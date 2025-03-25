So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest...
What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List...
Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In...
President Trump Says He'd 'Love' to Defund NPR and PBS
Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...

'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The Left has this weird obsession with arguing that conservatives will demand 'genital inspections' of athletes to bar 'trans women' (read: men) from playing in girls' sports.

Advertisement

Instead of being indignant at the thought of men taking competition spots, scholarships, and medals from women (not to mention hurting them in the process), the Left is mad that we who oppose such insanity acknowledge basic biology.

The reality is that testing for gender before sports competitions is not reliant on 'genital inspections' but a simple cheek swab. Harmless.

Unless you're The Daily Mail, in which case this is a travesty:

The only people 'stamped out' of sports are the women who lose spots to these men.

Thankfully, J.K. Rowling came to drop some truth on the publication:

Yes. 'Trans women' can play with men.

And we not that this only goes one way. If this were as pervasive and consistent as the Left claims, there would be an equal number of 'trans men' (read: women) trying to compete in men's sports.

We notice there isn't.

Make of that what you will.

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They can't because it acknowledges a biological reality their politics demand they ignore.

Leftists act like this is the end of the world.

Sanity might be restored.

We like that line.

The post concludes:

Male athletes are still free to identify and describe themselves any way they want to, as are female athletes. This inner identity is not a basis for violating the rules of fair competition. ALL athletes must conform to the rules, which were created for fairness and to ensure the safety of the other athletes.

Fairness has never been the forte of the Left, however. They want to game the system so their preferred groups have an unfair advantage.

Advertisement

Statistically, there should be about an equal number trying to compete with men.

We notice there's a dearth of them.

Yes, it is.

We all know why.

Correct. And we note that all the Left's bloviating and boycotting of Harry Potter yielded no results.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING SPORTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have Made It Home Without Him
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Brett T.
What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against Her Mom's Wishes
Amy Curtis
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch a Golden Gig
justmindy
So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest In History
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement