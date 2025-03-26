DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI...
VIP
Democrats Only Support an Abortionist's 'Right to Choose'
Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows...
Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal...
U.K. Has Lost Its Way: Pakistani Child Abuser Allowed to Stay As He'd...
President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
Make Consumer Choice Great Again! Energy Department Rolls Back Biden Era Appliance Regulat...
Karoline Leavitt Lets Dems and Media Know Why They Can Spare Us Any...
Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS P...
Vice President J.D. Vance Gets in Some Time at the Firing Range
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was...
Death Threats Surge Against Gal Gadot in Snow White Chaos, Forcing Disney to...
This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts...
Hello, Ratio! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets More Than Her Fair Share of...

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 26, 2025
imgflip

In something straight out of an 'Indiana Jones' movie, reports are that the CIA has files on the location of the Ark of the Covenant.

The Ark is a chest of wood and gold believed to hold the Ten Commandments, a pot of manna, and Aaron's staff and is sacred in Jewish and Christian religious tradition

Advertisement

More from The Daily Mail:

The location of a chest believed to contain the Ten Commandments has long been a mystery, but CIA documents claims the Ark of the Covenant has been found.

According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant was built by the Israelites shortly after they fled Egypt around the 13th century BC. Moses then placed the Ten Commandments inside. 

The CIA conducted experiments in the 1980s with individuals who claimed they could perceive information about distant objects, events or other people.

The report details one of these tests where Remote Viewer No. 032 was given coordinates to locate a target, and they described the Ark of the Covenant hiding in the Middle East.

Some historians believe the Ark of the Covenant was originally kept inside the Holy of Holies, the innermost chamber of the ancient Temple of Jerusalem, before it disappeared during the Babylonian sack of Jerusalem in 586 BC.

This would be fascinating, if true.

We've all seen the ending of that movie.

Don't look at it.

So do we.

Recommended

Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows It’s DOA
justmindy
Advertisement

He sure did.

Wouldn't that be hilarious?

We could totally hear this in Trump's voice.

Laughed out loud.

Well played.

Hahahahahaha.

The memes are perfect.

Nothing would surprise us these days.

We sure do.

Just don't open it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CIA DAILY MAIL FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows It’s DOA
justmindy
DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI State Constitution
Amy Curtis
President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US
Doug P.
CIA Director Ratcliffe DESTROYS House Dem for Repeating Lie That Pete Hegseth Was Drinking in Europe
Grateful Calvin
Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS Problem
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows It’s DOA justmindy
Advertisement