The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and Pundits

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 08, 2025
Twitter

One of the things President Trump has done well, although unintentionally, was get a lot of people to expose who they really are and what they really think about America, politics, and the voters.

And -- for a lot of them -- it's not a good look. This writer is grateful for Trump for shining a light on this, and here's an epic thread explaining exactly what this means

Ready?

For far too long a lot of people just made noise.

This writer thinks some of the Never-Trump crowd (think Jen Rubin or Tom Nichols) are so broken by Trump because they absolutely loathe us voters for not listening to them and electing Trump in 2016. We got to see exactly what they thought about us.

Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In NAEP Test Scores
Amy Curtis
Long overdue.

This writer was born in 1983 so...*also stares bleakly into the distance*

Because reasons.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

This is the important part:

'Laws which are not enforced are de facto repealed' -- YEP.

All we needed to get things done was change presidents.

It's a fair question to ask.

People are definitely not widgets.

Ask those questions and -- by and large -- all you'll get is crickets.

Like we said, crickets.

China is definitely not free.

It is not.

Reality always wins.

Yes, it's good to know.

When J.D. Vance asks these questions, people flip out.

Brutal but honest and accurate.

He is not the idiot here.

Totally exposed.

A very good thing.

It was inevitable.

Well said.

