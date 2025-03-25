VIP
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie - Here Are the Receipts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett was lying when she said she called Texas Governor Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ because he bused illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. She called him that name in a recent video. The Washington Free Beacon has uncovered that Crockett ‘liked’ Facebook posts from 2021 that referred to the wheelchair-bound governor as ‘Hot Wheels.’

Here’s more. (READ)

Here are the Facebook posts ‘liked’ by Crockett back in 2021. (CLICK POST and EXPAND)

Yep, it sure did.

It was pretty obvious that Crockett’s lame ‘busing’ excuse was a lie. Commenters knew.

Crockett should have come clean and apologized. Now she’s on record making fun of a person’s disability several times and lying to cover up. Great job for the new face of the Democrat Party.

