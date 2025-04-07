Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't Under Attack (WATCH)

Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 07, 2025
Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

Earlier today, we told you how the finalists in the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series event in Wigan, U.K. are actually men. A man won the women's boxing gold medal during the Paris Olympics.

Even the United Nations -- hardly a bastion of Right-wing ideology -- reported some 900+ women lost medals to men as of October 2024.

But don't believe those stories. Don't believe your lying eyes.

Listen to John Oliver and his guest, who insist that thing that keeps happening just isn't happening. WATCH:

What a disgusting, misogynistic little worm.

'Sports scientist.'

And they wonder why no one trusts the experts anymore.

Like gas station sushi.

In a car.

In the July sun.

Leftists have chosen this hill to die on, apparently.

If John Oliver told this writer the sky was blue, she'd go outside to look.

The Left spent years saying Republicans would turn America into Gilead, only to turn around and erase women from existence.

He does, and dismisses it:

Insane.

Long past time to read the room.

This is correct.

Don't worry, The Boston Globe is already pushing to end women's sports.

Undoubtedly, John Oliver will applaud that, too.

