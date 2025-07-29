WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is Deporting 'WI Drunk Driver'

Yesterday, we told you how Wisconsin's Dane County and its soft-on-crime policies led an illegal immigrant drunk driver to kill two teens. 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling died after Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, a 30-year-old Honduran, crashed into their vehicle on the highway.

Martinez-Avila had a lengthy history of traffic violations, but authorities refused ICE detainers and kept her out of prison.

Now that we have an administration that will enforce immigration laws and protect Americans, the Left are struggling to cope.

To do that, they've resorted to doing what they do best: lying.

Like this headline from the Minnesota Star Tribune, which leaves out some pretty salient facts:

ICE wants to deport Wisconsin driver charged with being drunk, causing crash that killed 2 Minnesota teens https://t.co/DlhAxNj9bY — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) July 28, 2025

Here's more:

Immigration officials are seeking deportation for an allegedly drunken driver charged in connection with a wrong-way crash on a Wisconsin interstate that killed two Minnesota teenagers. Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, 30, of Portage, Wis., stands charged in Dane County Circuit Court with two counts of homicide by use of vehicle, driving after her license was revoked and other counts in connection with the fiery crash shortly after midnight on July 20 on Interstate 39 near DeForest. Officials say Martinez-Avila was driving south in the northbound lanes.



Killed in the other SUV were the driver, Brady Heiling, 19, of Clara City, Minn., and passenger Hallie Helgeson, 18, of Montevideo, Minn., according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Heiling died Saturday, while Helgeson died soon after the crash about 15 miles north of Madison.



Martinez-Avila remains held Monday in the Dane County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail for each count ahead of an Aug. 28 court appearance. Her attorney declined to comment about the allegations.

Four paragraphs into the story, and they don't once mention her status. They pretend Martinez-Avila is from the town of Portage.

She's not. She's from Honduras, and she's here illegally.

We don't despise the media enough.

The crash they reportedly caused while drunk driving KILLED two American teenagers.



*THIS* is really the headline you went with?



UH YEAH WE WANT THE ILLEGAL DEPORTED AFTER THEY SERVE THE MAX SENTENCE! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 28, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

Reality:



The “Wisconsin driver” is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who drove drunk down the wrong way of the highway and killed two innocent teens — and this wasn’t even her first DUI.



DEPORT HER A$$ — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 28, 2025

Deport them all.

Why would ICE want to deport a Wisconsin driver? I mean, I'm a Wisconsin driver. Is there anything considerably different about this particular Wisconsin driver?



F***ing hack. — Eryk the Red (@Eryk_the_Red) July 28, 2025

This writer is also a Wisconsin driver and she's not getting deported.

Almost like we're citizens, right, Eryk?

Good. Although the "driver" killed two kids, perhaps more people will live due to the "driver's" deportation. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) July 29, 2025

Hallie and Brady would be alive if Dane County officials did their jobs.

Fuc* you and your paper, this woman drove drunk, without a license, a disabled interlock, here illegally, had a previous dwi, killed two innocent teenagers, with their lives ahead of them, they were at a concert, driving home, and this is what you write? Do you have kids? Deport… https://t.co/OwzQzUjk0W pic.twitter.com/NMpo3qAYdl — 🇺🇸🇺🇸MN Veteran (@Trish1214126171) July 29, 2025

They don't care. The narrative is more important than the lives of two teenagers.

She’s an illegal with a prior DUI who killed two innocent people, you absolute hacks. All civilized, sane people want to deport her. https://t.co/0fBerC8tYy — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 29, 2025

Journalists are neither civilized nor sane.

Beginning to doubt whether or not they're people.

The “Wisconsin driver” is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who drove drunk down the wrong way of the highway and killed two innocent teens — and this wasn’t even her first DUI.



You’re d**n right we want to deport her. https://t.co/8bnPSGzKJr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 28, 2025

Deport her and deport them all.

