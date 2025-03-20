Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His State’s Pension Plan

On Wednesday night, Kevin O’Leary blasted Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on CNN for hoping Tesla stock would crash. He called Walz a clown since his state’s pension plan owns the stock.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Kevin O’Leary blasts “Bozo” Tim Walz over rooting for Tesla stock to crash — while his state’s pension plan owns it: "That poor guy didn't check his portfolio and his own pension plan for his state. It's beyond stupid what he did." "I mean, what's the matter with that guy? He doesn't check the well-being of his own constituents?" “What a Bozo."

Here’s the full video from CNN. (WATCH)

Democrat ‘journalist’ Abby Phillip compared recent domestic terror attacks (she called them ‘protests’) on Tesla dealerships and vehicles to peaceful conservative boycotts. Commenters were incensed.

I love how she went on to talk about Conservatives and their boycotts.



Major difference being WE DON’T TERRORIZE FELLOW AMERICANS WHEN WE DO IT.



CNN is a complete joke. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 20, 2025

I don’t remember any conservatives fire bombing Budweiser breweries. — Jason (@JBaber82) March 20, 2025

Did we firebomb bars serving BudLite?? 🤔 — FightFightFight!! (@TheMobsRuling) March 20, 2025

Standard line from legacy media/Dems:



“We don’t condone the violence. But…." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025

Every single day...... — 🚨 Ashley 🚨🗣️📢 PATRIOT FOR 🇺🇸 FREEDOM (@AshleyWeis4) March 20, 2025

Phillip also tried to downplay how important the stock is to the pension plan. One poster got out his calculator to assess the damage.

That CNN host tries to downplay it.



"They have 1.6 million shares in Tesla in their retirement fund, 211,000 shares in an auto retirement fund. It's a relatively small amount." — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 20, 2025

That "small amount" comes out to about $220.8 million dollars in value lost for that fund. I did the math. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 20, 2025

Tampon Tim openly cheering against the financial interests of his own constituents.



Weird! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025

Wow. That really is embarrassing. Walz was cheering his own state’s demise.



It was bad enough he was cheering as a pioneering American company lost value.



This is next-level. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2025

Walz is currently on his fake ‘town hall’ tour. That's where he made his comments about the Tesla stock. For some wild reason, the Democrat Party thinks it’s a good idea to put Walz front and center. O’Leary has Walz pegged for who he truly is - a Bozo. His touring clown show is doing his party more bad than good.