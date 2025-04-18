Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona

At this point, it's pretty clear Democrats love defending terrorists and criminals. First it was illegal aliens who are also members of very dangerous gangs, and now it is apologists for terrorists.

Advertisement

Exclusive:

If you have fallen for the PR blitz surrounding Mohsen Mahdawi, the Palestinian student who loves peace and Jewish people, then sit down and hold onto something.



You’ve been fooled. It is time to meet the real Mohsen Mahdawi Thread ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Mahdawi is a Columbia student the Trump Administration is seeking to deport because of his activities seen as Anti-Semitic and supportive of terrorist regimes. David Collier is an independent journalist and he dug into the past of Mahdawi. The results are pretty shocking.

Exclusive:

If you have fallen for the PR blitz surrounding Mohsen Mahdawi, the Palestinian student who loves peace and Jewish people, then sit down and hold onto something.



You’ve been fooled. It is time to meet the real Mohsen Mahdawi Thread ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

The @nytimes painted Mohsen Mahdawi as a saint. Vermont State Senator Becca White fell over herself to call Mohsen her friend. The PR campaign would have you thinking ICE arrested Mother Theresa.

Does nobody look behind the mask? It took me two days to find holes in the story. pic.twitter.com/wpd4pacWiT — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Good to know all is perfect in the state of Vermont and there are no American citizens in need of a State Senator's help.

We start with his back story. Mohsen says he was 10 when his best friend was shot in front of him in the al-Fara refugee camp. I checked the fatalities database for the time period. When he was 10 years old NO CHILDREN AT ALL were killed at his camp.

Something is wrong. pic.twitter.com/Pinn4Mftln — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

In fact the only child killed in the al-Fara camp during the Second Intifada was named Mohammed – and he died because of an explosive gas canister. He also died in a field. Every detail Mohsen gave about the event appears to be wrong. — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

But we shouldn’t be surprised. Only four people died in total during those four years in his camp. If only four people died over the course of four years, how did Mohsen scrape seven bodies off the wall in one night?

Did nobody bother to check any of his stories? pic.twitter.com/xmDLPOoYYT — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

If the story represents Israel in a negative light, it will never be checked out by a member of Corporate Media. No worries.

Then there is Mohsen’s family. He posted an image of seven people to his social media, mourning all of their deaths. I identified four. All were terrorists killed while fighting the IDF. His entire family appears to be terrorists – or terrorist supporters. Here is one of them. pic.twitter.com/AU6ICpZmax — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

Sorry but your family will likely be on the wrong side of a gun barrel eventually if they are all terrorists.

And look how he lies about his own family, too. Mohsen claimed in an IG post that his two cousins were 'assassinated' -saying "an Israeli sniper unjustly shot the two brothers in the head." In fact they died because they shot at Israeli soldiers and the soldiers shot back. pic.twitter.com/kBQazAMGBB — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Vermont Senator Becca White almost fell over herself to whitewash Mohsen Mahdawi's dubious history. Is she extremely gullible in general or just totally blinded by the Palestinian flag? Several other politicians have fallen into the same dangerous rabbit hole — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

She's not this gullible. She is intentionally being obtuse.

And I uncovered even more. Mohsen's propaganda origin story has him focusing on education after a talk with his uncle in the early 2000s. In reality in 2012 he was opening Facebook groups that glorified serious, convicted terrorists: pic.twitter.com/wnabwvhJZ4 — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

In his Facebook group Mohsen promotes a show that ‘highlights the sacrifices of our martyred heroes, prisoners, and wounded.’ The show basically involves Mohsen’s mother going to the homes of the worst terrorist prisoners. He posts loads of these videos glorifying terrorists. pic.twitter.com/F1gODYO2e4 — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

Normal people are in Facebook groups about knitting or sports teams. This guy is in groups giving honor to actual terrorists.

Mohsen also posts images glorifying and honouring terrorists. In this image he has posted a picture of his mom, praying at the grave of Satan Al Wadi, a terrorist who ran a suicide cell on the Golan Heights. pic.twitter.com/uA6PDAMZuW — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Even his Mom loves terrorists.

There is far more information on these videos in the article below, but look at this one – posted by Mohsen in 2014 – probably in the months he was preparing to go to the US. In the next post you will see a clip of some of the genocidal antisemitic content inside pic.twitter.com/SDu9SIIgsp — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Mohsen Mahdawi posted and promoted this in his own Facebook group: The Khaybar chant - an explicit call for a massacre of Jews, Vermont US Senator Peter Welch defended Mohsen as standing up against antisemitism. Mohsen’s own behavior strongly suggests otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qm0pQL6LOL — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

That seems problematic.

The bottom line is really scary. If Mohsen was Chinese or Russian and spent a decade radicalising students on US campuses, if he had a dodgy backstory, came from a terrorist family and spent his life promoting extremist positions, no US politician would go anywhere near him. — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

But he is not Chinese or Russian. He is a Palestinian - and that changes everything. Politicians, activists, NGOs and the media are blind to an antisemitic genocidal fetish. It is almost as if their collective brains all just fall out. And this presents a real danger. — David Collier (@mishtal) April 18, 2025

A culture of extremely lying — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 18, 2025

That's very clear.

It's unbelievable how much the media trips over themselves to whitewash these sick people.https://t.co/97EKNvZuDX — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 18, 2025

So, when does the @nytimes retract the false story? — Dr. Henry Silverman (@PropagandaBuff) April 18, 2025

Don't hold your breath.