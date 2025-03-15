Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Politica...
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front...
Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands...
'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem...
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at...
VIP
'This Account Is a Riot'! 'Democratic Wins' Cheers on 'Huge' Anti-Trump Protest at...
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump...
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a...
What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay'...
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...

Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at Home Were RIGHT All Along

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

Five years ago, saying anything that contradicted the Left's COVID narrative was a one-way ticket to social media ostracization. The so-called 'experts' who told us to stay home, wear masks, and get vaccinated without question called us 'conspiracy theorists' and 'grandma killers.'

Advertisement

No one did more to try and ruthlessly enforce COVID narratives than Dr. Lena Wen, formerly of Planned Parenthood. She demanded vaccine mandates and passports, saying those who didn't go along with the jab should become prisoners in their own homes (we suppose we should be grateful she didn't recommend a camp).

Now that the dust has settled and the Left can no longer intimidate us with fears of the latest variant, they can admit some of the things they called 'conspiracy theories' in 2020 are true.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'People were concerned about the impact of the vaccines on their menstrual periods. Well as it turns out, there have been studies that have shown that there may be some changes to the menstrual period in the short term.'

'It’s also true that … you do get some degree of pretty good immunity after having infection.'

Recommended

Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
So the vaccine messed with women's menstrual cycles?


Seems newsworthy.

Wonder what it did to fertility.

Oh, and acquired immunity is a thing. It's always been.

We certainly hope this is a panic.

They deserve to face a reckoning for what they did.

Attendees at a Bernie Sanders rally (yeah, those are still a thing) were advised to wear masks recently.

Make no mistake: without pushback, they'd still have us living under COVID restrictions.

We remember.

She's engaged in some major CYA now.

Advertisement

'Mockingbird media' -- this writer might just have to steal that line.

They all knew.

Power and control were more important to them.

Far too many.

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORIES DR. LEANA WEN COVID LOCKDOWNS MASK MANDATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy
Amy Curtis
Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters She Wants Them DEAD (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Political Numskull
justmindy
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at Iowa Town Hall (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching Halt
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy Amy Curtis
Advertisement