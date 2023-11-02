Bird Brained: American Ornithological Society To Change ‘Exclusionary’, ‘Offensive’ Bird Names

Birds: beautiful, winged, wonders of nature or the very embodiment of exclusionary racism and offense?

Well, according to the woke folks at the American Ornithological Society, they're the latter.

Advertisement

No, really:

NPR gives a bizarre lie here: “the [American Ornithological Society] also has authority over English names of Latin American birds”



Literally **no one** — no person or group — has authority over names of any natural things.



(Pluto is still a planet.)https://t.co/iWdYh9YxjU — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 1, 2023

NPR reports:

Get ready to say goodbye to a lot of familiar bird names, like Anna's Hummingbird, Gambel's Quail, Lewis's Woodpecker, Bewick's Wren, Bullock's Oriole, and more. That's because the American Ornithological Society has vowed to change the English names of all bird species currently named after people, along with any other bird names deemed offensive or exclusionary. "Names have power and power can be for the good or it can be for the bad," says Colleen Handel, the society's president and a research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Alaska. "We want these names to be powerful in a really good way."

The Washington Post also chimed in:

The American Ornithological Society announced that it will remove names given to North American birds in honor of people and replace them with monikers that better describe their plumage and other characteristics. https://t.co/swfbBCGYBB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 1, 2023

We're glad every other problem in the world has been addressed so we can get to the pressing issues of birds named after people.

This is the privilege that comes with modern comfort and convenience. Especially in academia. We guarantee your local plumber and farmer do not bother themselves with finding racism in the names of birds. They have actual important things to do.

Students, professors, and leftists? Not so much.

Let’s check on who organized the petition to change problematic bird names.



Ah. Affluent white female liberal. Oberlin grad. pic.twitter.com/YAWN2y7oTk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 1, 2023

See? An Oberlin grad.

White progressive women need to be stopped.

This is wildly unfair - the people who initially study/describe/discover an animal get to name it. This is not going to stop here, obviously. — Linnea Lueken (@LinneaLueken) November 1, 2023

Oh, no it isn't. Go back to what the American Ornithological Society president said in the NPR piece: 'Names have power.' Today, it's the names of birds.

Tomorrow, it's your name.

Bank on it.

Nobody is going to call these birds by your new stupid names. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 1, 2023

Not a chance.

This why you should not trust the "smart ones" or the "expert." They may be smart but they are insane void of common sense. — Cheryl (@CherylThaxton) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

Common sense is so uncommon these days it's practically a superpower.

A Post is what they used to tie slaves to when whipping them. Change your name or you're all racists. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) November 1, 2023

Them's the rules, right?

They've totally got their finger on the pulse of the important issues of the day.

How can birds be racist if they aren't even real https://t.co/UrQ0jbv3FL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2023

Finally, someone asking the important questions.

THOSE BLUE FOOTED BOOBIES AND TIT MICE HAD IT GOOD FOR TOO LONG https://t.co/eZu3L49lZd — confusedraptor (@confusedraptor) November 1, 2023

It's time someone put them in their place.

We have reached the "renaming birds" point of absurdity. https://t.co/tPuLsUmeVg — Tyler Groenendal (@TylerGroenendal) November 1, 2023

What a time to be alive.

“Every book rewritten, every picture repainted, every statue and street building renamed, every date altered.” Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/BqLjepnGKW — Rascal (@birdbrain333) November 2, 2023

To the Left, Orwell's 1984 has become an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

I understand making the names more descriptive, but that’s just the post hoc justification. They really just went into it because white guys did all the original scientific work and naming, and by Gaia, these levellers couldn’t stand that. https://t.co/lVQToFg6MQ — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

Bingo.

Sad day for Joseph Titmouse and Larry Cock-of-the-Walk https://t.co/eXpK6JLBW5 — Katie Van Dyck (@CapitolKVD) November 1, 2023

Very sad, indeed.

You ever feel like people have just lost the plot? https://t.co/a3rpP9zpp1 — Dyme (@CryptoParadyme) November 1, 2023

Every day.

+1000 for the pun.

At point can we please have a list of what isn’t racist https://t.co/c2QEHculve — Daniel Stewart (@dseagles86) November 1, 2023

Just wait a minute, and they'll find a reason to call anything racist eventually.

Next on the political science agenda - renaming Dinosaurs! https://t.co/tixFFFDnT9 — Bay State Blues (@Baystateblues) November 1, 2023

Hey, birds evolved from dinosaurs, so why not?

People/Scientists who discover species are allowed by hundreds of years of science tradition to name them. This announcement destroys and stomps on hundreds of years of benign tradition. Sad woke trash. https://t.co/UN3QJ1pVvC — Mark Bohaichuk (@m_bohaichuk) November 1, 2023

See, but those people were bad, and didn't prescribe to the ever-changing woke rules of our time. The present day Left are the epitome of virtue, knowledge, and therefore get to eschew centuries of tradition to make themselves feel better.

Because, down the road, no one will ever accuse them of being racist and undo their work.

Advertisement

I thought this was a parody when I first read it and then I saw it was the WaPo and realized that I had been correct in my initial assessment. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 1, 2023

We wish it was parody.

This is the game the Left always plays: we have to fundamentally alter XYZ so it is more 'inclusive' and 'diverse'. Their efforts never, ever make XYZ more inclusive, however. But those efforts do alienate the people who enjoyed XYZ before the Left took a sledgehammer to it.

They are ideological locusts: wreaking havoc on anything good in the name of DEI, in the hopes of sucking joy out of the things normal people like.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!