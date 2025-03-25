'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can

The Left has this weird obsession with arguing that conservatives will demand 'genital inspections' of athletes to bar 'trans women' (read: men) from playing in girls' sports.

Instead of being indignant at the thought of men taking competition spots, scholarships, and medals from women (not to mention hurting them in the process), the Left is mad that we who oppose such insanity acknowledge basic biology.

The reality is that testing for gender before sports competitions is not reliant on 'genital inspections' but a simple cheek swab. Harmless.

Unless you're The Daily Mail, in which case this is a travesty:

Transgender athletes stamped out of sport as new bombshell rules force women to prove their birth gene amid pressure from Trump https://t.co/74erf9fGi5 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 25, 2025

The only people 'stamped out' of sports are the women who lose spots to these men.

Thankfully, J.K. Rowling came to drop some truth on the publication:

Or, to put it another way: 'a cheek swab will be introduced to ensure fair sport for women and girls. Trans-identified men remain free to play sport in the male category.' https://t.co/h5Yi7OgmcX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2025

Yes. 'Trans women' can play with men.

And we not that this only goes one way. If this were as pervasive and consistent as the Left claims, there would be an equal number of 'trans men' (read: women) trying to compete in men's sports.

We notice there isn't.

Make of that what you will.

Hell, women remain free to play sport in the male category.



Feminists have to stop with the ego-saving euphemisms and bizarre pseudointellectual theories and articulate why we have women's sports in the first place. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 25, 2025

They can't because it acknowledges a biological reality their politics demand they ignore.

You literally have to get a sports physical to participate in sports. A quick swab of the cheek isn't even the most invasive part of that process, and shouldn't be an issue. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 25, 2025

Leftists act like this is the end of the world.

God, no, can't have people understanding reality, they might stop losing their minds. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) March 25, 2025

Sanity might be restored.

Reality takes a gold medal — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 25, 2025

We like that line.

No one is making laws restricting trans-identified ppl from playing sports. In fact, the word "trans" is completely unnecessary in these headlines. Instead,the rules of women's sports are being clarified - that NO males belong on the women's team.



Male athletes are still free… — 🇮🇱 Mrs. Sunrise 💚🤍💜 (@DaunenJ) March 25, 2025

The post concludes:

Male athletes are still free to identify and describe themselves any way they want to, as are female athletes. This inner identity is not a basis for violating the rules of fair competition. ALL athletes must conform to the rules, which were created for fairness and to ensure the safety of the other athletes.

Fairness has never been the forte of the Left, however. They want to game the system so their preferred groups have an unfair advantage.

You never see “trans men” playing in the male category though. I wonder why — M_G (@MG555MG555) March 25, 2025

Statistically, there should be about an equal number trying to compete with men.

We notice there's a dearth of them.

This is exactly right. Pretty straightforward https://t.co/ittli5BFGG — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 25, 2025

Yes, it is.

I’m just going to say it



If it’s not big deal and truly fair competition, why hasn’t the men’s side of sport been dominated yet? https://t.co/n648jeZytY — Sad Mayo Noises (@AlexS1898) March 25, 2025

We all know why.

Exactly! Please read past the headlines, which are designed to piss you off. Thank you, @jk_rowling… By the way, Harry Potter is THRIVING at Universal Studios Orlando… was just there, and it is by far the main attraction. https://t.co/aiwSgSvPOH — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) March 25, 2025

Correct. And we note that all the Left's bloviating and boycotting of Harry Potter yielded no results.