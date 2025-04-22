Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego...
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Com...
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your...
Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal...
Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't...
As Pope Francis Lies In State, Here's the Latest on Funeral Arrangements and...
Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...

Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a Citizen

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 22, 2025
Meme

You've probably already heard about the sob story regarding Columbia grad student and pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Kahlil not being able to witness the birth of his son because he was in ICE custody. His wife Abdalla accused ICE and the Trump administration of stealing "these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom." 

Advertisement

Kahlil's story had kind of been shifted to the back burner in favor of an MS-13 gang member and a Maryland man whom at least five Democrats have flown to El Salvador to check on his well-being and demand his release back to the United States, even though he's a citizen of El Salvador and was here illegally.

On April 14, we reported on who we thought was going to be the Left's big hero: Columbia University pro-Hamas protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi, who was arrested by ICE. The irony? He was arrested during a visit to an immigration office in Vermont, where he was attending his interview to become a U.S. citizen.

As our own Just Mindy reported, David Collier unmasked Mahdawi, who lied about his past, claimed in an Instagram post that his two cousins were "assassinated" by Israeli snipers, and launched Facebook groups glorifying convicted terrorists:

Sen. Peter Welch met with Mahdawi on Easter and says he should be released and allowed to become a U.S. citizen.

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Advertisement

He was so close!

We have enough rich white Ivy League kids promoting Hamas on campus — we really don't need one who's here on a green card.

Advertisement

He's not a citizen. He's in the United States as a guest. He promotes terrorism and harasses Jews on Columbia's campus with a bullhorn. What would he bring to America as a citizen? We have enough terrorist sympathizers who were born here — we really don't need to import any more.

***

Tags: ARREST HAMAS ICE TERRORISM COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Amy Curtis
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback
justmindy
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State
Amy Curtis
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit New Members
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’ Brett T.
Advertisement