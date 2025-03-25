Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)

Laura Loomer shared a video of DC correspondent Charles Downs getting physically accosted by Democrat Jasmine Crockett. Seems Crockett was none too happy with him for asking her about violence.

Advertisement

She was so unhappy, in fact, she got violent.

Ironic, ain't it?

Watch:

🚨EXCLUSIVE VIDEO🚨



Democrat Congresswoman @RepJasmine Jasmine Crockett just physically attacked and assaulted @LoomerUnleashed DC Correspondent @TheCharlesDowns, attempting to violently steal his phone out of his hand after he asked her if she would condemn the violence at… https://t.co/GAIAaxxGws pic.twitter.com/c5I0kWhS34 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2025

Post continues:

... at @Tesla showrooms that she herself called for on @Tesla Takedown call to action 5 days ago with violent Democrat activists. Charles told me Jasmine’s long fingernails scratched his hand, leaving a red mark and indentations from her nails on the top of his hand. It’s clear that elected Democrats have embraced violence against Trump supporters and members of the independent media, even in the halls of Congress. @SpeakerJohnson MUST CENSURE Jasmine Crockett immediately for her incitement of violence and her actual violence in the halls of Congress.

Wow, that's pretty crazy. She grabbed his phone and scratched his hand because he asked her a question about violence.

Yes, Democrats, pretty please, with sugar on top, keep making this woman the face of your party.

That’s assault. Press charges. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 25, 2025

"Congresswoman Crockett, will you condemn violence?"



Congresswoman Crockett gets violent.



Oh, yoohoooo, @SpeakerJohnson... enough is freaking enough. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 25, 2025

Enough IS freaking enough.

Congress must act.

============================================================

Related:

*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure He's ALL Torn Up About It

Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atantic's HIT Piece and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

============================================================