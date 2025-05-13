We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers

It's a fascinating case study in hypocrisy to watch the Left oppose the legal, necessary, and proper migration of 59 men, women, and children from South Africa.

The nation has -- for years -- targeted White farmers as retaliation for apartheid, taking their farmland and killing hundreds of Boers.

The Left is really mad President Trump would allow these immigrants into the country while he's deporting thousands of others. But only an idiot doesn't see the difference between vetting people who are actually due asylum versus letting millions of unvetted migrants flood our open borders.

So it's no surprise some Lefty went here:

How do we know that those white South Africans aren't gang members??? — Covie (@covie_93) May 13, 2025

We know because the Trump administration vetted them. Unlike Biden-Harris.

Farmers typically are too busy trying to feed their neighbors and themselves, that’s why… — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) May 13, 2025

And fending off racist attacks encouraged by certain South African politicians.

They do this thing called vetting them. You should look it up. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) May 13, 2025

We understand vetting is a foreign concept to Democrats.

They were vetted by our embassy with questionnaires



Official statements from U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau, assert that the 49 to 59 individuals who arrived at Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025, were "carefully vetted pursuant to our… — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) May 13, 2025

Due process!

Because we are vetting them, as all immigrants should be.



This must be a difficult time for you. 🤣 — Rust Belt Conservative (@rustbeltmaga) May 13, 2025

We've got Kleenex if he needs them.

Gee, I don’t know. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ezrunXbdR3 — Dallas Asst Border Czar (@DallasKing2022) May 13, 2025

Hard to tell the difference.

Just kidding. It's clear as day to everyone but TDS-infected Leftists.

They are victims of racists like you. pic.twitter.com/GNW2QBP9ca — AnnieJ (@annie_j04) May 13, 2025

Where's the lie?

Nailed it.

Unlike when Kamala was border czar.

They always think they're so clever.

The left doesn't understand our arguments, they just use whatever is happening to validate their own prejudices and self-glorification.



Largely they are idiots.

They really have no idea what's going on. https://t.co/B3vHa5JC35 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 13, 2025

They are not clever.

Maybe it’s the lack of total body tattoos, maybe the sheer quantity ratio of women and children to men with dad bods, maybe it’s the fact they seem to actually LIKE waving their new American flags? 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/rgunJrT0xO — X-BamBOOZled (@bambootamboo2) May 13, 2025

Yeah. Those were our first clues.