Unbridled Cultural Shift Toward Whiteness’
Brett T.
Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in September
Brett T.
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on GOP Blocking 'Gun Safety Reform'
Amy Curtis
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Rashida Tlaib Calls for Total Nuclear Disarmament (Except for Iran, of Course)
Amy Curtis
Axios Is Suddenly Unconcerned About 'Misinformation' When It Comes to 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack Grateful Calvin
Advertisement