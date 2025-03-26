Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Get...
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
VIP
NPR Media Guy Defends Network’s Decision Not to Cover the Hunter Biden Laptop...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on...
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standi...
Politico Columnist Says No Other SecDef Would Survive This in Another Administration
That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist
VIP
Ayanna Pressley Thinks We Should Roll Out the Red Carpet for Hamas Fans—Hard...
Jasmine Crockett Defends Taxpayer-Funded NPR and PBS in Profane Rant with Obligatory Fox...
DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI...
VIP
Democrats Only Support an Abortionist's 'Right to Choose'
Charles Cooke Calls Out Jasmine Crockett's World-Class Lie So Obvious Even She Knows...

The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack Plans

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on March 26, 2025
AngieArtist

What?

We have heard a lot of hot takes about "Signalgate" along with calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to resign after Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited to a group chat on "classified war plans." But we never imagined that race and sexuality would be brought into the argument. Somehow, though, The Bulwark and MSNBC's Tim Miller managed to do it.

Advertisement

First, nobody texted a reporter. That would be done on purpose. Adding Goldberg to the chat was a mistake.

And second, why a black lesbian soldier? What is he saying about Hegseth? Is he still maintaining that Hegseth's tattoos link him with white supremacist groups?

A transgender black Muslim soldier would be even better.

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS
Brett T.
Advertisement

It really is. What a take, and not even a comparable one.

This is really a stretch. There's plenty to criticize without resorting to hypotheticals on racism and homophobia. 

How does this idea even enter a person's head?

***

Tags: TIM MILLER PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS
Brett T.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Brett T.
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break Into a Viral Video Moment (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standing Quietly
Chad Felix Greene
Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has Been Found
Amy Curtis
Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Gets Book Deal
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS Brett T.
Advertisement