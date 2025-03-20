Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His State’s Pension Plan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on March 20, 2025
On Wednesday night, Kevin O’Leary blasted Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on CNN for hoping Tesla stock would crash. He called Walz a clown since his state’s pension plan owns the stock.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Kevin O’Leary blasts “Bozo” Tim Walz over rooting for Tesla stock to crash — while his state’s pension plan owns it:

"That poor guy didn't check his portfolio and his own pension plan for his state. It's beyond stupid what he did."

"I mean, what's the matter with that guy? He doesn't check the well-being of his own constituents?"

“What a Bozo."

Here’s the full video from CNN. (WATCH)

Democrat ‘journalist’ Abby Phillip compared recent domestic terror attacks (she called them ‘protests’) on Tesla dealerships and vehicles to peaceful conservative boycotts. Commenters were incensed.

Phillip also tried to downplay how important the stock is to the pension plan. One poster got out his calculator to assess the damage.

Walz is currently on his fake ‘town hall’ tour. That's where he made his comments about the Tesla stock. For some wild reason, the Democrat Party thinks it’s a good idea to put Walz front and center. O’Leary has Walz pegged for who he truly is - a Bozo. His touring clown show is doing his party more bad than good.

