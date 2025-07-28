DEPORT THEM ALL: Wisconsin Teens Would Be Alive If Not for Democrats' Lax Immigration Policies

The number of Americans who would be alive if we enforced our immigration laws is not short.

Laken Riley. Jocelyn Nungaray. Rachel Morin.

We can add Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling to that list, too. They were killed in Dane County by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk.

Advertisement

Hallie, 18, died at the scene. Brady -- who was driving the car -- died five days later. He was 19.

They would be alive if the Biden administration had deported Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, the 30-year-old Honduran, who had multiple traffic violations.

Wisconsin teens would ‘still be alive’ if not for sanctuary policies protecting alleged drunk-driving illegal immigrant https://t.co/OpSNI7wp0D pic.twitter.com/WC2lxkWHRp — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Due to her rap sheet, Martinez-Avila was supposed to have a device in her car that blocks the engine from starting if the driver has alcohol in their system, according to the local news outlet. However, she didn’t have the device installed at the time of the fatal crash. DHS also raged over sanctuary policies in Dane County, where Madison is located. “Unfortunately, this sanctuary jurisdiction has a history of not honoring ICE arrest detainers often leading to the release of murderers and other heinous criminals,” McLaughlin said. Cops found multiple open beer cans in the Chevy Suburban, which reeked of booze, according to the State Journal. Martinez-Avila also had glassy eyes and couldn’t complete a sobriety test.

Dane County is as blue as they come.

They don't care about Hallie or Brady.

It’s all so tiresome — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) July 28, 2025

But 100% preventable.

Deport every illegal. — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) July 28, 2025

Every single one.

We should start charging these Democrats as an accessory to murder. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 28, 2025

They'd change their tune if we did.

There is no policy that would protect her if that were my kid. — Mike Joseph (@MikeJosephAZ) July 28, 2025

Deportation would be the only way.

This is why the policies are implemented, so brоwn “реoрӏе” can do this. — MuhSocioFactors (@Muhsoci0factors) July 28, 2025

It would be racist to enforce the law. Or something.

The purpose of a system is what it does https://t.co/UDEIynWKNc — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 28, 2025

Yep.

Daily reminder that mass deportations are the moderate solution https://t.co/A1oH6gmXUY — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 28, 2025

Yes.

Joe Biden: "I don't count drunk driving as a felony". https://t.co/427aAKO3hb https://t.co/daTtA27F9c — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

Coming from the guy who falsely blamed a drunk driver for killing his family, that's rich.

Don’t let these two kids death go for naught. We need to learn all the facts about how the woman was allowed to remain in Wisconsin and continually cycle through the court system the past five years with no accountability. Critical discussion for this State to have right now. https://t.co/0oP5aDUBiJ — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 28, 2025

It's especially critical because Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is not running for reelection in 2026, and every Democrat vying to replace him supports these sanctuary policies.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.