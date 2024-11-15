SHE FOUGHT: Listen to the Absolutely Heartbreaking Opening Statements in the Laken Riley...
Absolutely VILE Lefties Continue to Smear Pete Hegseth As a White Supremacist Because of His Tattoos

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on November 15, 2024
Earlier today, we told you how a guest on Chris Hayes' MSNBC show smeared incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him a 'known white supremacist.'

Funny how Hegseth has worked for Fox News for a decade and was never accused of being a white supremacist until this week, when Donald Trump nominated him to be the Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth, like this writer, has multiple tattoos. One of hers features a sword (gasp!) and another says 'Keep the faith', so clearly she's disqualified from holding a cabinet position. Oh, and another one features birds and we know birds are racist now, too.

One of Hegseth's tattoos is a Jerusalem Cross -- something this writer has hanging in her home -- and the words 'Deus Vult' and it's apparently a big symbol of white supremacy, too, according to the Associated Press:

The AP writes:

Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo on his bicep that’s associated with white supremacist groups.

Hegseth, who has downplayed the role of military members and veterans in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and railed against the Pentagon’s subsequent efforts to address extremism in the ranks, has said he was pulled by his District of Columbia National Guard unit from guarding Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration. He’s said he was unfairly identified as an extremist due to a cross tattoo on his chest.

This week, however, a fellow Guard member who was the unit’s security manager and on an anti-terrorism team at the time, shared with The Associated Press an email he sent to the unit’s leadership flagging a different tattoo reading “Deus Vult” that’s been used by white supremacists, concerned it was an indication of an “Insider Threat.”

For the record, 'Deus Vult' means 'God wills' in Latin.

Oooh. How scary.

NOT.

Also, we love how one report from one person is enough to derail Hegseth's nomination, in the eyes of the Left. Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexual assault and was dismissed outright while Christine Blasey Ford's accusations against Brett Kavanaugh were treated as gospel truth.

See the problem here?

Beyond disgusting.

Same thing.

They do not.

We suspect Jen will be wholly disinterested in this misinformation.

Prepare for four years of this nonsense.

Truly.

But your faith is nothing but white supremacy, according to Tara.

What a bunch of garbage. Truly.

Completely on-brand for the Left and their media allies.

Every day they prove Trump right: they are the enemy of the people.

The Biden-Harris administration labeled Christians, veterans, and traditional Catholics 'domestic terrorists' so, yes, they think we're all white supremacists.

We see you're also wearing a shirt. You know who else wears shirts? White supremacists. Pete Hegseth wears shirts, too, so it all fits!

That's how the Left thinks.

