Trump Hilariously Calls Out Shifty Schiff’s Russian Collusion Hoax and Ginormous Watermelon-Like Head

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump called out Democrat Senator Adam Schiff at Tuesday night’s National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. Trump focused on Schiff’s perpetuation of the Russian collusion hoax as well as his abnormally large cranium. It’s yuuuuge!

Here’s President Trump. (WATCH)

Democrats have spent a decade trying to destroy Trump. He has no reason to hold back on how he feels about any of them.

Many posters wonder if Schiff will ever be held responsible for the things he’s done.

Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing
Warren Squire
Realistically, the man will never see the inside of a prison cell.

Commenters were laughing that Trump brought up Schiff’s ginormous noggin.

It’s true. Schiff has an absurdly oversized head suspended on a toothpick-like neck. He may escape a well-earned prison sentence but he’ll never outrun his head’s watermelon-shaped shadow.

