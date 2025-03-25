Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie - Here Are the Receipts

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett was lying when she said she called Texas Governor Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ because he bused illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. She called him that name in a recent video. The Washington Free Beacon has uncovered that Crockett ‘liked’ Facebook posts from 2021 that referred to the wheelchair-bound governor as ‘Hot Wheels.’

NEW: Jasmine Crockett ‘Liked’ Posts Calling Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ in 2021, Undercutting Her Explanation for Deriding Wheelchair-Bound Governor https://t.co/24b3u0qul2 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 26, 2025

Just looked up liar in the dictionary and this pic popped up pic.twitter.com/lZrJRcGboe — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 26, 2025

Wow! Well, she better come up with a different lie. That didn't one didn't even get a chance to age. — CLM (@CindyLM1969) March 26, 2025

Here are the Facebook posts ‘liked’ by Crockett back in 2021. (CLICK POST and EXPAND)

🚨 @RepJasmine Crockett liked Facebook posts referring to Governor Abbott as "Hot Wheels" a year before he initiated his bussing policy https://t.co/mUPh9VgP1A pic.twitter.com/WzeMzj56Gl — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 26, 2025

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."



Well, that turned out to be bullsh*t. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025

It was pretty obvious that Crockett’s lame ‘busing’ excuse was a lie. Commenters knew.

She stole the joke? — Jared (@Jar3d__) March 26, 2025

Nobody believed her explanation for that. — Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) March 26, 2025

We all knew it. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) March 26, 2025

Lmao I guess it’s not an act. she really is as stupid as she looks. — Kyle (@duffield84025) March 26, 2025

She doesn’t get her recant her comment now.



She knew what she was saying. If it was a conservative, who said something like that about a disabled person, it would be nonstop for 24 hours a day for a week about how awful that conservative is. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) March 26, 2025

Crockett should have come clean and apologized. Now she’s on record making fun of a person’s disability several times and lying to cover up. Great job for the new face of the Democrat Party.