Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Persona

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on April 18, 2025
CBS

At this point, it's pretty clear Democrats love defending terrorists and criminals. First it was illegal aliens who are also members of very dangerous gangs, and now it is apologists for terrorists. 

Mahdawi is a Columbia student the Trump Administration is seeking to deport because of his activities seen as Anti-Semitic and supportive of terrorist regimes. David Collier is an independent journalist and he dug into the past of Mahdawi. The results are pretty shocking.

Good to know all is perfect in the state of Vermont and there are no American citizens in need of a State Senator's help.

If the story represents Israel in a negative light, it will never be checked out by a member of Corporate Media. No worries.

Sorry but your family will likely be on the wrong side of a gun barrel eventually if they are all terrorists. 

She's not this gullible. She is intentionally being obtuse. 

Normal people are in Facebook groups about knitting or sports teams. This guy is in groups giving honor to actual terrorists. 

Even his Mom loves terrorists.

That seems problematic. 

That's very clear. 

Don't hold your breath.

