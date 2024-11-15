Absolutely VILE Lefties Continue to Smear Pete Hegseth As a White Supremacist Because of His Tattoos

Earlier today, we told you how a guest on Chris Hayes' MSNBC show smeared incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling him a 'known white supremacist.'

Funny how Hegseth has worked for Fox News for a decade and was never accused of being a white supremacist until this week, when Donald Trump nominated him to be the Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth, like this writer, has multiple tattoos. One of hers features a sword (gasp!) and another says 'Keep the faith', so clearly she's disqualified from holding a cabinet position. Oh, and another one features birds and we know birds are racist now, too.

One of Hegseth's tattoos is a Jerusalem Cross -- something this writer has hanging in her home -- and the words 'Deus Vult' and it's apparently a big symbol of white supremacy, too, according to the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible "Insider Threat" by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that’s associated with white supremacists.… — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) November 15, 2024

The AP writes:

Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo on his bicep that’s associated with white supremacist groups. Hegseth, who has downplayed the role of military members and veterans in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and railed against the Pentagon’s subsequent efforts to address extremism in the ranks, has said he was pulled by his District of Columbia National Guard unit from guarding Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration. He’s said he was unfairly identified as an extremist due to a cross tattoo on his chest. This week, however, a fellow Guard member who was the unit’s security manager and on an anti-terrorism team at the time, shared with The Associated Press an email he sent to the unit’s leadership flagging a different tattoo reading “Deus Vult” that’s been used by white supremacists, concerned it was an indication of an “Insider Threat.”

For the record, 'Deus Vult' means 'God wills' in Latin.

Oooh. How scary.

NOT.

Also, we love how one report from one person is enough to derail Hegseth's nomination, in the eyes of the Left. Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexual assault and was dismissed outright while Christine Blasey Ford's accusations against Brett Kavanaugh were treated as gospel truth.

See the problem here?

What a disgusting piece of propaganda you are pushing — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 15, 2024

Beyond disgusting.

Wow: Journalist Tara Copp was flagged as a possible white supremacist because "AP" could mean "Aryan Power," according to a tendentious and partisan distortion of the facts. This is seriously concerning, @AP. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 15, 2024

Same thing.

Do you use google? pic.twitter.com/KwHQAbRIj3 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 15, 2024

They do not.

@jrpsaki I’ve found some misinformation for you. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 15, 2024

We suspect Jen will be wholly disinterested in this misinformation.

Wait, you actually ran with this as a story?



Absolutely incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 15, 2024

Prepare for four years of this nonsense.

Here's his Hebrew tattoo - It says Yeshu (Jesus, but in Hebrew). This guy must be the worst white supremacist in the history of the world. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yJugK0gpBj — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 15, 2024

Truly.

The Jerusalem cross is one of the most recognizable symbols in the world and one just a few examples of the different types of crosses created throughout the history of my faith. https://t.co/MPO8ePpAwU — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 16, 2024

But your faith is nothing but white supremacy, according to Tara.

This January 2021 email from Hegseth’s National Guard security manager must be read — a jumbled word salad stupidly attempting to tie Hegseth to white supremacists because of a “Deus Vult” tattoo. It’s a Catholic motto dating back 1,000 years & it means “God wills it.” That’s it. https://t.co/WOYFj9M0Ne pic.twitter.com/i7P9ajp3Pn — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 15, 2024

What a bunch of garbage. Truly.

They're attacking Pete Hegseth for having a Christian motto tattooed on his arm. This is disgusting anti-Christian bigotry from the AP, and the entire organization should be ashamed of itself. https://t.co/tQxuD3RPlx — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 15, 2024

Completely on-brand for the Left and their media allies.

The media deserves your hate



they earn it https://t.co/fA0CwwQXI7 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 16, 2024

Every day they prove Trump right: they are the enemy of the people.

Did you do ANY research at all on the Jerusalem Cross, which has been a Christian symbol since the 13th Century? Since my Catholic Church & its school uses that symbol does that mean both are connected to white supremacists? You wonder why people HATE the mainstream media. https://t.co/mdIVXrd2xY — Mary 🥧 Thankful Ginger 🦃 (@mchastain81) November 15, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration labeled Christians, veterans, and traditional Catholics 'domestic terrorists' so, yes, they think we're all white supremacists.

Proudly wearing a Jerusalem cross (purchased in Jerusalem) every day along with my Davis owl and Philadelphia Eagle. This is utterly ridiculous. https://t.co/ClLN60bnlm pic.twitter.com/uUki8hUf73 — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) November 15, 2024

We see you're also wearing a shirt. You know who else wears shirts? White supremacists. Pete Hegseth wears shirts, too, so it all fits!

That's how the Left thinks.