We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitchy

It's a fascinating case study in hypocrisy to watch the Left oppose the legal, necessary, and proper migration of 59 men, women, and children from South Africa.

The nation has -- for years -- targeted White farmers as retaliation for apartheid, taking their farmland and killing hundreds of Boers.

The Left is really mad President Trump would allow these immigrants into the country while he's deporting thousands of others. But only an idiot doesn't see the difference between vetting people who are actually due asylum versus letting millions of unvetted migrants flood our open borders.

So it's no surprise some Lefty went here:

We know because the Trump administration vetted them. Unlike Biden-Harris.

And fending off racist attacks encouraged by certain South African politicians.

We understand vetting is a foreign concept to Democrats.

Due process!

We've got Kleenex if he needs them.

Hard to tell the difference.

Just kidding. It's clear as day to everyone but TDS-infected Leftists.

Where's the lie?

Nailed it.

Unlike when Kamala was border czar.

They are not clever.

Yeah. Those were our first clues.

