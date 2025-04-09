Trump Hilariously Calls Out Shifty Schiff’s Russian Collusion Hoax and Ginormous Watermelon-Like Head

President Donald Trump called out Democrat Senator Adam Schiff at Tuesday night’s National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. Trump focused on Schiff’s perpetuation of the Russian collusion hoax as well as his abnormally large cranium. It’s yuuuuge!

Advertisement

Here’s President Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 President Trump just absolutely OBLITERATED Adam Schiff



"We call him watermelon head. I said, how can that big, fat face stand on a neck that looked like this finger? How could it? It was the weirdest thing. I said, it’s a mystery. Nobody can understand it." 🤣🔥



"He's a bad… pic.twitter.com/Xc5B2H51wg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 9, 2025

President Trump is hilarious! 😂 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 9, 2025

After what Schiff did to Trump, I cannot blame Trump...this was visceral...How could it not be? — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) April 9, 2025

I mean they tried to literally lock him up over lies. Why should he have any filter ? f em! Trump 2028 ! — MannyXUSA (@MannyXUSA) April 9, 2025

Democrats have spent a decade trying to destroy Trump. He has no reason to hold back on how he feels about any of them.

Many posters wonder if Schiff will ever be held responsible for the things he’s done.

Will Adam Schiff see jail time? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2025

If he doesn’t, many more people will see it as a green light to commit the crimes he did. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 9, 2025

Schiff won’t see jail time. He’ll get a book deal, a podcast, and a guest spot on MSNBC to lecture the rest of us on “protecting democracy.” — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 9, 2025

Sadly you are probably right — Leslie Benjamini #🟦#🎗️#neverisnow (@nistar831) April 9, 2025

Realistically, the man will never see the inside of a prison cell.

Commenters were laughing that Trump brought up Schiff’s ginormous noggin.

“ Watermelon head” 🤣😂🤣 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 9, 2025

Meltdown from Shifty Schiff in 3… 2… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 9, 2025

His neck is very thin... That has got to be a strain balancing that large dome. — BigEdDurst (@BobBarker2023) April 9, 2025

"Oh Adam Schiff.... we call him watermelon head" pic.twitter.com/NVvAMwI00i — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 9, 2025

It’s true. Schiff has an absurdly oversized head suspended on a toothpick-like neck. He may escape a well-earned prison sentence but he’ll never outrun his head’s watermelon-shaped shadow.