Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners

You'd think a professor from Stanford would know about the genocide taking place in South Africa, but then again, this Michael McFaul guy worked for Obama, so ... yeah. Narrative over reality, right? Anything to dunk on Trump for trying to help white people in another country, because you know, refugees are always brown or black.

Or something.

Don't make that face, we didn't claim it:

There is no genocide of Afrikaners in South Africa. That is a false statement.https://t.co/ykf6suc95p https://t.co/fhqoLIy0ft — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) May 12, 2025

Guess how this went for our dear professor and former Obama lackey:

Why Russia’s War in Ukraine Is a Genocide | Foreign Affairs https://t.co/usfndI9GnI — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 28, 2022

Oops.

It’s kind of a flexible term for political hacks like yourself. https://t.co/LhqaAoHJi2 — FoiaFan 🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) May 12, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

So, we can send hundreds of billions to Ukraine, but you draw the line at letting 50 white SAs in the country? Just admit that you have a problem with it because Trump is doing it. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 12, 2025

Accurate.

Would you look at that?

Huh.

You and every other Dem addressing this topic are exposing what your support of open borders really is about. pic.twitter.com/bZPXOAsu51 — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) May 12, 2025

Indeed.

Why don’t you go over and film yourself walking around for a bit. See how that goes. — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) May 12, 2025

GREAT idea. Since it's so safe for middle-aged white men, McFaul should be happy to go over, film, and prove us all wrong.

Yup.

You'd think eventually some of those yahoos would get tired of being on the wrong side of every issue, you know?

