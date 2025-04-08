JK Rowling: Girl Replaced on Cross Country Team by a Boy

As our own Warren Squire reported Sunday, the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series event in the United Kingdom Saturday came down to two transgender "women" facing off against each other. It was the ultimate erasure of women — two men dominated a women's tournament.

We're not sure exactly when this video is from — it appears to be a hearing on California's AB 844, which was voted down 6 to 2 by the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism Committee. AB 844 would have required students' participation in sex-segregated sports to be based on their sex assigned at birth. (We hate that "assigned at birth" crap.)

Anyway, listen to 16-year-old Taylor Starling tell the committee how she was replaced on the girls' cross country team by a boy:

This girl was removed from her cross country team and replaced with a boy.



Tell me again how girls and women aren’t being erased.



pic.twitter.com/N5v1p9WECu — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 7, 2025

J.K. Rowling chimed in …

Oh look, another of those things that never happen has happened again. https://t.co/fTEwtKAMLx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2025

Trans ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio last month insisted on CNN's "Amanpour & Co." that there are no cases of men in women's sports. If you truly believe that trans women are women, then Strangio's twisted logic makes sense. Being a lawyer, she was careful to say "there are no men impersonating women" in sports. Well, there are, and as Rowling said, that thing that never happens just happened again.

Ridiculous — Cassandra Helm (@CFarandaH) April 8, 2025

This is disgusting. Was a decent college sprinter. Definitely not Olympic caliber as a male. If I had competed as a woman, would have won Olympic gold medals/set world records in:



100m

200m

400m



Men who compete against women in sports are cowards. And so are their enablers. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) April 7, 2025

Real women have to stand up to the gender fantasyland. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2025

There seem to be two arguments. As Strangio claimed, there are no men impersonating women in sports. And then there are those, like HBO's John Oliver, who admit women are being displaced but don't have a physical disadvantage, and men winning in women's sports almost never happens. If it almost never happens, why does it keep happening?

We never hear much about it, but we can't be the only ones who think that 18-year-old biological males don't belong in the showers with 14-year-old girls.

I genuinely don’t understand how it got to this point. Are there actually people who think this is acceptable? — Moe (@moethajib2) April 7, 2025

There are no more girls' sports. They have ceased to exist. — Limoguy 57 (@limoguy97653) April 8, 2025

Thank God we have an awesome president who is looking out for girls in sports. They have the courage to speak out now like never before. pic.twitter.com/Wxiof8oFB6 — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) April 7, 2025

Swimming, cycling, track and field, pool, volleyball, fencing, and even disc golf are being invaded by men.

Note how this young girl was told that wearing a "Save Girls' Sports" T-shirt was the equivalent of wearing a swastika in front of a Jewish person and was made to take it off. That's delusion of the highest order.

They've moved on from saying it doesn't happen to saying that, statistically, very few women are involved in athletics at a level where they'll be affected, so who cares. They'll be using the "you're more likely to die getting out the bath" deflections about assaults soon, too. — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) April 7, 2025

You're more likely to be murdered by a citizen than by an illegal immigrant, so let's keep the border open and admit as many illegals as possible.

This is why as a transsexual I do not support biological males in women’s sports.



I played high school varsity ice hockey as a ‘boy’ and would have been crushed if something like this happened to me.



This is just wrong 😑 — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) April 7, 2025

It is wrong, and thanks in part to Elon Musk buying Twitter and turning it into X, we can actually discuss this without being suspended for "hate speech."

Does it ever occur to these "girls" that joining a girls' sports team might be unfair? Do they ever feel a pang of guilt about taking a trophy or scholarship away from an actual girl?

