Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on Ameri...
Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing...
VIP
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by...
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watc...
That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 'I Fully Support President Trump’s Decisive Action'
'Loved This Country Deeply': Bret Baier Comments on the Death of FedEx Founder...
Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Coo...
IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is...
Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum...

The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims' Post

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 AM on June 23, 2025
ImgFlip

We've seen some pretty awful posts on X after the United States took out Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday night with an expertly planned and executed bombing mission. But, for the most part, those posts have come from the usual suspects. 

Advertisement

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes called Trump a fascist (because, of course, he did), Seth Abramson had a total meltdown, complete with vulgarities, and AOC, likely because she couldn't come up with anything intelligent to say, demanded that Trump be impeached before the bombers had even returned home. 

LOL. Never change, Sandy.

What we did not have on our bingo card was the worst take of all coming from the LA County Sheriffs. 

And yet, here it is ...

The reason you see the 'Not found' label on the text above is that the LA County Sheriffs quickly changed the post. 

But you know the rule: the internet is forever. Libs of TikTok and many others were all over them. 

Here is a screenshot of the initial post: 

Then, the account tried to re-post the message with a noticeably edited introduction.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hey, what happened to your thoughts and prayers for the 'victims'? 

The edited post was not going well for the LA County Sheriffs either, so it wasn't long before they deleted that, too.

We're not sure who is running their X account, but someone should have told that person that this was guaranteed to result in an epic dragging. 

OOF. 

That's gonna' leave a mark. 

That guy is pretty short on friends these days, so we're sure he's happy to have an ally in Los Angeles. 

It's not like the bombing mission struck any civilian areas. These were precision strikes over militarized nuclear facilities. Were there human casualties? Certainly. But not any that demanded 'thoughts and prayers.'

Advertisement

We wonder how much 'pride' Sheriff Luna was feeling last night. 

To their partial credit (and we're talking just a tiny sliver of credit here), the LA County Sheriffs did issue an apology on X last night: 

We notice one glaring omission from the statement, however: Stating that anyone had been fired over the disgraceful post. 

Advertisement

An 'internal review' ain't gonna' cut it here. 

If even Grok can figure it out, then it seems pretty straightforward.

HA. 

Issa is a pretty funny guy. But he may not be wrong there. 

We are certain that most of the LA County sheriffs, the ones who are actually out in the streets trying to enforce the law, are honorable men and women, not like their woke leadership. 

So, where does the buck stop, Sheriff Luna? 

With you, we hope. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN LOS ANGELES NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on America's Streets
Warren Squire
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
Grateful Calvin
Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing Plans with Congress
Warren Squire
That's Gotta Be Embarrassing: Papa Johns Pizza Knew More About US Action Than Democrats
Eric V.
Timber Moments: Loving Wife Encourages Husband’s Stick-Gathering Hobby - Check Out His Cool Collection!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement