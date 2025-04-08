Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice...
Trump Hilariously Calls Out Shifty Schiff’s Russian Collusion Hoax and Ginormous Watermelo...
VIP
Will Toxic Empathy Destroy Our Nation?
Doctor Laments More Measles Deaths Under RFK’s ‘Leadership’
More Than 900,000 Migrants Who Entered With CBP One App Told to Self-Deport
She Must Have a 'Colt' Following: We Saw This Half-Horse, Half-Human DJ, So...
Report: DHS Will Begin Fining Illegals for Refusing to Leave the Country
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
VIP
The New York Times Believes All Our Kids Belong to Their Ideology
NYC's Criminal Justice Reform Results In Career Criminal Slashing Two Women With Broken...
USCCB Ends Grifting 'Refugee Resettlement' Partnership With Government
Hooked on Phonics: Mississippi's Education Reform Pays Off As It Leads Nation In...
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and...
Lincoln Project Troll Jeff Timmer Tries Dunking on Bev Vance's Decade of Sobriety...

JK Rowling: Girl Replaced on Cross Country Team by a Boy

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

As our own Warren Squire reported Sunday, the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series event in the United Kingdom Saturday came down to two transgender "women" facing off against each other. It was the ultimate erasure of women — two men dominated a women's tournament. 

Advertisement

We're not sure exactly when this video is from — it appears to be a hearing on California's AB 844, which was voted down 6 to 2 by the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism Committee. AB 844 would have required students' participation in sex-segregated sports to be based on their sex assigned at birth. (We hate that "assigned at birth" crap.)

Anyway, listen to 16-year-old Taylor Starling tell the committee how she was replaced on the girls' cross country team by a boy:

J.K. Rowling chimed in …

Trans ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio last month insisted on CNN's "Amanpour & Co." that there are no cases of men in women's sports. If you truly believe that trans women are women, then Strangio's twisted logic makes sense. Being a lawyer, she was careful to say "there are no men impersonating women" in sports. Well, there are, and as Rowling said, that thing that never happens just happened again.

Recommended

Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing
Warren Squire
Advertisement

There seem to be two arguments. As Strangio claimed, there are no men impersonating women in sports. And then there are those, like HBO's John Oliver, who admit women are being displaced but don't have a physical disadvantage, and men winning in women's sports almost never happens. If it almost never happens, why does it keep happening?

We never hear much about it, but we can't be the only ones who think that 18-year-old biological males don't belong in the showers with 14-year-old girls.

Swimming, cycling, track and field, pool, volleyball, fencing, and even disc golf are being invaded by men.

Note how this young girl was told that wearing a "Save Girls' Sports" T-shirt was the equivalent of wearing a swastika in front of a Jewish person and was made to take it off. That's delusion of the highest order.

Advertisement

You're more likely to be murdered by a citizen than by an illegal immigrant, so let's keep the border open and admit as many illegals as possible.

It is wrong, and thanks in part to Elon Musk buying Twitter and turning it into X, we can actually discuss this without being suspended for "hate speech." 

Does it ever occur to these "girls" that joining a girls' sports team might be unfair? Do they ever feel a pang of guilt about taking a trophy or scholarship away from an actual girl?

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA J.K. ROWLING SPORTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing
Warren Squire
Trump Hilariously Calls Out Shifty Schiff’s Russian Collusion Hoax and Ginormous Watermelon-Like Head
Warren Squire
She Must Have a 'Colt' Following: We Saw This Half-Horse, Half-Human DJ, So Now You Have To
Grateful Calvin
FAFO: Navy Vice Admiral Refused to Hang Portraits of Trump, Hegseth, Is Fired
Brett T.
The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and Pundits
Amy Curtis
Doctor Laments More Measles Deaths Under RFK’s ‘Leadership’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing Warren Squire
Advertisement