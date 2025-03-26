Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found

In something straight out of an 'Indiana Jones' movie, reports are that the CIA has files on the location of the Ark of the Covenant.

The Ark is a chest of wood and gold believed to hold the Ten Commandments, a pot of manna, and Aaron's staff and is sacred in Jewish and Christian religious tradition

JUST IN 🚨 Secret CIA files claim Ark of the Covenant has been found — Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/smw7uX9bKi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2025

We've all seen the ending of that movie.

Don't look at it.

I have more questions than answers right now https://t.co/SAwIJOkbFj — D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) March 26, 2025

“We’ve got an ark, it’s a beautiful ark, it’s like Moses’ ark but bigger. I think ours may be bigger, and more powerful. We didn’t think it was possible, but they took it and made it more powerful. God even said to me, he said ‘wow, what an ark’. ” — jay (@jayservedio) March 26, 2025

I know, I was in the chat. https://t.co/5HycblCdPm — Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) March 26, 2025

Told you the one at Mar-a-Lago is real https://t.co/NbJ3woLIls — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2025

We all know how that one ends. https://t.co/mflbNJEtrC pic.twitter.com/xBKuUl3bHT — Michael F Kane (@MichaelFKane) March 26, 2025

Just don't open it.