So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in...
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans...
The Media Narrative About These White South African Refugees Is Insane
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...
'Buy My Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been...
TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest...
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...

Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitchy

You'd think a professor from Stanford would know about the genocide taking place in South Africa, but then again, this Michael McFaul guy worked for Obama, so ... yeah. Narrative over reality, right? Anything to dunk on Trump for trying to help white people in another country, because you know, refugees are always brown or black.

Advertisement

Or something.

Don't make that face, we didn't claim it:

Guess how this went for our dear professor and former Obama lackey:

Oops.

Ain't that the truth?

Accurate.

Would you look at that?

Huh.

Indeed.

GREAT idea. Since it's so safe for middle-aged white men, McFaul should be happy to go over, film, and prove us all wrong.

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

Yup.

You'd think eventually some of those yahoos would get tired of being on the wrong side of every issue, you know?

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About Medicaid Cuts

NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid

Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

============================================================

Tags: LEFT PROFESSOR SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in Federal Regs
Amy Curtis
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About Medicaid Cuts
Sam J.
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement