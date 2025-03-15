Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at Home Were RIGHT All Along

Five years ago, saying anything that contradicted the Left's COVID narrative was a one-way ticket to social media ostracization. The so-called 'experts' who told us to stay home, wear masks, and get vaccinated without question called us 'conspiracy theorists' and 'grandma killers.'

No one did more to try and ruthlessly enforce COVID narratives than Dr. Lena Wen, formerly of Planned Parenthood. She demanded vaccine mandates and passports, saying those who didn't go along with the jab should become prisoners in their own homes (we suppose we should be grateful she didn't recommend a camp).

Now that the dust has settled and the Left can no longer intimidate us with fears of the latest variant, they can admit some of the things they called 'conspiracy theories' in 2020 are true.

WATCH:

Dr. Leana Wen Now Admits Some ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Were Actually True



“People were concerned about the impact of the vaccines on their menstrual periods. Well as it turns out, there have been studies that have shown that there may be some changes to the menstrual period in the… pic.twitter.com/U2JbXcR1SU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 15, 2025

The entire post reads:

'People were concerned about the impact of the vaccines on their menstrual periods. Well as it turns out, there have been studies that have shown that there may be some changes to the menstrual period in the short term.'



'It’s also true that … you do get some degree of pretty good immunity after having infection.'

So the vaccine messed with women's menstrual cycles?



Seems newsworthy.

Wonder what it did to fertility.

Oh, and acquired immunity is a thing. It's always been.

This is what happens when people that have been pushing lies start to realize the gig is up and that they were actually complicit.



This is what panic looks like. — PrayingMarine✝️🇺🇸 (@KyAnon1776) March 15, 2025

We certainly hope this is a panic.

They deserve to face a reckoning for what they did.

Oh, now she tells us... pic.twitter.com/uKLKPPSSaw — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 15, 2025

Attendees at a Bernie Sanders rally (yeah, those are still a thing) were advised to wear masks recently.

Make no mistake: without pushback, they'd still have us living under COVID restrictions.

Remember when questioning the ‘science’ got you banned? Now they admit we were right all along. — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 15, 2025

We remember.

The woman who wanted to weld you into your home. https://t.co/2GRiaVJ3I9 — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) March 15, 2025

She's engaged in some major CYA now.

Minny Mao has gotten her updated script



It is impossible to hate the Mainstream Mockingbird Media as much as they hate you https://t.co/7F623kojYI — Cnner🐭 This is EXACTLY what I voted for 🥩 MAHA (@thecnner) March 15, 2025

'Mockingbird media' -- this writer might just have to steal that line.

No s**t.

She shouldn't be allowed to practice anymore.

She KNEW and covered it up. https://t.co/5zX42Xw1pn — MAGA🇺🇸 Mimi👵 (@Ro_Cozz) March 15, 2025

They all knew.

Power and control were more important to them.

How many spaces on twitter were full of ppl gaslighting you into believing natural immunity didn’t exist https://t.co/VGhK23lPC5 — Psych (@1brad_ass) March 15, 2025

Far too many.