Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found

In something straight out of an 'Indiana Jones' movie, reports are that the CIA has files on the location of the Ark of the Covenant.
The Ark is a chest of wood and gold believed to hold the Ten Commandments, a pot of manna, and Aaron's staff and is sacred in Jewish and Christian religious tradition
JUST IN 🚨 Secret CIA files claim Ark of the Covenant has been found — Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/smw7uX9bKi— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 26, 2025
The location of a chest believed to contain the Ten Commandments has long been a mystery, but CIA documents claims the Ark of the Covenant has been found.
According to the Bible, the Ark of the Covenant was built by the Israelites shortly after they fled Egypt around the 13th century BC. Moses then placed the Ten Commandments inside.
The CIA conducted experiments in the 1980s with individuals who claimed they could perceive information about distant objects, events or other people.
The report details one of these tests where Remote Viewer No. 032 was given coordinates to locate a target, and they described the Ark of the Covenant hiding in the Middle East.
Some historians believe the Ark of the Covenant was originally kept inside the Holy of Holies, the innermost chamber of the ancient Temple of Jerusalem, before it disappeared during the Babylonian sack of Jerusalem in 586 BC.
This would be fascinating, if true.
Great. Just great. pic.twitter.com/5srM8abeju— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) March 26, 2025
We've all seen the ending of that movie.
Don't look at it.
I have more questions than answers right now https://t.co/SAwIJOkbFj— D.Sauce (TIE) (@DakotaSidwell) March 26, 2025
So do we.
Indiana Jones knew!! pic.twitter.com/buRpuzEdHz— OMGhowmanytimes (@ghowmanytimes) March 26, 2025
Recommended
He sure did.
"Replica" pic.twitter.com/vdxEgchKEn— Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) March 26, 2025
Wouldn't that be hilarious?
“We’ve got an ark, it’s a beautiful ark, it’s like Moses’ ark but bigger. I think ours may be bigger, and more powerful. We didn’t think it was possible, but they took it and made it more powerful. God even said to me, he said ‘wow, what an ark’. ”— jay (@jayservedio) March 26, 2025
We could totally hear this in Trump's voice.
oh no https://t.co/Dh2f3KGi13 pic.twitter.com/XpYZ0h9uP0— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 26, 2025
Laughed out loud.
I know, I was in the chat. https://t.co/5HycblCdPm— Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) March 26, 2025
Well played.
https://t.co/8pYCzwHUxV pic.twitter.com/eA584kKkaj— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) March 26, 2025
Hahahahahaha.
The memes are perfect.
Told you the one at Mar-a-Lago is real https://t.co/NbJ3woLIls— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2025
Nothing would surprise us these days.
Guys, no.— Michael F Kane (@MichaelFKane) March 26, 2025
We all know how that one ends. https://t.co/mflbNJEtrC pic.twitter.com/xBKuUl3bHT
We sure do.
Just don't open it.
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member