The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims' Post

We've seen some pretty awful posts on X after the United States took out Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday night with an expertly planned and executed bombing mission. But, for the most part, those posts have come from the usual suspects.

Advertisement

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes called Trump a fascist (because, of course, he did), Seth Abramson had a total meltdown, complete with vulgarities, and AOC, likely because she couldn't come up with anything intelligent to say, demanded that Trump be impeached before the bombers had even returned home.

LOL. Never change, Sandy.

What we did not have on our bingo card was the worst take of all coming from the LA County Sheriffs.

And yet, here it is ...

Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.



At the moment,… pic.twitter.com/rJDx47TbTN — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 23, 2025

The reason you see the 'Not found' label on the text above is that the LA County Sheriffs quickly changed the post.

But you know the rule: the internet is forever. Libs of TikTok and many others were all over them.

Here is a screenshot of the initial post:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office sends condolences to Iran following the US destroying their nuclear plants pic.twitter.com/MJBOa3bUyM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Then, the account tried to re-post the message with a noticeably edited introduction.

BREAKING: LA County Sheriff’s Dept just EDITED their tweet where they sent condolences to Iran for their nuclear targets being destroyed.



But the internet is forever.



Here’s the before and after: https://t.co/56A8tBgdCQ pic.twitter.com/5H7PcF4rOM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

LA County Sheriff’s office put out a tweet commiserating with the ayatollah in Iran losing his nukes. They’ve since edited the tweet. pic.twitter.com/NwsJsiFzZy — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 23, 2025

Hey, what happened to your thoughts and prayers for the 'victims'?

The edited post was not going well for the LA County Sheriffs either, so it wasn't long before they deleted that, too.

UPDATE: After sending condolences to Iran, the LA County Sheriff’s Dept EDITED their tweet to remove the condolences but have now DELETED the tweet all together.



The internet is forever… https://t.co/56A8tBfFNi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

We're not sure who is running their X account, but someone should have told that person that this was guaranteed to result in an epic dragging.

OOF.

That's gonna' leave a mark.

*The Ayatollah liked this tweet* pic.twitter.com/lPSApzRaIx — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 23, 2025

That guy is pretty short on friends these days, so we're sure he's happy to have an ally in Los Angeles.

Sympathy for the regime but not their victims? Sick people at LA County Sheriffs. pic.twitter.com/pu6XjjgPe3 — ….. (@dontfalforit) June 23, 2025

It's not like the bombing mission struck any civilian areas. These were precision strikes over militarized nuclear facilities. Were there human casualties? Certainly. But not any that demanded 'thoughts and prayers.'

Advertisement

This is the LA County Sheriff 👇🏻 https://t.co/56A8tBfFNi pic.twitter.com/gy1XbNhLmv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

We wonder how much 'pride' Sheriff Luna was feeling last night.

🚨 RIGHT NOW: IDEOLOGICALLY INFILTRATED LA COUNTY SHERIFF SIDES WITH IRAN’S REGIME — NOT ITS PEOPLE



Yes. This is a real post.



How do these scumbags call themselves American?



The LA County Sheriff mourns airstrikes on Iran’s regime - the same regime that funds terror,… pic.twitter.com/GF693A7W8j — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) June 23, 2025

The LA County Sheriffs X account has never once posted condolences for ANY Americans who have been victims of illegal alien criminals.



Not once.



Yet they jump at the chance to say their hearts go out to Iranians...



...it is so infuriating it makes my head spin. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 23, 2025

To their partial credit (and we're talking just a tiny sliver of credit here), the LA County Sheriffs did issue an apology on X last night:

We notice one glaring omission from the statement, however: Stating that anyone had been fired over the disgraceful post.

Who wrote the post? You KNOW who was assigned to this role. You KNOW who created it and published it. It's not some mystery where a rogue employee took over the @X account of @LASDHQ. So quit hiding behind a vague "apology" and inform the public of who did this. — I Love America 🇺🇸 (@kozfamc) June 23, 2025

Advertisement

An 'internal review' ain't gonna' cut it here.

Here's your internal investigation:



Fire whoever wrote and sent it, and investigate Sheriff Luna. Ultimately, he has to answer as the supervisor.https://t.co/D6e2HTDDHd — Golden (@TheAshenTree) June 23, 2025

If even Grok can figure it out, then it seems pretty straightforward.

NEW:@repdarrellissa to me about the pro-Iran post from @LASDHQ



“The Sheriffs may have decided to delete their tweet before the Ayatollah liked it.” https://t.co/MmV7ib96wI — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 23, 2025

HA.

Issa is a pretty funny guy. But he may not be wrong there.

If Luna has any decency, he’ll resign in the morning. https://t.co/F9e4xt0DYB — All-American Emo 🇺🇸 (@ElderEmoHomoCon) June 23, 2025

We are certain that most of the LA County sheriffs, the ones who are actually out in the streets trying to enforce the law, are honorable men and women, not like their woke leadership.

So, where does the buck stop, Sheriff Luna?

With you, we hope.