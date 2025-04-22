Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a Citizen

You've probably already heard about the sob story regarding Columbia grad student and pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Kahlil not being able to witness the birth of his son because he was in ICE custody. His wife Abdalla accused ICE and the Trump administration of stealing "these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom."

Kahlil's story had kind of been shifted to the back burner in favor of an MS-13 gang member and a Maryland man whom at least five Democrats have flown to El Salvador to check on his well-being and demand his release back to the United States, even though he's a citizen of El Salvador and was here illegally.

On April 14, we reported on who we thought was going to be the Left's big hero: Columbia University pro-Hamas protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi, who was arrested by ICE. The irony? He was arrested during a visit to an immigration office in Vermont, where he was attending his interview to become a U.S. citizen.

As our own Just Mindy reported, David Collier unmasked Mahdawi, who lied about his past, claimed in an Instagram post that his two cousins were "assassinated" by Israeli snipers, and launched Facebook groups glorifying convicted terrorists:

Mohsen Mahdawi posted and promoted this in his own Facebook group: The Khaybar chant - an explicit call for a massacre of Jews, Vermont US Senator Peter Welch defended Mohsen as standing up against antisemitism. Mohsen’s own behavior strongly suggests otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qm0pQL6LOL — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Sen. Peter Welch met with Mahdawi on Easter and says he should be released and allowed to become a U.S. citizen.

He was so close!

No thanks. Don't need him, don't want him. https://t.co/O3rCSnyOcs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 22, 2025

He needs to be deported. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) April 22, 2025

We have enough rich white Ivy League kids promoting Hamas on campus — we really don't need one who's here on a green card.

And what does he bring to the table, other than hating America and calling for our demise?



Nothing?



Cool. Thought so.



Bye-bye, Felicia. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 22, 2025

The United States would not be better off with Mohsen Mahdawi as a citizen.



Get him out of here. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 22, 2025

Deport him. Stop bringing in terrorists or terrorist supporters. — John (@jwk8109) April 22, 2025

Citizenship for foreigners is a privilege, not a right. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) April 22, 2025

Maybe you could deport with him? — Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) April 22, 2025

Yeah, that would be a negative! — Shannon M. Ketchersid (@ketchersid_sh) April 22, 2025

I love that you guys are choosing this hill to die on. — Snarky Sparky 🚨 (@snarky_sparkie) April 22, 2025

You mean the one who's been a "student" on our college campuses for 17 years with no degrees? — G-Money (@brewdog05) April 22, 2025

Nope, deport his ass. Why do you pick such idiots to be your heroes. Why not focus on citizens who’ve suffered from violent crime — Jon (@CensoredJon) April 22, 2025

Go support the enemy within another country. — Stephen Miller (@FeistyFS079) April 22, 2025

He's not a citizen. He's in the United States as a guest. He promotes terrorism and harasses Jews on Columbia's campus with a bullhorn. What would he bring to America as a citizen? We have enough terrorist sympathizers who were born here — we really don't need to import any more.

