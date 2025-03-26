The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack Plans

What?

We have heard a lot of hot takes about "Signalgate" along with calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to resign after Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited to a group chat on "classified war plans." But we never imagined that race and sexuality would be brought into the argument. Somehow, though, The Bulwark and MSNBC's Tim Miller managed to do it.

If a black lesbian soldier had texted the exact time we were planning to bomb Yemen to a woke anti-Trump reporter, what do you think @PeteHegseth would be calling for today? — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 26, 2025

First, nobody texted a reporter. That would be done on purpose. Adding Goldberg to the chat was a mistake.

And second, why a black lesbian soldier? What is he saying about Hegseth? Is he still maintaining that Hegseth's tattoos link him with white supremacist groups?

It really is. What a take, and not even a comparable one.

Well, there was no date associated with the leak, just obscure military times. Followed by brief descriptions. Is it a fuck up? Absolutely. Are you being disingenuous, absolutely. — Truthbone (@truthbone18167) March 26, 2025

This is really a stretch. There's plenty to criticize without resorting to hypotheticals on racism and homophobia.

How does this idea even enter a person's head?

