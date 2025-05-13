Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans...
The Media Narrative About These White South African Refugees Is Insane
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...
'Buy My Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been...
TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest...
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a...

Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in Federal Regs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 13, 2025
ImgFlip

While everyone was focused on the Qatari Air Force One and President Donald Trump's prescription drug executive order, this rather important and impactful EO flew under the radar.

Advertisement

Until AlextheChick found it, and posted a thread.

So let's dive in:

Here's why this is important.

What's that adage? That we all commit three felonies a day and we're unaware of it, because there are SO MANY criminal penalties and laws?

Yeah, that.

Amazing that it wasn't.

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

Everything this writer knows about mens rea she learned from 'Legally Blonde' and Alex.

It will also expose just how many criminally liable regulatory offenses there are, and hopefully public outcry will get that number reduced. Dramatically.

It's a good day for law and freedom.

Yeah, read the story at the link. It's insane.

It also reminds this writer of the documentary she just watched, 'Dinosaur 13,' about the archaeologists who discovered Sue, the T-Rex on display at Chicago's Natural History Museum. The government swooped in and ended up charging two of the archaeologists with federal crimes for which they faced 353 years in prison.

Advertisement

It was insane.

This is huge!

That's so wrong.

We did not.

What a refreshing change of pace.

Advertisement

We get a corgi AND red pandas?! This news is HUGE!

This is one of the best things President Trump will ever do.

Which is why we're telling you about it, too.

The media certainly won't.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners
Sam J.
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About Medicaid Cuts
Sam J.
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans AREN'T Dangerous -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement