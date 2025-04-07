Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't Under Attack (WATCH)

Earlier today, we told you how the finalists in the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series event in Wigan, U.K. are actually men. A man won the women's boxing gold medal during the Paris Olympics.

Even the United Nations -- hardly a bastion of Right-wing ideology -- reported some 900+ women lost medals to men as of October 2024.

But don't believe those stories. Don't believe your lying eyes.

Listen to John Oliver and his guest, who insist that thing that keeps happening just isn't happening. WATCH:

HBO aired a 45 minute episode of Last Week Tonight, in which John Oliver argued that men have only limited or no advantage over women in sports, and men winning in women's sports almost never happens, on the same evening that a women's pool final was contested between two men pic.twitter.com/X5L7Ilk6ER — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) April 7, 2025

What a disgusting, misogynistic little worm.

"Here she is" and it's just a pervy old bloke ... 💀 pic.twitter.com/vKppuzozI2 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) April 7, 2025

'Sports scientist.'

And they wonder why no one trusts the experts anymore.

This segment aged well. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 7, 2025

Like gas station sushi.

In a car.

In the July sun.

The whole 45 minutes feels like it was made in 2019, and not last week. It does everything it claims the right is doing: Statistics are manipulated, language is misleading, women like Riley Gaines are mocked for speaking out, all while athletic advantage and safety is downplayed — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) April 7, 2025

Leftists have chosen this hill to die on, apparently.

I don’t know why anyone would ever trust John Oliver on any subject — Monocle Man (@MonocleMan1) April 7, 2025

If John Oliver told this writer the sky was blue, she'd go outside to look.

Good of them to get that lying man on to tell women we don't exist in material reality. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 7, 2025

The Left spent years saying Republicans would turn America into Gilead, only to turn around and erase women from existence.

He does realise that men have stolen over 900 medals from women 🤔 — Hallowine 🌸 (@Hallowine6) April 7, 2025

He does, and dismisses it:

He said that statistic should be ignored because he's not heard of some of the sports included in it, like disc golf, and because at least two of the 900 women who missed out stated that they didn't mind — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) April 7, 2025

Insane.

I understand why men like Oliver, who've consistently mocked anti-science people on the right, sold out initially. They didn't want to blow up their careers. Taking fashionable anti-women's rights positions was the cost of doing business.



But it's time to read the f**king room. https://t.co/FyEkqtaxcL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2025

Long past time to read the room.

Wokeness is not going away



No matter how insane or unpopular, this is the religion of guys like John Oliver now https://t.co/Bc3fHQuwtB — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2025

This is correct.

Then why do we have women’s sports?



Please explain. https://t.co/hn7xvLHLA6 — James Finley (@jamesdfinley) April 7, 2025

Don't worry, The Boston Globe is already pushing to end women's sports.

Undoubtedly, John Oliver will applaud that, too.