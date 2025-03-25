Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Laura Loomer shared a video of DC correspondent Charles Downs getting physically accosted by Democrat Jasmine Crockett. Seems Crockett was none too happy with him for asking her about violence.

She was so unhappy, in fact, she got violent.

Ironic, ain't it?

Watch:

Post continues:

... at @Tesla showrooms that she herself called for on @Tesla Takedown call to action 5 days ago with violent Democrat activists.

Charles told me Jasmine’s long fingernails scratched his hand, leaving a red mark and indentations from her nails on the top of his hand. 

It’s clear that elected Democrats have embraced violence against Trump supporters and members of the independent media, even in the halls of Congress. 

@SpeakerJohnson MUST CENSURE Jasmine Crockett immediately for her incitement of violence and her actual violence in the halls of Congress.

Wow, that's pretty crazy. She grabbed his phone and scratched his hand because he asked her a question about violence.

Yes, Democrats, pretty please, with sugar on top, keep making this woman the face of your party.

Enough IS freaking enough.

Congress must act.

Tags: LAURA LOOMER JASMINE CROCKETT

