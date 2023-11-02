'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangero...
Bird Brained: American Ornithological Society To Change ‘Exclusionary’, ‘Offensive’ Bird Names

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 02, 2023

Birds: beautiful, winged, wonders of nature or the very embodiment of exclusionary racism and offense?

Well, according to the woke folks at the American Ornithological Society, they're the latter.

No, really:

NPR reports:

Get ready to say goodbye to a lot of familiar bird names, like Anna's Hummingbird, Gambel's Quail, Lewis's Woodpecker, Bewick's Wren, Bullock's Oriole, and more.

That's because the American Ornithological Society has vowed to change the English names of all bird species currently named after people, along with any other bird names deemed offensive or exclusionary.

"Names have power and power can be for the good or it can be for the bad," says Colleen Handel, the society's president and a research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Alaska. "We want these names to be powerful in a really good way."

The Washington Post also chimed in:

We're glad every other problem in the world has been addressed so we can get to the pressing issues of birds named after people.

Recommended

'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas
Sam J.
This is the privilege that comes with modern comfort and convenience. Especially in academia. We guarantee your local plumber and farmer do not bother themselves with finding racism in the names of birds. They have actual important things to do.

Students, professors, and leftists? Not so much.

See? An Oberlin grad. 

White progressive women need to be stopped.

Oh, no it isn't. Go back to what the American Ornithological Society president said in the NPR piece: 'Names have power.' Today, it's the names of birds.

Tomorrow, it's your name.

Bank on it.

Not a chance.

Common sense is so uncommon these days it's practically a superpower.

Them's the rules, right?

They've totally got their finger on the pulse of the important issues of the day.

Finally, someone asking the important questions.

It's time someone put them in their place.

What a time to be alive.

To the Left, Orwell's 1984 has become an instruction manual rather than a cautionary tale.

Bingo.

Very sad, indeed.

Every day.

+1000 for the pun.

Just wait a minute, and they'll find a reason to call anything racist eventually.

Hey, birds evolved from dinosaurs, so why not?

See, but those people were bad, and didn't prescribe to the ever-changing woke rules of our time. The present day Left are the epitome of virtue, knowledge, and therefore get to eschew centuries of tradition to make themselves feel better.

Because, down the road, no one will ever accuse them of being racist and undo their work.

We wish it was parody.

This is the game the Left always plays: we have to fundamentally alter XYZ so it is more 'inclusive' and 'diverse'. Their efforts never, ever make XYZ more inclusive, however. But those efforts do alienate the people who enjoyed XYZ before the Left took a sledgehammer to it.

They are ideological locusts: wreaking havoc on anything good in the name of DEI, in the hopes of sucking joy out of the things normal people like. 

***

