U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With...
We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone...
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy...
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards...
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to...
Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting...
Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the...
Starmer STAMMERS: Watch As U.K. Prime Minister Mumbles His Way Through Non-Answer on...
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump...
Alleged News Outlet The Daily Beast Claims That Trump Survived an 'Alleged' Assassination...
Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...

DEPORT THEM ALL: Wisconsin Teens Would Be Alive If Not for Democrats' Lax Immigration Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The number of Americans who would be alive if we enforced our immigration laws is not short. 

Laken Riley. Jocelyn Nungaray. Rachel Morin.

We can add Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling to that list, too. They were killed in Dane County by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk.

Advertisement

Hallie, 18, died at the scene. Brady -- who was driving the car -- died five days later. He was 19.

They would be alive if the Biden administration had deported Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila, the 30-year-old Honduran, who had multiple traffic violations.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Due to her rap sheet, Martinez-Avila was supposed to have a device in her car that blocks the engine from starting if the driver has alcohol in their system, according to the local news outlet. However, she didn’t have the device installed at the time of the fatal crash. 

DHS also raged over sanctuary policies in Dane County, where Madison is located.

“Unfortunately, this sanctuary jurisdiction has a history of not honoring ICE arrest detainers often leading to the release of murderers and other heinous criminals,” McLaughlin said. 

Cops found multiple open beer cans in the Chevy Suburban, which reeked of booze, according to the State Journal. Martinez-Avila also had glassy eyes and couldn’t complete a sobriety test.

Recommended

Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Dane County is as blue as they come.

They don't care about Hallie or Brady.

But 100% preventable.

Every single one.

They'd change their tune if we did.

Deportation would be the only way.

It would be racist to enforce the law. Or something.

Yep.

Yes.

Advertisement

Coming from the guy who falsely blamed a drunk driver for killing his family, that's rich.

It's especially critical because Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is not running for reelection in 2026, and every Democrat vying to replace him supports these sanctuary policies.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN SANCTUARY CITIES WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going to Pretend It's Not Happening
Doug P.
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Amy Curtis
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards Being a Trillionaire
Amy Curtis
Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting Men In Women's Bathrooms
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals Grateful Calvin
Advertisement