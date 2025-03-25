VIP
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on COVID

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitter

Five years on from COVID-19 most likely escaping from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, we're seeing a lot of pieces in the legacy media about how they might have gotten it wrong. It seems enough time has passed that the media can admit they made mistakes. The New York Times ran a piece acknowledging that it was "pressure from the administration" that led to censorship of any talk of a lab leak … "we shouldn't have done it." Sen. Tom Cotton is owed a huge apology after being accused of spreading an unfounded conspiracy theory. CNN's Dr. Lena Wen, who announced that the cloth face masks we'd been wearing were "little more than facial decoration," admitted recently that some of the "conspiracy theories" were true, such as the vaccine having an impact on menstrual cycles.

Jonathan Chait, who outed Twitchy as a conservative rage curator, says that five years on, liberals are beginning to admit their mistakes … while conservatives are doing just the opposite.

Oh, so Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a conservative now?

Chait writes:

The recent fifth anniversary of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic put the difference between the contemporary right and left on stark display. Liberals have engaged in searching self-reflection—on school closings, the lab-leak hypothesis, the political aftereffects, and other unanticipated lessons. Conservatives have used the occasion to engage in a round of self-congratulations and taunting of the libs.

Recently, the New York Times columnist Zeynep Tufekci wrote a column criticizing scientific institutions for misleading the public over the possibility that COVID-19 had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty wrote a gloating response, which generally typified the right-wing mood on this issue. It included this astonishing passage: “Five years later, the very people who misled us about the pandemic are starting to make embarrassing admissions.”

Conservatives are taunting the libs over things like the lab-leak coverup and school closings. We wonder why.

We see what you did there.

If Joe Biden were still president, we'd be in lockdown over bird flu.

We were right, but the media ignored us, and social media suspended anyone who dared question "the science."

***

Tags: JONATHAN CHAIT THE ATLANTIC COVID-19

